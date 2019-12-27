The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the SIMPCO Policy Board, SRTPA, SRTS and the Housing Trust Fund meetings. She shared the information presented.
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Regional Workforce Development meeting. He shared the information presented.
Sheriff Pratt was present to show the Board the newest drawing of the new jail. Discussion followed with no action needed. The next jail planning meeting will be December 4, 2019.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Tim Peters, Assessor; Ian McConeghey, Attorney; Dustin Wallis, Engineer and Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator. Absent: Kelly Seward, Recorder and Laura Oliver, Treasurer. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
Mike Collison reported an issue on the south end of 10th Street in Onawa. The pavement is falling resulting in an approximate 1 ft drop and repairs need to be made at that location.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to instruct Mike Collison, as a Supervisor of the Onawa Drainage District, to contact Jeff Knight to make the repairs. It is estimated repair costs will be between $2,500. and $3,000. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette, Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve pay voucher #5 Project BROS-SWAP-CO7(80)—SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was Resolution SR 18-14 about the cost of safety glasses. No action was taken.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator and Dustin Wallis, Engineer were present for the preliminary flood insurance rate map discussion. Monona County received an email about the preliminary flood map and was given 30 days for additional comments. The additional comments were discussed and Sandy was going to reply to the email with those comments. No action was needed at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of November 19, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to re-appoint Michael P. Jensen as the Recorder’s Compensation Board Representative. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Michele Guengerich as the County Attorney’s Compensation Board Representative. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to vote the ICAP ballot. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Third Judicial District’s Annual Report for FY19. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:42 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR MP12-12-19
