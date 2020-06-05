The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to set the Budget Amendment Hearing for June 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley attended the STRS meeting via Zoom, she shared the information presented.
Supervisor Collison attended the Board of Health meeting via phone, he shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Collison to approve pay estimate #3 BROS-C067 (84)—8J-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve pay estimate #4 BROS-SWAP-C067 (87)—SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve pay voucher #2 BRS-CHBP-C067 (85)—GB-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve contract for project #191492, FEMA culvert on W Avenue. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve contract for project #12519, FEMA culvert on 110th Street. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve contract for project #12619, FEMA culvert on 160th Street. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Mid-American Energy to bore under the roadway at 133rd Street and L12. Vote on Motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the handbook updates were Tim Peters, Assessor; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Ian McConeghey, Attorney and Dustin Wallis, Engineer. Jack Reed with INCS send via email three handbook updates which were the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), workplace technology and workers compensation. All three updates were discussed. No action was taken at this time.
A phone conference was held with Cole Budach, Project Engineer with ISG, regarding the issues with the spoil leveling due to crops being planted right up to the spoils on (7) individual sites on Gray D and Gray E Laterals.
After discussion, it was moved by Bramley, seconded by Collison to approve that the spoils be leveled now with crop damage being paid at the rates supplied by Budach according to the Iowa State University estimated cost figures. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion Carried. Landowners would be reimbursed by the district for any crop damages at these rates.
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to approve Change Order No. 2 increasing Lateral D Bid items by $225.00 due to additional channel excavation and bank shaping. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; via phone Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Tim Peters, Assessor; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff and Rhonda Murray, Treasurer’s Deputy. Erin Brekke informed the group that there was another positive cans in Monona County bringing our total to 16. She also said that there is still a delay in reporting time between the systems. Erin also said it is widespread through the county. We still should be protecting ourselves by hand sanitizing, washing your hands and wearing masks. Masks protect others, the more masks the more protection now is not the time to let up. Continuing what we are doing will help stop the spread. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Courthouse re-opening plan were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director, Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Tim Peters, Assessor; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Rhonda Murray, Treasurer’s Deputy and Jodie Nielsen, Auto Deputy. The Courthouse re-opening plan was discussed which includes opening in phases. Phase 1 will be open to the public by appointment only, the doors will remain locked. To enter the Courthouse you must call the department in which you need to visit. You will be greeted by that department at the door, have your temperature taken if it is below 100.4 you will be allowed to enter and be required to wear a mask. If your temperature is above 100.4 you will be asked to leave the building and return when you are fever free. Appointment hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during phase 1.There is a limit to one visitor per office at a time. Auditor Rolph will send out a press release to the newspapers letting the public know that the Courthouse will be opened to the public by appointment only starting on June 1, 2020 it will also be put on the county website which is www.mononacounty.org.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the Courthouse re-opening plan with the approved changes. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of May 19, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the letter from INCS Services. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to inform the Iowa State Association of Counties and the Judicial Branch that Monona County will be opening back up in phases. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of resignation letter from the Veteran Affairs Director Tim Trepa. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:07 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP6-4-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.