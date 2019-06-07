The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Sheriff Pratt informed the Supervisors about the jail planning meeting that was held on May 23, 2019 discussion followed with no action taken. The next jail planning meeting will be on June 20, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Lyse Yanke to the Monona County Compensation Commission. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business.
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-12
The Board of Supervisors consents to the recommendation of the County Engineer to hire Casey Cooper to fill a Seasonal Roadside Operator position at a Start rate of $16.00 per hour. Employment will begin upon successful completion of a background check, pre-employment physical and drug screening. Seasonal employment dates will be May through September.
Date: May 21, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison Tammy Bramley Tom Brouillette
Nays: /s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-14
The Board of Supervisors consents to the recommendation of the County Engineer to hire Jordan Neill to fill a Seasonal Roadside Operator position at a Start rate of $16.00 per hour. Employment will begin upon successful completion of a background check, pre-employment physical and drug screening. Seasonal employment dates will be May through September.
Date: May 21, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Danelle Riley, Interim Local Health Administrator was present to ask the Supervisors if Sara Keenan, Lead Parent Educator could attend the meeting for the renewal of the accreditation for the Learning for Life Program while she is on maternity leave and the possibility of coming back to work part time. Discussion followed, also present was Kelly Parsley, Deputy Auditor.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to give permission for Sara Keenan, Lead Parent Educator to attend the renewal of the accreditation meeting for the Learning for Life Program. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley, to adopt a Resolution Levying Assessments in the various Drainage Districts of Monona County, Iowa. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Brouillette and Bramley. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution on file in the Drainage Office.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to re-schedule the hearing on the Commissioners Report for Reclassification of the Onawa Drainage District from Thursday, June 20th, 2019 to Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kelly Hall Room of the Onawa Community Center at 320 10th Street in Onawa, Iowa, or such other place as may be announced at that time. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve building permit for Windy Ridge Site, facility ID #59953. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the building permit for Jordan Ridge Poultry Site, facility ID #71185. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of May 14, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:05 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
