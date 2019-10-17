The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley and Tom Brouillette arrived at 8:35 a.m. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Regional Workforce Development meeting; he shared the information presented.
Supervisor Bramley attended the SIMPCO, SRTPA, SRTS and Housing Trust Fund meetings; she shared the presented at those meetings.
Supervisor Collison attended the Board of Health meeting, he shared the information presented.
PUBLIC HEARING-ORDINANCE #59
Supervisor Collison moved to call the Public Hearing for Ordinance #59 to order at 8:45 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. Discussion followed. Present were Frank Huseman and Jared Ehrp with NEW Cooperative Inc. and Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator. At 8:55 a.m. it was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to close the public hearing. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-17
The Board of Supervisors of Monona County met in regular open session on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., the time and place fixed for public hearing on proposed Monona County Ordinance No. 59, pursuant to notice as provided by law.
Upon conducting the hearing and considering the materials therein presented, Supervisor Collison caused to be read and moved the adoption of the following “Resolution Suspending Rules and Placing Proposed Monona County Ordinance No. 59 on for Final Consideration and Vote [Section 336.302 (5) ICA]”.
Supervisor Brouillette seconded the motion and upon role being called the vote was as follows:
Aye: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nay:
The Chairman noted the vote represented a majority of the Supervisors and declared the Motion passed and the Resolution duly adopted as follows:
RESOLUTION SUSPENDING RULES AND PLACING PROPOSED MONONA COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 59 ON FOR FINAL CONSIDERATION AND VOTE [SECTION 336.302(5) ICA]
WHEREAS, public hearing has been conducted on the proposed Ordinance referred to in the heading of this Resolution, pursuant to Notice as provided by law; and
WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of Monona County to bring said Ordinance on for final consideration and vote at this meeting;
NOW THEREFORE IT BE RESOLVED by the Monona County Board of Supervisors that the rules for further consideration and vote [Sec. 336.302(5)] are hereby suspended and Monona County Ordinance No. 59 shall be placed before the Board for final consideration and vote at this meeting.
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman of the Board of Supervisors
/s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Attest: Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption for the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-18
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING & APPROVING ORDINANCE #59
WHEREAS the Monona County Board of Supervisors believe it is important and necessary to have Ordinance #59; and
WHEREAS the Monona County Board of Supervisors have considered all comments and the proposed Ordinance.
NOW THEREFORE IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Monona County Board of Supervisors, Monona County, State of Iowa, that the following Ordinance be adopted:
MONONA COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 59
TITLE: An amendment to the Monona County Zoning and the Official Zoning Maps.
BE IT ENACTED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa:
SECTION 1. Purpose: This ordinance amends the current Monona County Zoning and Official Zoning Maps for NEW Cooperative, Inc.
SECTION 2. Amendment: The Monona County Zoning and Official Zoning Maps shall be amended to reclassify the following described real property from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial)
The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 NW1/4) of Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-two (82) North, Range Forty-Five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa. (Also described as Tax Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8), in Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-two (82) North, Range Forty-five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa).
SECTION 3. Ordinance Repealed. The previously adopted Monona County Zoning and Official Zoning Maps are repealed as said Zoning Maps pertain to the above described real estate.
SECTION 4. When effective: This amendment to the Monona County Zoning and Official Zoning Maps should be effective after the final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Ayes: Mike Collison Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A, Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH
MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
SEAL
AUTHENTICATION
Pursuant to Section 331.302(8) of the Code of Iowa, the undersigned Auditor of Monona County, Iowa hereby certifies that Ordinance No. 59 was published once in the Onawa Democrat and Mapleton Press newspapers on the 26th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH,
MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
STATE OF IOWA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF MONONA )
On this 1st day of October, 2019, the aforementioned Mike Collison, Chairman, Monona County Board of Supervisors, and Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Auditor, subscribed and sworn to be the same and signed in their official capacity as stated above in my presence on this 1st day of October, 2019.
SEAL:
/s/ Lisa Jones
NOTARY PUBLIC,
MONONA COUNTY, IOWA
Jack Reed, Iowa Negotiations Services is present for the scheduled closed session per Iowa Code 20.17(3) for negotiations strategy. Also present is: Sheriff Pratt and County Engineer Wallis. At 9:00 a.m. motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to go into closed session. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
At 9:30 p.m. motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to come out of closed session. Vote on the motion: All Ayes. Motion carried with no further action needed.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Purchasing right of way for bridge improvements over the Soldier River was the discussion item. No action was taken.
James Johnston reported a beaver dam on Maple River Lateral 1 Drainage District. It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Brouillette to direct Chairman Collison to contact Tony Bloyer to trap beaver on the Maple River Lateral 1 Drainage District before proceeding to have the dam removed. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to give Auditor Peggy Rolph authorization to advertise for a Drainage Clerk. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Treasurer Laura Oliver was present to request three month step wage increase for Joann Gibler. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the three month step wage increase for Joann Gibler she will be going to $14.00 per hour per hiring agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of September 24, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Monona County Public Health Quarterly Report ending September 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Whiting Public Library Annual Report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the transfer of Public Health inventory to the County Attorney’s office. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the transfer of Public Health inventory to the Secondary Road’s office. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the transfer of Public Health inventory to the EMA Department. Vote on Motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Manure Management Plan Annual Update for Lyle L. Ernst Facility #58309. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the transfer of Public Health inventory to the Sheriff’s department as revised. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the website security certificate. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator was present to inform the Board that she had been contacted by Nate Probasco, Professor of History at Briar Cliff University in regards to the South Jordan Cemetery. Mr. Probasco and his students are doing a research project on the South Jordan Cemetery and would like to permission to dig four or five small holes (two inches in diameter and ten inches deep) for DNA testing. Discussion followed. The Board will support any decisions that the Trustees make. No action was taken.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP10-17-19
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
OCTOBER 3, 2019
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in special session at 6:30 p.m. o’clock on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Co-Chairman Bramley presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette. Supervisor Absent: Collison. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
John Hansen, Midwest Consultant Group introduced Rick Weidner, AIA. Rick informed the Committee that he was interested in the project and left his information for the group. Present for the presentation were: John McCall, Terri Pratt, Tim Trepa, Jason Halverson, Loren Sawyer, Brenda Croker, Tim Peters, Rob Meyer, Jim Fouts, Jeremy Bellis, Kevin Ewing, Bob Andre and Sheriff Pratt.
John started his presentation with: 1. Existing facility review; he had photos of the current jail and offices with deficiencies listed. 2. Options and existing facility. Some of the options to look at were whether to build on site (back of the Courthouse) or try and find a place to build off site. 3. Inmate analysis showed that the number of classifications that would be needed would be ten and the number of bed space that this would produce would be 42 bed and could be expanded to 54 beds. 4. Space requirements would be based on Iowa Jail Standards for the inmates. The administrative space requirements were discussed. 5. Discuss the process for soliciting architectural proposals John had a list of Architectural Firms that he has used in the past. Discussion followed after each topic was presented; no action was taken
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 8:50 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
