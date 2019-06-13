The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Sheriff Pratt was present for authorization to hire a part time jailer. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison for authorization to hire Jessica Waderich as a part time jailer at the rate of $14.50 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley attended the SIMPCO and SRTS meetings. The information presented was shared with the board..
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Danelle Riley, Interim Local Health Administrator; Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator; Dustin Wallis, Engineer; Ian McConeghey, Attorney; Sharon Gries, Chief Deputy Assessor. Absent: Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director. Activities were discussed and information shared.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Brouillette, to approve payment in the amount of $1,323.68 to the Monona County Secondary Road for the Oliver Lake Lateral 8 ditch cleanout. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Long Lines on Beaver Creek Bridge. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Windstream Iowa Communications, LLC on Sequoia Ave and E34. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Qwest Corporation dba Century Link QC on the West Street Bridge in Whiting. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-15
The Board of Supervisors consents to the recommendation of the County Engineer to apply for a grant to conduct a Roadside Inventory Survey.
A roadside inventory will give Monona County the most accurate and current baseline for native vegetation along its roadsides. This data needs to be collected objectively in the form of an inventory survey utilizing a Trimble R1 unit in conjunction with the Arc Collector application. Collecting data in this format will allow for the creation of a geodatabase that will allow the data collected in subsequent inventories or surveys to be compared and trends established.
Data collected will be post-processed and compiled into shapefile format for delivery to the County and Iowa DOT, and for use in ArcGIS Online. This will allow open access to the data by County staff to guide future management vegetative decisions, such as where/where not to mow, spray, burn, seed, etc. The project shall be completed by December 2020.
Date: May 28, 2019
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette...
Nays:......
/s/ Mike Collison,
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph,
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-16
The Board of Supervisors consents to the recommendation of the County Engineer to apply for a grant to conduct a Roadside Remnant Vegetation Survey.
A portion of the roadside inventory will be dedicated towards identifying native remnant vegetation. Monona County is located within a portion of the Loess Hills. This unique land formation was historically native prairie comprised of big bluestem and little bluestem, Indian grass, sideoats grama, and forbs such as yucca, pasque flower, and lead plant (false indigo). As the encroachment of the Loess Hills area continues, it is vitally important to identify and map these existing remnant native prairie locations as they have the potential to provide eco-regionally source identified seed for future restoration projects. It is understood that the roadside inventory (a visual windshield survey of the County) will identify areas that may be remnants. Once the roadside inventory is complete, then any identified remnants will be prioritized for additional (i.e., more detailed) survey.
A roadside inventory will give Monona County the most accurate and current baseline for native vegetation along its roadsides. This data needs to be collected objectively in the form of an inventory survey utilizing a Trimble R1 unit in conjunction with the Arc Collector application. Collecting data in this format will allow for the creation of a geodatabase that will allow the data collected in subsequent inventories or surveys to be compared and trends established.
Data collected will be post-processed and compiled into shapefile format for delivery to the County and Iowa DOT, and for use in ArcGIS Online. This will allow open access to the data by County staff to guide future management vegetative decisions, such as where/where not to mow, spray, burn, seed, etc. The project shall be completed by December 2020.
Date:...May 28, 2019
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette...
Nays:.........
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Collison moved to call the FY 2019 Budget Amendment Public Hearing to order at 11:00 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse, seconded by Supervisor Bramley. Vote on Motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. Discussion followed. With no other persons present at 11:10 a.m. it was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to close the public hearing Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-06
FY 2019 BUDGET AMENDMENT APPROPRIATIONS
WHEREAS, it desired to make amendments to the appropriations approved in Resolution 2018-20 setting appropriations in accordance with Section 331.434, subsection 6, Code of Iowa, for the following department:
Department
Government Services to Residents
Appropriation
539,840
Amount of Increase/Decrease
5,581...
Amended To
545,421...
Revenue Increase...
