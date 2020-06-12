The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority meeting via phone, she shared the information presented.
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Iowa Regional Workforce Development meeting via phone, he shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. With nothing on the agenda the roads were discussed with no action needed.
After review of the Drainage Outlet Agreement between the McCandless Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District it was moved by Brouillette, seconded by Bramley, to approve the Outlet Agreement between the McCandless Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District as presented. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
After review of the Drainage Outlet Agreement between the Oliver Lake Lateral 1 Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District it was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley, to approve the Outlet Agreement between the Oliver Lake Lateral 1 Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District as presented. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
After review of the Drainage Outlet Agreement between the McNeill Main Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District it was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley, to approve the Outlet Agreement between the McNeill Main Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District as presented. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
After review of the Drainage Outlet Agreement between the Albright South Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District it was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley, to approve the Outlet Agreement between the Albright South Drainage District and the Onawa Drainage District as presented. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Sharon Gries, Assessor’s Chief Deputy and Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health via phone. Adam informed the group that there were 24 positive cases in Monona County, 10 of those are active. Patrick informed the group that he is supplying the nursing homes with PPE. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of May 19, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Vendor Publication Report
Vendor Name, Payable Description...Total Payments
A. Rifkin Co., Ballot Displays
...$1,297.07
A.M. Cohrn & Sons Inc, Bros-Swap-C067(87)--Se-67...$154,486.92
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Contract...$894.80
Agriland Fs Inc, Diesel, Gas, Filters
...$25,349.58
Allheart-Scrubs Ac, Supplies
...$2,940.03
Allied 100 Llc, Defib Pads/Aed Battery...$1,317.80
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Power Steering Fluid...$35.00
American Septic & Portable Svc, Tank Pumped...$335.31
Amerigas-2322, Tank Rent...$87.74
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...$102.98
Aramark Uniform Service, Mechanic Uniforms...$128.58
At & T...Phone Svc, $513.09
At&T Mobility, Phone Svc...$692.30
Barry Motor Co Llc, Oil, Filters
...$168.12
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Salt...$154.50
Black Hills Energy, Utilities
...$264.63
Blue Tarp Financial, Latex Gloves...$89.91
Bob Barker Company Inc, Gloves...$117.52
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies...$871.33
Bomgaars Inc, Dog Food...$115.55
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies...$617.24
Bruening Eye Specialists, Inmate Medical ...$475.00
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Preliminary Investigation ...$200.00
Burgess Health Center, Healthy Aging Grant ...$35,046.79
Burgess Health Center, Public Health Svc...$21,750.16
Burt County Sheriff Office, Legal Svc...$58.26
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Contract...$57.78
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Janitorial Supplies...$1,328.00
Century Link, Phone Svc...$802.16
Charm-Tex Inc, Jail Toiletries
...$1,021.58
Ching Ching Const & Elec, Llc, Electrical Svc...$612.20
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc
...$193.89
Cj Cooper & Associates Inc., Drug Tests...$300.00
Cmrs-Fp, Postage Machine
...$888.15
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts...$265.77
Counsel, Copier Contract...$32.52
Crawford County Sheriff, Legal Services...$37.43
Dale Vitito, Uniform Exp...$303.79
Deanda Beanwalkers, Permit Reimbursement...$150.00
Don C Groves, Vehicle Maint
...$1,726.85
Electronic Engineering, Radio System Svc...$7,550.00
Electronic Engineering, Radio Equipment...$253.40
Emergency Medical Products...Curaplex...$2,250.00, Employee Benefit Systems, Group Health Insurance...$125,419.15
Equipment Blades Inc, Blades...$5,887.06
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Supplements ...$1,534.18
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies
...$26.87
First Bankcard, Disinfectant Wipes/Sanitizer...$292.22
First Bankcard, Seals/O-Rings
...$276.16
First Bankcard, Gown Material
...$1,081.94
First Bankcard, Gown Material
...$819.19
First Bankcard, Laptop/Software
...$1,178.44
