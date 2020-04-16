The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present for the discussion on re-evaluating the Courthouse hours and staffing due to COVID-19 were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff and Dustin Wallis, Engineer. Supervisor Bramley is recommending the Courthouse be closed to the public on a physical basis, but will remain staffed to process mail, email and other electronic business. She also would like departments to split staff having an “A” and “B” team to meet the social distancing standards. All Courthouse employees will be paid for normal hours enabling us to keep the Courthouse open. Departments are not to interact with each other in person and are to use the phones or email to communicate. Employees are expected to quarantine on their days home and follow the recommendations of the state only going out for necessities and to follow personal hygiene rules put out by the CDC. Discussion followed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to close to the public and no further appointments will be made. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to schedule “A” and “B” teams and departments heads will schedule accordingly. All employees will receive regular pay. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
FY2021 BUDGET HEARING
Chairman Collison moved to call the FY 21 Public Hearing to order at 8:45 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Kelly Seward, Recorder and Dustin Wallis, Engineer were also present. Discussion followed. With no other persons present, at 9:00 a.m. it was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to close the hearing. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to adopt the FY2020 Budget as published in the Official County Newspapers. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
WHEREAS: Monona County, Iowa held a Public Hearing on March 31, 2020 for input for the 2020/2021 Fiscal Year Budget and County Levies.
WHEREAS: Iowa Code Section 331.434 authorizes the board of each county to certify property taxes annually at its March session.
THEREFORE on March 31, 2020 the Monona County Board of Supervisors approved the following levies and property tax asking.
Levies
3.50000 General Basic Levy
2.03702 General Supplemental Levy
0.26946 Mental Health Levy
3.80000...Rural Service Levy
----------- ...
9.60648...Total Levies...
Property Tax Levied Dollars
2,786,960 General Basic
1,622,026... General Supplemental
214,564... Mental Health
2,527,466... Rural Service
------------- ...
7,151,016 Total Property Tax Dollars
Passed and approved this 31st day of March, 2020
Ayes:...Mike Collison...
...Tammy Bramley.........Tom Brouillette...
Nays:......
/s/ Mike Collison
CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
Present for Resolution 2020-05 Family Sick Leave were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Dustin Wallis, Engineer and Jack Reed, INCS was present via phone. Jack explained that there are new regulations coming out on sick leave that the County will need to follow. Discussion followed. No action was taken on Resolution 2020-05 Family Sick Leave.
Present for the IGHCP Insurance renewal were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Dustin Wallis, Engineer Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the IGCHP-Insurance renewal. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present for the COVID-19 EMA/Burgess Public Health update were Erin Brekke and Fran Tramp from Burgess Public Health; Patrick Prorok, EMA; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Kelly Seward, Recorder and Dustin Wallis, Engineer. Erin updated everyone that there were now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monona County. The three new cases are not travel related or community spread. The three new cases were in close contact with the first two positive cases of COVID-19. There are expected to be more positives, but at this time there are no new guidelines. Iowa Department of Public Health is still recommending the following: social distancing, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, sneezing and coughing into elbow or upper arm, disinfecting highly touched surfaces and to stay home if you are sick. Fran informed the group that Burgess in not allowing any visitors into the hospital unless it is for an OB patient or it is end-of-life-care patient. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. The bid openings for the three FEMA Culverts were as followed: for bridge replacement on 280th Street over Tributary to Norway Creek Dixon Construction Company bid was $286,867; Midwest Contracting, LLC bid was $299,953.50; Nelson & Rock Contracting bid was $303,765.25; King Contracting bid was $392,552. For the bridge replacement on W Avenue over Tributary to South Willow Creek Midwest Contracting, LLC bid was $287,742.50; Peterson Contractors, Inc. bid was $309,337.50; Dixon Construction Company bid was $319,534; Nelson & Rock Contracting, Inc. bid was $368,839.50; King Contracting bid was $454,484. For the bridge replacement on Poplar Avenue over Tributary to Soldier River Cutoff were Dixon Construction Company bid was $379,654.50; King Construction bid was $513,825.95. Engineer Wallis will be putting together a bid tab. No action was taken at this time.
