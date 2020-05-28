The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present were Auditor Peggy A. Rolph and Bo Fox for the entire meeting.
Supervisor Bramley attended the SIMPCO meeting via phone she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve pay estimate #1 270th Street Road Slide Off to Nelson & Rock Contracting. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO for an underground cable replacing existing overheard single phase line north of the intersection of Locust Ave and 133rd Street. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Brouillette.
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-17
Monona County Secondary Road Department
Policy on Safety Glasses Purchasing
The following policy is adopted by the Monona County Secondary Road Department for the purchase of safety glasses by its employees and reimbursement by the Department for such purchase.
1. Use of protective eyewear is required under existing safety policy.
2. Non-prescription and specialty eye protection (chain saw, welding, etc.) shall be furnished by Monona County.
3. Prescription eyewear shall be obtained by each employee through the County’s practitioner/vendor and shall meet minimum requirements as may be from time to time established by state and federal regulations and the county engineer.
4. Monona County shall pay the vendor directly, not more than once every two years, for the cost of examination, including dilatation and glaucoma screening, and basic prescription glasses per employee. The maximum reimbursement amount shall be as shown below, for each vision total.
5. The Vendor shall submit an invoice to the County Engineer’s office for payment.
6. Obtaining prescription eyewear at higher than basic levels or between eligibility years may be necessitated due to specific physical or medical characteristics. When these situations arise, the County Engineer will review the request, prior to obtaining the glasses, when he receives a certification by the County’s practitioner that new glasses are needed by the employee.
7. Glasses issued through this policy shall meet all applicable ANSI certified requirements and be equipped with side shields. Side shields shall be attached to any glasses purchased by the County during work hours.
8. Costs of any of the following Add-Ons, will be the responsibility of the employee:
UV Protection $20.00 Scratch Coating $22.00
Tint $22.00 Non-Glare $80.00
Transition $80.00 PGX $42.00
Blue Light $120.00
2020-2022
Examination $100.00
Basic F&L Premier F&L Executive F&L
Single Vision $65.00 $75.00 $90.00
Bifocal/Trifocal $90.00 $100.00 $112.00
Progressive $135.00 $145.00 $160.00
Date: May 12, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Discussion items were a speed bump outside of Rodney before Peters Park, a copy of the handbook is to be given out to all employees and starting on FEMA projects. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Tim Trepa and Don Thompson Veteran Affairs Directors were present to ask for a credit card for Don. Currently Tim has a credit card and it will be canceled since he will be leaving Monona County.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve a credit card application for Veteran Affairs Director Don Thompson. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
A phone conference was held with Cole Budach, Project Engineer with ISG, to update the Board of Supervisors on the 2019 FEMA – Event #DR4421.
Issues with the spoil leveling due to crops being planted right up to the spoils on (7) individual sites on Gray D and Gray E Laterals was discussed. Budach presented two (2) options: 1) Spoils could be leveled now using a dozer or skid steer which would cause some crop damage. Landowners would be reimbursed by the district for any crop damages; 2) Spoils could be leveled in the fall after crops have been harvested. There would be extra costs for mobilization.
The Supervisors requested that ISG compile an estimate on both options 1 & 2 and get back to them and also, to check and see if a FEMA extension was available.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; via phone Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Tim Peters, Assessor; Jodie Nielsen, Auto Deputy and Laura Oliver, Treasurer. Erin stated that we are up to 15 positive cases in Monona County, the State of Iowa is now doing the investigations so there is a lag in reporting in the system. Erin still recommends social distancing and wearing a mask when in public. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of May 5, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s report of fees collected for April 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court Report of fees collected for April 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:20 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison; MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP5-28-2020