First Bankcard, Expenses...$568.91
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals
...$1,175.00
Gary Mccall, Well Plugging
...$500.00
Great America Financial Service Corp, Postage Machine ...$119.00
Hallett Materials, Volleyball Fill
...$866.28
Harland Technology Services, Dual Monitor Stand...$173.90
Healy Excavating, Unloading Rock...$2,290.60
Henry Adkins & Sons Inc., Ballot Printing...$4,284.73
High Point Networks, Call Center Svc Contract...$11,573.00
Hundertmark, Tools And Supplies
...$484.66
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Supplies...$36.54
Iaccvso, Membership Dues Fy21...$50.00
Ida County Sheriff, Legal Services
...$145.50
Inland Truck Parts, Parts
...$4,543.06
Intab Llc, Election Supplies
...$51.05
Interstate Battery System Inc, Batteries...$104.95
Iowa County Recorders’ Associa, Fy21 Research & Education Dues...$200.00
Iowa Dept Of Transportation, Sign Supplies...$523.50
Iowa’s Co Conservation System, Membership Dues Fy21...$1,500.00
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts, Filters...$642.89
Jami L Johnson, Legal Services
...$165.00
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Project R191090.00...$48,017.50
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts & Services...$1,664.34
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts, Tools...$2,318.29
John Deere Financial, Vehicle Maint...$306.05
John Kelley, Taxidermy ...$130.00
Kelly Seward, Supplies...$46.36
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock
...$64,949.48
Ld Products, Copier Toner...$43.18
Lee Kirkpatrick Jr, Generators Service...$432.11
Loffler, Copier Contract...$106.00
Long Lines, Phone Service
...$352.99
Lyle Vandenhull, Closed Signs
...$270.00
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Vehicle Reair...$2,419.21
Mail Services, Llc...Mail Service...$292.57
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service Mapleton...$87.97
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications
...$1,167.41
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities
...$1,002.65
Mary M Sutton, Postage Reimb
...$6.60
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies...$30.20
Matt Parrott/Storey Kenworthy, Election Envelopes ...$760.25
Mccloy Chiropractic Clinic, Drug Tests...$250.00
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies
...$59.90
Mid American Energy, Utilities
...$736.05
Midwest Service & Sales Co., Blades...$3,393.00
Monona County Secondary Roads, Fuel/Copier Reimb...$189.00
Monona County Sheriff, Tech Support Fee...$10,047.25
Morgan, Mark, Lost Property Reimb
...$900.00
Motorola Solutions Inc, Service Contract...$24,815.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies, Tools...$1,287.72
Murphy Heavy Contracting, Bros-C067(84)--8J-67...$257,831.82
Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc, 270Th Street Erosion...$65,966.00
New Coop Inc., Propane Tanks
...$27,444.43
North American Truck & Trailer, Filters...$98.00
Northwest District Assessor, Vanguard Class...$350.00
Nw Iowa District Of Assessors, District Dues ...$350.00
Office Elements, Supplies
...$2,317.96
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elevator Maint...$317.96
Onawa Democrat, Publications
...$1,488.12
Onawa Sentinel, Publications
...$127.50
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...$4,674.60
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies, Filters...$90.40
Orkin, Pest Control...$150.00
Other Policy & Administration, Mileage Reimb...$28.80
Phoenix Supply, Supplies...$660.47
Postmaster, Advance Postage
...$200.00
Pottawattamie County Civil Division, Legal Services...$80.00
Powerplan, Parts...$451.14
Prairie Fabrication Llc, Parts
...$334.74
Productivity Plus Account, Supplies...$453.66
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Supplies
...$39.99
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Treated Lumber...$38.21
Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, Canine Medical...$92.50
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc...Parts...$508.43
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Svc
...$162.27
Rtl Equipment Inc., Parts...$106.37
Ryan Publishing Company, Publication...$354.43
Safety Kleen Systems Inc, Supplies
...$228.00
Sandy Bubke, Mileage Reimb
...$34.20
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...$23,735.48
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...$265.06
Schumacher’s Nursery & Berry Farm Inc., Trees...$1,653.16
Secretary Of State, Notary Renewal ...$30.00
Sioux City Journal, Publication
...$16.71
Siouxland Concrete Company, Concrete...$642.60
Siouxland District Health, Water Testing...$125.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...$33.39
Sooland Bobcat, Equipment Rental
...$90.00
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Medical
...$750.99
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Testing...$30.00
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc, Service Fees ...$1,903.50
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Project 12220...$5,921.00
Syncb/Amazon, Grab Bars
...$139.38
Ten Point Construction Inc., Full Depth Patching K42...$14,924.25
Terri L Pratt, Notary Stamp...$30.85