The bid openings for the 2020 Motor grader were as followed: Ziegler Cat bid was $329,850 for a 140 Motor Grader. Murphy Tractor did not submit a bid at this time. Engineer Wallis will put together a bid tab. No action was taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve a 28E agreement for 284th Street. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve progress voucher #9 STBG-SWAP-CO67(82)-FG-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to authorize the Supervisor’s signatures on the FEMA Culverts (E9-2, O27-2, H1-1). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO on 20093 Cashew Ave for a single phase primary underground cable. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was the New Coop barge project and the fact they seem to be waiting on the Army Corp of Engineers. No action was needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of March 24 and 25, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
CLAIMS APPROVED
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Vendor Name, Payable Description
...Total Payment
A.M. Cohrn & Sons Inc, Bros-Swap-C067(87)--Se-67...$2,722.90
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Contract ...$1,520.04
Agriland Fs Inc, Diesel, Gas...$25,661.06
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Def...$676.34
Annette Warren, Peo Worker...$151.05
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...$102.98
Aramark Uniform Service, Mechanic Uniforms...$241.19
Aspen Equipment Co, Parts...$133.98
At & T Phone, Svc-E911...$165.74
At&T Mobility, Cell Phone Svs...$692.63
Barco Municipal Products Inc., Signs...$2,060.07
Bekins Fire Equipment, Fire Extinguisher Maintenance...$1,520.13
Beverly Andrews...Peo Worker, $137.50
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Rent ...$42.05
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...$1,424.75
Bob Barker Company Inc, Detergent...$346.22
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies...$174.26
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies, Safety, Tools, Oil, Filters...$1,211.78
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies...$181.93
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies ...$185.23
Brown Supply Co Inc, Flags...$133.92
Bryan K Hinkel, Safety Boots ...$200.00
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Prelim Investigation...$958.05
Burgess Health Center, Immunization Grant ...$3,458.61
Canon Financial Services Inc, Lease Agmt...$57.78
Carolyn Archer, Peo Worker...$148.00
Catherine Hanson, Peo Worker...$194.75
Cathy Stephens, Peo Worker, $152.00
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Cleaning Supplies...$499.77
Century Link, Phone Svc...$153.48
Charles Ferris, Supplies...$7.05
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc...$283.98
Christy Bligh, Peo Worker...$159.60
Cnhi Industrial Capital Productivity Plus, Supplies...$257.59
Connie King, Peo Worker...$142.50
Constance Langenfeld, Peo Worker...$147.25
Continental Research Corp., Supplies...$1,155.00
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts, Labor, Filters...$705.05
Counsel, Copies-Co ...$38.23
Cozo, Conf. Registration...$175.00
Crawford County Sheriff, Housing Inmates...$720.00
D & M Repair, Parts, Labor...$185.40
Dale Vitito, Uniforms...$328.74
Danelle Riley, Peo Worker...$134.13
David Poole, Conf. Brd Mtg...$28.05
Deleta Huffman, Mileage Iceoo Meeting...$145.35
Denise Phipps, Peo Worker...$165.36
Dennis Mcqueen, Meeting Mileage...$34.20
Dixon Construction Co., Bros-8365(602)--8J-67...$67,452.59
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies...$22.00
Donald Petersen, Peo Worker...$197.60
Douglas Kuhlmann, 2 Yr Website Reimb...$347.97
Dymax Inc, Parts...$3,337.87
Electronic Engineering, Duplexer/Vhf...$3,060.96
Employee Benefit Systems, April Group Health Prem...$124,638.88
Equipment Blades Inc, Blades...$8,293.90
Faith Lutheran Church, Polling Place Rent...$35.00
