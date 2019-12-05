The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Ian McConeghey, County Attorney was present to inform the Board about travel claims that he would have in January he will be going to Kentucky for a case. No action was needed.
Jeff Pratt, Sheriff was present to inform the Board that all the inmates are back in Monona County and that he will be presenting a proposal to the City of Mapleton about law enforcement. No action was needed.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve Progress Voucher #3 BRS-SWAP-CO67(81)—FF-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Windstream on 22268 Walnut Ave south of Ute. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
At 9:30 a.m. motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to go into closed session per code section 20.17(3). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
At 9:53 a.m. motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to come out of closed session. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. No further action was needed.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to hire a contractor to remove the beaver dam on the Maple River Lateral 1 Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Collison to hire a contractor to remove the beaver dam on the Oliver Lake Main Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:30 a.m. the Monona County Board of Supervisors convened as the Board of Canvassers for the City / School Election held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with Commissioner of Elections Peggy A, Rolph. Deputy Auditor Sheri Streeter was also in attendance to present the Official Tally List. The Board of Canvassers found the following persons duly elected to the City offices and School Boards within Monona County as followed:
Blencoe:
Mayor:
Melissa Braun 39
Scattering 3
Council At Large: Vote for 5:
Gary Collison 35
Janet Ryan 44
Bernice E. Simpson 32
Mitch Dehn 19
Travis Menish 18
Scattering 15
Castana:
Mayor:
Vincent George LeClair 27
Scattering 7
Council: Vote for 3:
Dawn M. Lamb 29
Deb Robbins 29
Robert E. Withee 29
Scattering 8
Mapleton:
Mayor:
Brent Streck 320
Scattering 6
Council: Vote for 3:
Elizabeth Else 230
Abby Koenigs 325
Joseph “Joe” Hogan 222
Scattering 6
Moorhead:
Mayor:
Ed Hans 13
Scattering 0
Council: Vote for 3:
Brad DeLance 4
Todd Pratt 8
Scattering 25
Council to fill a vacancy:
Nancy J. Hinkel 36
Scattering 9
Onawa:
Mayor:
Lonnie Campbell 242
Scattering 2
Council at Large: Vote for 1:
Terry R. Christensen 157
Scattering 0
Council Ward 1:
Grady Warner 68
Scattering 2
Council Ward 2 To Fill a Vacancy:
Ralph Skarin 76
Scattering 0
Council Ward 3:
Kurtis Blatchford 91
Scattering 3
Rodney:
Mayor:
Shawn Hamann 8
Scattering 0
Council: Vote for 3:
Dan Rude 6
Brenda Hamann 12
Scott Pierce 7
Scattering 0
Soldier:
Mayor:
Johnny Larson 30
Scattering 0
Council: Vote for 3:
Rebecca Gangestad 28
Sandra Harris 29
Joshua Gran 31
Scattering 0
Turin:
Mayor:
David Poole 9
Scattering 0
Council: Vote for 5:
L. Burnell Harding 9
Tony Orr 9
Karen Clayton 8
Kenneth E. Hansen 9
Gary Madsen 9
Scattering 0
Ute:
Mayor:
Richard Hageman 99
Scattering 3
Council: Vote for 3:
Ryan Pithan 103
Becky Miller 86
Jimmy Carlson 74
Scattering 1
Whiting:
Council: Vote for 3:
Rory Barnett 61
Robert Haack 6
Jason Warren 4
Scattering 12
West Monona School District:
West Monona School Director At-Large
Christine A. Kennedy 422
Scattering 2
West Monona School Director District 3:
Allen Carrier 399
Scattering 4
West Monona School Director to Fill a Vacancy District 1:
Shannon Kennedy 402
Scattering 3
Whiting School District:
Whiting School Director At-Large:
Katie West 84
Lucas Morton 75
Scattering 5
The Canvass with detailed election results are on file in the Auditor’s Office.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of November 7, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Julie Whitney to the Compensation Board as the Auditor’s Representative. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of notice of intent to request release of funds for the City of Soldier. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:40 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP11-28-19