Thermo King Christensen, Parts...$779.40
Thomson Reuters, Library Material
...$320.00
Tony Bloyer, Trapping Beaver
...$825.00
Top Coat Apoxy, Paint Floor
...$1,860.17
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Contract...$97.00
Us Postal Service, Stamped Envelopes...$632.45
Ute Tire & Automotive Inc., Parts, Labor...$486.45
Vanguard Appraisals Inc, Service Fees ...$2,500.00
Vaughn Foods, Va Food Voucher
...$207.20
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service...$427.70
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone Service...$693.02
Vision Care Clinic, Exam, Glasses
...$175.00
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities
...$653.10
Wiatel, Phone Service...$502.15
William Gangestad, Supply Reimb...$75.95
Wimactel, Inc., Pay Phone...$61.00
Windstream, Phone Service
...$570.21
Wireless World, Supplies...$10.00
Ziegler Inc, Cat Rental...$15,773.02
Grand Total:...$1,040,398.78
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing PPE: 05/16/2020
, , Gross County Share (Match), Total
, , , Fica, Medicare, Ipers
Department, Payroll, Match, Match , Match W/Co.Share
Assessor, , 8,071.27, 483.49, 113.07, 761.92, 9,429.75
Supervisors, 3,245.60, 189.17, 44.24, 306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor, , 5,129.16, 286.94, 67.11, 484.19, 5,967.40
Treasurer, , 5,422.03, 318.90, 74.58, 511.84, 6,327.35
County Attorney , 7,858.41, 442.22, 103.43, 741.85, 9,145.91
Sheriff, 33,025.23, 1,959.69, 458.31 3,190.41, 38,633.64
Recorder, , 3,696.36, 206.92, 48.40, 348.94, 4,300.62
Auto/Treasurer, 2,946.03, 141.64, 33.12, 278.11, 3,398.90
Drainage, , 3,319.13, 190.79, 44.62, 313.32, 3,867.86
Environ.Hlth/Zoning, 1,374.40, 74.94, 17.53, 129.74, 1,596.61
Sec. Road 69,064.22, 4,031.81, 942.92 6,519.62, 80,558.57
Veterans Adm, 746.00, 46.25, 10.82, 59.09, 862.16
Custodial, , 2,087.71, 129.44, 30.27, 197.08, 2,444.50
Microfilm, , 1,607.12, 98.40, 23.01, 151.71, 1,880.24
Conservation, 7,625.76, 459.82, 107.54, 736.51, 8,929.63
Elections, , 1,882.32, 113.37, 26.51, 177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt., 1,507.36, 91.77, 21.46, 143.58, 1,764.17
All Totals, 158,608.11 9,265.56 2,166.94 15,051.99 185,092.60
, ,
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing PPE: 05/16/2020
, , Gross County Share (Match), Total
, , , Fica, Medicare, Ipers
Department, Payroll, Match, Match , Match W/Co.Share
Assessor, , 8,137.28, 489.46, 114.46, 768.15, 9,509.35
Supervisors, 3,245.60, 189.17, 44.24, 306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor, , 5,129.16, 286.69, 67.05, 484.19, 5,967.09
Treasurer, , 5,422.03, 317.36, 74.22, 511.84, 6,325.45
County Attorney , 7,858.41, 447.79, 104.73, 741.85, 9,152.78
Sheriff, 33,008.15, 1,961.96, 458.86 3,188.21, 38,617.18
Recorder, , 3,696.36, 211.15, 49.38, 348.94, 4,305.83
Auto/Treasurer, 2,952.03, 149.12, 34.88, 278.67, 3,414.70
Drainage, , 3,319.13, 192.26, 44.96, 313.32, 3,869.67
Environ.Hlth/Zoning, 1,374.41, 74.95, 17.53, 129.74, 1,596.63
Sec. Road 70,278.82, 4,123.31, 964.32 6,544.43, 81,910.88
Veterans Adm, 1,233.98, 76.50, 17.90, 116.48, 1,444.86
Custodial, , 2,087.70, 129.44, 30.27, 197.08, 2,444.49
Microfilm, , 1,607.11, 98.40, 23.01, 151.71, 1,880.23
Conservation, 7,618.19, 460.83, 107.78, 735.80, 8,922.60
Elections, , 1,882.32, 114.85, 26.86, 177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt., 1,507.36, 91.77, 21.46, 143.58, 1,764.17
All Totals, 160,358.04 9,415.01 2,201.91 15,138.07 187,113.03
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing PPE: 05/30/2020
, , Gross County Share (Match), Total
, , , Fica, Medicare, Ipers
Department, Payroll, Match, Match , Match W/Co.Share
Assessor, , 8,137.27, 490.13, 114.62, 768.15, 9,510.17
Supervisors, 3,245.60, 199.44, 46.64, 306.39, 3,798.07
Auditor, , 5,129.17, 311.02, 72.74, 484.19, 5,997.12
Treasurer, , 6,136.75, 370.63, 86.68, 579.31, 7,173.37
County Attorney , 7,668.27, 468.99, 109.68, 723.90, 8,970.84
Sheriff, , 35,716.80, 2,204.07, 515.48, 3,448.92, 41,885.27
Recorder, , 3,696.36, 222.14, 51.96, 348.94, 4,319.40
Auto/Treasurer, 2,946.02, 170.02, 39.76, 278.10, 3,433.90
Drainage, , 3,319.12, 200.20, 46.82, 313.32, 3,879.46
Environ.Hlth/Zoning, 1,374.41, 85.21, 19.93, 129.74, 1,609.29
Sec. Road, 71,094.84, 4,385.32, 1,025.57, 6,544.43, 83,050.16
Veterans Adm, 1,221.67, 75.74, 17.72, 84.87, 1,400.00
Custodial, , 2,051.26, 127.18, 29.75, 193.64, 2,401.83
Microfilm, , 1,607.11, 98.40, 23.01, 151.71, 1,880.23
Conservation, 7,618.00, 471.76, 110.33, 735.78, 8,935.87
Elections, , 1,882.32, 114.85, 26.86, 177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt., 1,645.05, 100.31, 23.46, 157.22, 1,926.04
All Totals, 164,490.02 10,095.41 2,361.01 15,426.30 192,372.74
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to appoint Supervisor Collison as the alternated to serve on the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to move the Board of Supervisor’s meeting from Tuesday June 2, 2020 to Friday June 5, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of a letter from the City of Ute for a controlled burn. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON,
CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP6-11-2020
