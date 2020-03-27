MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
MARCH 6, 2020
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley and arriving at 9:05 a.m. was Tom Brouillette. Supervisor Absent: None. Also, present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Sheriff Pratt; John McCall, Jail Committee President and Nathan Hoogland, KMEG Fox 44 were present for the discussion on the jail election. Sheriff Pratt and John McCall would like to call for another Special Election in September on the jail bond. The jail committee will be meeting in two weeks to discuss their next steps. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Nathan Hoogland, KMEG Fox 44 interviewed Supervisor Bramley on the Special Election and the condition of K-45.
Rhonda Murray, Treasurer’s Deputy presented the 2019 Semi Annual Report to the Supervisors. Also present was past Supervisor Brady Hanson.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the 2019 Semi Annual Report as presented. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Loess Hills Alliance meeting she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette
Resolution Number 2020-09
RESOLUTION PROPOSING TO GRANT A TEMPORARY EASEMENT TO SCOTT R. JOHNSON AND DEBRA K. JOHNSON FOR ACCESS PURPOSES OVER LANDS OWNED BY MONONA COUNTY, IOWA, AND SETTING TIME AND PLACE AND FIXING NOTICE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSAL
WHEREAS, Monona County, Iowa, is the owner of the following real estate:
A parcel of land located in the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31, Township 82 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa, described as follows:
Commencing at the SW Corner of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31-82-43, thence N 90° 00’ 00” E 139.04 feet along the South Line of the said SW1/4 SE1/4 to the Point of Beginning, thence N 34° 42’ 05” E 173.12 feet, thence S 55° 17’ 55” E 250.00 feet to a point on said south line, thence N 90° 00’ 00” W 304.09 feet along said line to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel contains 0.50 acres more or less, including the presently established county road right-of-way.
and
WHEREAS, Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson own lands adjacent to the above lands and desire to be able to cross the above lands to have access to a creek located adjacent to those lands for the purpose of withdrawing water therefrom for irrigation purposes; and
WHEREAS, Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson desire to be able to cross those lands for a period of fifteen years until March 17, 2035, and have offered to pay the cost of the survey to legally-describe those lands and have offered to pay an annual fee of $10 for such access; and
WHEREAS, Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson have offered to restore the condition of the above lands to their present condition at the end of the temporary easement period; and
WHEREAS, before Monona County can grant any interest in real estate, the County must set forth its proposal to do so in a resolution and there must be a public hearing, pursuant to Iowa Code Section 331.361(2), on the proposed grant of the temporary easement; and
WHEREAS, notice of the public hearing must be given by publication in accordance with Iowa Code Section 331.305, which section requires publication of the notice at least once in a newspaper of general circulation within the county, not less than four nor more than twenty days prior to the hearing;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Monona County Board of Supervisors as follows:
It is a public purpose and in the best interests of the Monona County, Iowa, to grant a temporary easement across the above real estate to Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson.
A public hearing on the proposed grant of a temporary easement is set for the regular meeting of the Monona County Board of Supervisors on March 17, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Board Room of the Monona County Courthouse at 610 Iowa Avenue in Onawa, Iowa.
In the event there are no valid objections to the proposed grant of a temporary easement at the hearing set above, it is proposed to grant a temporary easement to Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson pursuant to the above terms and conditions.
The Monona County Auditor is authorized and directed to publish notice of the hearing on the proposed grant of temporary easement in the Onawa Democrat on March 11, 2020 and in the Mapleton Press on March 12, 2020.
The Monona County Attorney is authorized and directed to prepare necessary legal documents to complete the grant of the above temporary easement and present those documents to the Monona County Board of Supervisors for approval after execution by the Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors and Auditor on or after March 17, 2020.
WHEREUPON, the Chairperson declared the foregoing resolution duly adopted on March 6, 2020.
/s/ Mike Collison
Michael Collison, Chairperson
(SEAL)
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy Rolph, Auditor
Joel Bubke was present to discuss the road to the New Coop Barge project. It was explained to Mr. Bubke that grant money would be paying for the majority of the cost to pave the road. Maintaining the road if it wasn’t paved was also discussed. No action was needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Supervisor’s signatures for three FEMA Box Culverts (two on 280th street and one on W Avenue). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette to approve step wage increase for Tyler Wessling he will be going from $22.00 per hour to $22.66 per hour per Resolution SR19-27. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve one year step wage increase for Scott Fox he will be going from $19.60 per hour to $20.63 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve external posting for Seasonal Roadside Operator positions. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve progress voucher #1 HSIP-SWAP-C067(83)—FJ-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #1 BRS-CHBP-C067(85)—GB-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #1 BROSCHBP-C067(86)—GA-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was K-45 patching will be starting soon as long as weather cooperates. No action was needed.
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of a Petition filed by the City of Onawa requesting the Oliver Lake Lateral 1 be cleaned from the outfall of the Onawa Drainage District to the Monona-Harrison. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of a Petition filed by the City of Onawa requesting that the McNeill Drainage District cleanout from the outfall of the Onawa Drainage District south to the abandoned railroad tracks. Approximately 800’ long, 20’ each side of ditch. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Upon review of the Work Proposals that we received for the Monona County FEMA projects on Gray Lateral C, Lateral D, Lateral E & Lateral F, as well as bid tabulations, the Board of Trustees acknowledges receipt of (2) submitted bids for the above FEMA projects:
L.A. CARLSON CONTRACTING, INC...................................$27,445.00
GOSLAR CONSTRUCTION.................................$30,905.00
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Bramley to accept the low bid of $27,445.00 submitted by L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc. and award the contract to L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc.
Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
Upon review of the Work Proposals that we received for the Monona County FEMA projects on McNeill Main, Lateral 7 and Lateral 8 Drainage Districts, as well as bid tabulations, the Board of Trustees acknowledges receipt of (1) submitted bids for the above FEMA projects:
L.A. CARLSON CONTRACTING, INC.....................................$9,240.00
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Bramley to accept the bid of $9,240.00 submitted by L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc. and award the contract to L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
Upon review of the Work Proposals that we received for the Monona County FEMA projects on Oliver Lake Main, Lateral 2, Lateral 8, Lateral 9 and Lateral 9A, as well as bid tabulations, the Board of Trustees acknowledges receipt of (1) submitted bids for the above FEMA projects:
L.A. CARLSON CONTRACTING, INC...................................$17,586.50
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Bramley to accept the bid of $17,586.50 submitted by L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc. and award the contract to L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc.
Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
Ian McConeghey was present for the budget review discussion. No action was taken.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator and Dustin Wallis Engineer were present for the Preliminary copies of the Flood Insurance Rate Maps. The Flood Insurance Rate Maps were reviewed. Sandy is going to speak with the Zoning Commission and get back with the Supervisors. No action was needed at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of February 25, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the Letter to the EDA for grant matching funds in the amount of $135,087.45. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded Supervisor Bramley to give the Treasurer authorization to access the network from home for the duration of her medical leave. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Manure Management plan annual update for Scott Johnson facility #59950. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve step wage increase for Shannon McDonald she will be going from $17.44 per hour to $17.96 per hour per hiring agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s report of fees collected for February, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Open meeting and open records were discussed with no action needed.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:30 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP3-26-2020
--------
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
MARCH 10, 2020
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and arriving at 8:35 a.m. was Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also, present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph; Bob Henderson from Senator Grassley’s office and Kolby DeWitt from Senator Joni Ernst’s office.
Kolby DeWitt, Senator Joni Ernst Representative and Bob Henderson, Senator Charles Grassley Representative were present to observe the Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Supervisor Bramley discussed with both representatives the issues the County is having with the jail and the cost of the inmate’s medication. She also brought up the fact that the heavy trucks are ruining county roads with the interstate so close. The trucks could be using the interstate if they would raise the weight limits. She informed them of the barge project in Blencoe and that she is looking forward to more economic development in the Blencoe area. Discussion following with no action needed.
Chairman Collison moved to call the Budget Hearing for Max Levy to order at 8:45 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. With no other persons present at 8:55 a.m. it was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to close the hearing. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Resolution 2020-03
Approval of FYE 2021 Maximum Property Tax Dollars
WHEREAS, the Monona County Board of Supervisors have considered and proposed FYE 2021 county maximum property tax dollars for both General County Services and Rural County Services, and
WHEREAS, a notice concerning the proposed county maximum property tax dollars was published as required and posted on county website, and
WHEREAS, a public hearing concerning the proposed county maximum property tax dollars was held on March 10, 2020.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County that the maximum property tax dollars for General County Services and Rural County Services for FYE 2021 shall not exceed the following:
General County Services:..$4,458,472
Rural County Services:..$2,556,462
The Maximum Property Tax dollars requested in either General County Services or Rural County Services for FYE 2021 does represent an increase of 102% from the Maximum Property Tax dollars requested for FYE 2020.
Passed and adopted this 10th day of March, 2020.
Roll Call Vote:
Ayes: Collison
Bramley
Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Mike Collison, Chairman of Board of Supervisors
/s/ Tammy Bramley
Tammy Bramley, Vice-Chair of Board of Supervisors
/s/ Tom Brouillette
Tom Brouillette, Member of Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy A. Rolph,
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Iowa Workforce Development meeting, he shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Bids for the ½ ton pickup for the Engineer were as followed: Mac’s Chevrolet, Inc for a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Crew Cab custom for $31,356.30. Barry Motor Company bid was for a 2020 Ford F-150 Supercrew STX for $31,526.00. Woodhouse bid was for a 2020 Ford F-150 Supercrew STX for $32,759. Engineer Wallis will be putting together a bid tab. No action was taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #2 BROS-SWAP-C067(87)—SE-67 (Soldier Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #3 BROS-8365(602)—8J-67 (Whiting West Street Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Mapleton Municipal Electric to bury underground primary in the right of way on E-16. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Dan Neldeberg was present for the discussion on K-45 Whiting to Sloan. Engineer Wallis informed him that they would start patching the road this week. K-45 is set to bid in the fall, with construction starting in 2021. No action was needed.
At 9:30 a.m. the Monona County Board of Supervisors convened as the Board of Canvassers for the Public Measure Monona County Jail Bond Proposition A that was held on March 3, 2020 with Commissioner of Elections Peggy A. Rolph. Deputy Auditor Sheri Streeter was also in attendance to present the Official Tally List. The official results were:
For the question, there were: Seven hundred twenty-seven (727) votes.
Against the question, there were: Five hundred forty-eight (548) votes.
Total: One thousand two hundred seventy-five (1275) votes.
The final percentages were 57.02% yes and 42.98% no. The Public Measure needed sixty percent to pass, therefore the Public Measure Monona County Jail Bond Proposition A did not pass.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to set the FY21 Budget hearing for March 31, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Clerk of Court report of fees collected for February, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present for the discussion on Coronavirus were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director and Fran Tramp, Burgess Public Health. Mr. Tramp’s recommendation is to follow the CDC guidelines. Which are: distance remain 6 feet from other individuals; covering your coughs and sneezes in your elbow or a tissue, cleaning hands frequently, disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible; avoid touching your face and staying home when ill. More discussion followed with no action needed.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:55 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP3-26-2020