THEREBY, increasing the overall FY2019 expenditure total from 15,604,969 to 15,610,550 and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, to direct the County Auditor to correct her books accordingly.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 28th day of May, 2019 with the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes: Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette
Nays:......... .../s/ Mike Collison, Mike Collison
Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph;
Peggy A Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of May 21, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease/Copies...580.59
Agriland Fs Inc, Diesel...57,383.72
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Supplies
...2,200.90
American Septic & Portable Svc, Dumpsters...350.00
Amerigas-2322, Propane Tanks...83.74
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...189.97
Aramark Uniform Service, Mop Svc
...424.85
Avg Technologies Usa, Inc, Virus Renewal...138.12
Baker Phd, Dr. Michael, Inmate Svc
...172.50
Barco Municipal Products Inc., Marking Paint...652.78
Barry Motor Co Llc, Car Service
...180.65
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Rental...141.55
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...269.89
Blinde, Tammy, Meeting Expenses
...38.86
Blue Tarp Financial, Tire...64.98
Bob Barker Company Inc, Clothing/Supplies...318.09
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies...2,042.08
Bonine Garage Doors, Door Repair
...207.80
Briggs Inc. Of Omaha, Supplies
...1,782.25
Bubke, Sandy, Milage...60.80
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Lease...107.62
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Janitor Supplies ...185.00
Century Link, Phone Svc...466.87
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc
...193.89
Cmrs-Fp, Postage Meter...85.05
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts
...2,195.45
Counsel, Copies...75.64
D & M Repair, Parts...216.30
Dixon Construction Co., Bros-8365(602)--8J-67...4,593.94
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies...26.60
Eakes Office Solutions, Janitor Supplies
...807.49
Ed M Feld Equipment Co., Fire Alarm Inspection...340.00
Electrical Engineering, & Equip Co, Generator Svc...550.00
Employee Benefit Systems, Administration ...117,774.33
Engie Services Us, Inc., Hvac System
...45,105.08
Environmental Services Inc, Asbestos Removal...5,600.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Supplements...879.58
Ferris, Charles, Postage...15.38
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies
...25.56
First Bankcard, Meeting Expenses/Equip...7,238.63
Frannie’s Cafe, Inmate Meals...1,004.00
Govconnection, Inc., Cad Software
...1,499.00
Greatamerica Financial, Svc Corp, Postage Machine...119.00
Green Thumb Garden Club, Planter Pots
...50.00
Hamann Trucking Llc, Hauling Granular
...118,679.48
High Point Networks, Call Handle System...11,573.00
Iaccvso, Membership Dues...50.00
Impact7g, Bros-Swap-Co57(83)--Se-67...500.00
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...3,974.03
Interstate Battery System Inc, Batteries
...570.75
Iowa County Recorders’ Associa, 2019 Maintenance...1,479.24
Iowa Dept Of Transportation, Sign Tubing...555.00
Iowa’s Co Conservation System, Annual Membership...1,500.00
Isac Summer Conference...125.00
Isaca Treasurer, Summer Conference...125.00
Jack’s Ok Tire Service, Tires...2,141.20
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts...1,418.08
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts
...111.86
John Deere Financial, Parts...1,832.44
Kayl Heating & Air Inc, Hvac System
...174,031.59
Keenan, Sara, Mileage...76.95
Kelley, John, Taxidermy...573.35
Kevin O’dell Electric, Inc., Electrical Work/Hvac System...46,173.80
Kline, Devin, Gator Winch Box...20.00
Knife River Midwest Llc, Cold Patch
...12,019.05
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...19,359.52
Lahr, Debie, Mileage...353.40
Larry’s Propane & Fuel Llc, Diesel Fuel
...433.44
Lawson Products Inc, Tools...1,205.82
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Lease
...124.43
Long Lines, Phone Svc...3,110.83
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Vehicle Maint...1,250.06
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service...87.32
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications
...1,388.19
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...809.64
Martin Marietta Materials, White Rock...146,989.54
Masters Touch, Llc, Assessment Mailing
...510.49
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies
...99.32
Mccloy Chiropractic Clinic, Pre-Employment Physical ...260.00
Mcconeghey, Ian A, Mileage...29.45
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies
...309.43
Mcqueen, Dennis, Meeting Mileage...17.10
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...315.54
Mid American Energy, Utilities...670.47
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Parts...47.86
Monona County Ema Services, Building Rent...50.00
Monona County Iron, Supplies...194.35
Monona County Secondary Road, Fuel Reimb...395.61
Monona County Sheriff, Juv Svc...111.28
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies...643.33
Murray, Rhonda, Meeting Exp...20.00
Neill, Jordan, Safety Boots...192.59
New Coop Inc., Propane...594.44
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Signs...1,068.30
North American Truck & Trailer, Filters...524.30
Northside Glass, Parts...546.00
Northside Shop Inc., Trailer Repairs...30.78
Office Elements, Supplies...552.30
Office Systems Co, Copies...96.00
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elevator Maint...317.96