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Inmate Medical...$504.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Food...$2,973.33
Fastenal Company, Sign Supplies...$360.15
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies...$70.15
First Bankcard, Hotel Reservations...$768.84
First Bankcard, Prairie Seminar Domain...$14.95
First Bankcard, Computer ...$2,490.32
First Bankcard, Meals, Safety...$96.27
First Bankcard, Conference Reg...$1,125.37
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals...$2,993.75
George Pierce, Meeting Mileage...$19.95
Geri Johnson, Conf. Board Mtg...$82.00
Great America Financial Service, Postage Meter...$119.00
Hamann Services, Services...$5.61
Harland Technology, Services Image Scanner...$90.88
Harrison County Sheriff, Inmate Housing...$7,650.00
Heidi Gage, Peo Worker...$159.60
Hitches, Trailers & More, Labor...$2,669.90
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Parts...$964.96
Iaccvso, Spring School...$60.00
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...$55.59
Interstate Battery System Inc, Truck Battery...$148.90
Interstate Powder Coatings, Parts...$342.40
Iowa County Recorders’ Associa, Land Record Maint...$1,523.54
Iowa Department Natural Resour, Annual Permit Storm Water Discharge...$175.00
Iowa Public Health Association, Conf. Registration...$99.00
Irene Mings, Peo Worker...$137.75
Isac Group Unemployment, Group Unemployment...$2,360.11
Isaca Treasurer, 2020 Membership Dues...$225.00
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts...$906.68
It Savvy Llc, Watchguard Renewal...$515.00
Jack’s Ok Tire Service, Tires...$2,998.00
Jami L Johnson, Legal Services...$130.20
Jean Bottorff, Peo Worker...$153.43
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, R200070.00...$38,810.00
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts, Filters, Supplies...$233.61
Jill Hausman, Peo Worker...$159.13
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts, Tools...$843.55
John Deere Financial, 36162-59160...$3,427.58
Joseph Hogan, Peo Worker...$171.48
Joshua Schaben, Workshop Reimb...$12.00
Judy Ehlers, Absentee Worker...$81.70
Julie Kuhlman, Conf. Board Mtg...$40.70
Karen Hathaway, Peo Worker...$152.18
Karen Kennedy, Conf. Board Mtg...$90.60
Katie Kelley, Peo Worker...$138.05
Keith Robinson, Peo Worker...$223.25
Kelly Seward, Mileage...$453.50
Ken Carlson, Peo Worker...$140.78
Knife River Midwest Llc, Cold Patch...$12,890.50
Kristi Knoff, Absentee Worker...$43.70
Kyla Holton, Peo Worker...$156.75
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...$93,118.18
Land O’lakes/Purina, AnimalSalt...$11,817.15
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Lease...$124.43
Lee Kirkpatrick Jr, Generator Repair...$189.60
Loffler, Copier Contract...$106.00
Long Lines, Trunk Lines ...$3,177.98
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, 2020 Chevy Silverado...$36,125.09
Mail Services, Llc, Mailing Svc...$592.73
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service...$88.96
Mapleton Press Inc., Board Proceedings...$1,299.96
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...$1,765.37
Marc Clemon, Peo Worker...$152.05
Mary Jo Dehn, Peo Worker...$167.20
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies...$1,107.10
Maximus Inc, Professional Svc...$3,773.00
Mckenzie Rolph, Peo Worker...$171.95
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies...$835.30
Melanie Mcandrews, Conf. Board Mtg...$40.13
Melissa Braun, Conf. Board Mtg...$57.26
Menards-Sioux City, Shower Supplies ...$435.26
Mid American Energy, Utilities, Lighting...$1,170.18
Mid American First Call Inc., Body Removal...$200.00
Mid-American Research Chemical, Cleaning Supplies ...$408.16
Midwest Const. Consultants, Lec Project...$7,064.72
Midwest Service & Sales Co., Sign Supplies, Chains...$1,919.16
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Parts...$992.69
Monona County Iron, Parts...$549.22
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Disposal Fee...$122.40
Monona County Secondary Roads, Reimbursement-...$260.89
