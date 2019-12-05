The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
At 9:00 a.m. motion was made by Supervisor, seconded by Supervisor to go into closed session per code section 20.17 (3). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
At 9:45 a.m. motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to come out of closed session. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. No further action was needed.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve Progress Voucher #13 BRS-8365(601)—60-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Progress Voucher #8 STBG-SWAP-CO67(82)—FG-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Supervisor’s signatures on 270th Street Emergency Erosion plans. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Raymond Seivers was present to discuss the water from the McCandless drainage ditch. The Supervisors informed him that the drainage district was not under their jurisdiction. Discussion followed with no action taken.
The discussion item was about the gravel meeting that Engineer Wallis and Supevisor Bramley attended. They shared the information presented and no action was taken.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
Resolution to Revise Monona County
2020 Five Year Road Program
Resolution No. SR 19-32
Unforeseen circumstances have arisen since adoption of the approved Secondary Road Construction Program, and previous revisions, requiring changes to the sequence, funding and timing of the proposed work plan,
The Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, in accordance with Iowa Code section 309.22, initiates and recommends modification of the following project(s) in the accomplishment year (State Fiscal Year 2020), for approval by the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT), per Iowa Code 309.23 and Iowa DOT Instructional Memorandum 2.050.
See Chart
Recommended:
11/19/19 /s/ Dustin Wallis, County Engineer
Approved:
11/19/19 /s/ Mike Collison, Chair Board of Supervisor
Attested:
I, Peggy A. Rolph, Auditor in and for Monona County, Iowa, do hereby certify the above and foregoing to be true and exact copy of a resolution passed and approved by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, at its meeting held on the 19th day of November, 2019
/s/ Peggy A. Rolph, County Auditor
At 10:30 a.m. the Monona County Board of Supervisors convened as the Board of Canvassers for the City / School Election held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 with Commissioner of Elections Peggy A. Rolph. Deputy Auditor Sheri Streeter was also in attendance to present the Official Tally List. The Board of Canvassers found the following persons duly elected to the School Boards within Monona County as followed:
West Monona School District:
West Monona Director At-Large:
Christine A. Kennedy 422 Scattering 2
West Monona School Director District 3:
Allen Carrier 399 Scattering 4
West Monona Director to Fill a Vacancy District 1:
Shannon Kennedy 402 Scattering 3
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-19
FAMILY FARM APPLICATIONS
WHEREAS, it is the duty of the Board of Supervisors to allow or disallow claims filed each year for Family Farm applications, and,
WHEREAS, the County Assessor recommends to the Supervisors, allowance or disallowance of Family Farm applications filed in their office,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors, with authority granted by Chapter 425A of the Iowa Code, do hereby approve the allowances of certain Family Farm Applications and disapprove the allowances of certain Family Farm Applications filed for ownership as of July 1, 2019 and applications filed by November 1, 2019, as recommended by the County Assessor.
Dated: November 19, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
HOMESTEAD & MILITARY
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-20
WHEREAS, it is the duty of the Board of Supervisors to allow or disallow claims filed each year for homestead credit and military service tax exemption, and,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors, with authority granted by Section 331.401 (f) of the Iowa Code, do hereby approve or disapprove allowance of homestead and military exemption claims filed in 2019 as recommended by the County Assessor.
Dated: November 19, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison, Tammy Bramley, Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of November 13, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of Siouxland Regional Transit System request for funds for FY21. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of annual manure management plan for RJR Turkey Farm #66959. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Western Iowa Tourism Region’s request for fund for FY21. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of the Post-Election Audit Report/Auditor Certification. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Auditor Rolph presented the email from Kristi Harshbarger, ISAC General Counsel about the County using the master matrix to evaluate applications for construction permits for large animal confinement operations, the Board of Supervisors must adopt a “construction evaluation resolution” annually. The resolution was discussed with no action taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Maximus Cost Allocation Report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN; MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