Oliver, Laura, Meeting Exp...801.71
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...2,439.10
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies...446.65
Owens King Company, Microfilm Storage...1,065.60
Pathology Medical Service, Medical Exam...2,907.61
Peters, Timothy C, Meeting Exp...15.60
Pierce, George, Meeting Mileage...19.95
Porter, Andrea, Supply Reimb...4.28
Postmaster, Box Rent...76.00
Power Wash Usa, Vehicle Maint...12.00
Powerplan, Parts...678.81
Pratt, Terri L, Meeting Exp...19.04
Presto-X-Company, Pest Svc...42.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts...447.45
Productivity Plus, Cnhi Ind. Capital, Trailer Supplies...68.92
Prorok, Patrick, Ema Boat License...40.90
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Supplies...1,267.66
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts...1,202.11
Riley, Danelle, Meeting Exp...249.38
Rolph, Peggy, Meeting Exp...216.87
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Svc...162.27
Rtl Equipment Inc., Parts...135.07
Ryan Publishing Company, Publications...107.10
Schaben, Joshua, Boots...35.75
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...17,873.08
Schroder Services, Towing...1,500.00
Schumacher Elevator Co., Maintenance...256.64
Schumacher’s Nursery&Berry Farm Inc, Trees...1,719.02
Security National Bank, Subpoena ...154.00
Seward, Kelly, Meeting Exp...42.75
Siouxland Concrete Company, Concrete...567.00
Siouxland District Health, Water Testing...125.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...35.79
Stan Houston Equipment Co Inc, Parts...46.75
Staples Credit Plan, Copier Supplies...320.96
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Testing...906.50
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Culvert Flow Study...3,614.50
Sutton, Mary M, Meeting Exp...18.48
Syncb/Amazon, Supplies...507.21
Terry, Lucas, Cistern Plugging...300.00
Thomson Reuters, Subscription Chrgs...286.00
Thomson Reuters West, Library Resources...363.48
Thoreson, Marcia, Cistern Plugging...300.00
Titan Machinery, Oil...874.66
Trepa, Tim, Mileage/Meeting Exp...326.58
Truck Center Company Inc, Parts...641.44
Tyler Technologies, Tyler 10 Conversion...65,764.60
Unity Point Clinic-Occ Med, Pre-Employment Drug Tests...84.00
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Contract...202.15
Ute Tire & Automotive Inc., Parts...133.87
Van Meter Inc, Mtg Arm...1,418.40
Vandenhull, Lyle, Permit Stickers...25.00
Vanguard Appraisals Inc, Re-Appraisals...45,000.00
Vaughn Food Dba, Fiesta Foods Inc., Jail Supplements...91.32
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service...507.20
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc...1,089.97
Vitito, Dale, Ear Buds...139.79
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities...797.40
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
Wimactel, Inc., Payphone...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...570.21
Witzel, David, Cistern Plugging...96.30
Woodbury Co Board Of Supervisor, Med. Exam...400.00
Ziegler Inc, Parts...13,594.50
Grand Total...990,396.97
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 05/04/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,050.31,482.13 112.77,759.94, 9,405.15
Supervisors,3,270.56,191.38,44.76,308.75, 3,815.45
Auditor,,4,910.88,277.44,64.88,463.59, 5,716.79
Treasurer,,6,432.96,372.33,87.08,607.28, 7,499.65
County Attorney ,7,703.21,436.43 102.07,727.19, 8,968.90
Sheriff, 31,930.23,1,911.71,447.11 3,165.26, 37,454.31
Recorder,,3,661.28,209.06,48.89,345.62, 4,264.85
Auto/Treasurer,3,220.56,163.61,38.27,304.02, 3,726.46
Drainage,,3,277.20,188.65,44.12,309.36, 3,819.33
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,337.60, 73.33,17.15,126.27, 1,554.35
Local Health,5,448.81,318.50,74.49,514.37, 6,356.17
Sec. Road 66,002.56,3,863.77,903.64 6,157.14, 76,927.11
Veterans Adm, 822.42, 50.99,11.93, 77.64, 962.98
Custodial,,1,960.00,121.52,28.42,185.02, 2,294.96
Microfilm,,1,360.00, 84.32,19.72,128.38, 1,592.42
Human Services, 235.49, 14.60, 3.42, 22.23, 275.74
Townships, 15.00, 0.93, 0.22, 0.00, 16.15
Conservation,7,497.76,449.92 105.23,734.45, 8,787.36
Elections,,1,780.00,107.03,25.03,168.03, 2,080.09
Emergency Mgmt,1,457.28, 89.80,21.01,139.58, 1,707.67
All Totals, 160,374.11,9,407.45,2,200.21,15,244.12, 187,225.89
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 05/18/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,050.32,484.02 113.21,759.94, 9,407.49
Supervisors,3,270.56,191.38,44.76,308.75, 3,815.45
Auditor,,4,910.88,278.05,65.03,463.59, 5,717.55
Treasurer,,6,432.96,373.00,87.23,607.28, 7,500.47
County Attorney ,7,711.20,441.15 103.17,727.93, 8,983.45
Sheriff, 32,418.44,1,945.52,454.99 3,215.25, 38,034.20
Recorder,,3,661.28,207.53,48.53,345.62, 4,262.96
Auto/Treasurer,3,220.56,167.83,39.25,304.02, 3,731.66
Drainage,,3,277.20,188.65,44.12,309.36, 3,819.33
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,337.61, 73.33,17.15,126.27, 1,554.36
Local Health,5,448.80,318.51,74.49,514.37, 6,356.17
Sec. Road 66,084.74,3,893.17,910.49 6,164.91, 77,053.31
Veterans Adm, 715.81, 44.38,10.38, 67.57, 838.14
Custodial,,1,960.00,121.52,28.42,185.02, 2,294.96
Microfilm,,1,360.00, 84.32,19.72,128.38, 1,592.42
Human Services, 235.49, 14.60, 3.42, 22.23, 275.74
Conservation,7,639.39,460.19 107.63,747.82, 8,955.03
Elections,,1,780.00,108.50,25.38,168.03, 2,081.91
Emerg. Mgt.,1,457.28, 89.80,21.01,139.58, 1,707.67
All Totals, 160,972.52,9,485.45,2,218.38,15,305.92, 187,982.27
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:15 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried....
/s/ Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP6-13-19