Monona County Sheriff, Juv Services...$82.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies...$1,185.64
New Coop Inc., Propane...$207.30
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Signs...$1,626.54
Northside Glass, Parts...$545.00
Office Elements, Computer Stand...$1,552.80
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elevator Maint...$635.92
Onawa Democrat, Publications...$1,339.19
Onawa Fire Dept, Room Rental ...$100.00
Onawa Sentinel, Publication...$358.80
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...$5,491.92
Orkin, Pest Control...$375.00
Other Policy & Administration, Mileage Reimb...$90.30
Patera Family Dentistry, Inmate Dental...$178.00
Peggy Rolph, Meeting Mileage...$196.87
Phyllis J Persinger, Peo Worker...$170.05
Pitney Bowes Inc, Postage Machine Rental...$198.00
Postmaster, Annual Box Fee...$76.00
Power Wash Usa...Vehicle, Maintenance...$12.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts, Oil, Tools...$213.80
Radar Road Tec, Radar Certifications...$315.00
Ramona K. Pithan, Peo Worker...$129.50
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Supplies...$80.44
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Supplies...$200.86
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Lumber/Supplies...$499.35
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts, Filters...$1,653.58
Richard Hageman, Conf Board Mtg...$97.50
Ross Enterprises Inc, March Garbage Svc...$162.27
Rtl Equipment Inc., Parts...$113.21
Ryan Publishing Company, Publications...$193.80
Safety Kleen, Supplies...$583.12
Samantha Bligh, Peo Worker...$156.75
Sandy Bubke, Mileage...$52.73
Sandy Smith, Peo Worker...$188.10
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...$51,780.36
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...$265.06
Sheri Streeter, Meal/Mileage Reimb...$189.37
Shirley Hesse, Peo Worker...$190.00
Sigler Fire Equipment Co, Extinguisher Inspection...$171.35
Sioux City Journal, Publication...$16.71
Siouxland Concrete Company, Patching...$3,981.12
Siouxland District Health, Water Testing...$400.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...$33.39
Sooland Bobcat, Parts...$861.88
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Prescriptions...$1,522.76
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Testing...$420.00
Steve Murray, Conf. Board Mtg...$51.50
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc, Professional Svc...$635.00
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Fm-C067(88)--55-67...$8,835.50
Syncb/Amazon, Supplies...$73.84
Tammy Bramley, Meeting Mileage ...$512.26
Thomson Reuters, Library Resource...$320.00
Tim Trepa, Meeting Mileage...$12.88
Tom Marr, Conf. Board Mtg...$58.40
Town Of Moorhead, Utilities...$65.34
Truck Center Company Inc, 2002 Dump Truck...$443,373.45
Twiner-Herald, Publication...$20.61
Tyler Technologies, Eagle Recorder Training...$2,810.59
Uhl Feed Store, Weed Chemicals...$382.50
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Contract...$97.00
Uspca Region 21, Trials...$200.00
Uspca Region 21 Detector Trial, Dog Trials...$100.00
Vaughn Foods, Va Vouchers...$528.90
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service...$469.30
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone Service...$1,228.32
Vicki Kingsbury, Peo Worker...$150.10
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities ...$766.25
Wiatel, Phone Svc...$502.15
William J. Wood, W Central Dev. Rent...$175.00
Wimactel, Inc., Pay Phone Svc...$61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...$570.21
Zach Schrader, Cell Phone Repairs...$40.00
Ziegler Inc, Equipment Rental Fema 4421...$10,870.36
Total:...$1,068,202.05
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 3/7/2020
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,7,941.28,475.43 111.18,749.66, 9,277.55
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,089.16,284.46,66.53,480.42, 5,920.57
Treasurer,,6,613.24,384.95,90.03,624.29, 7,712.51
County Attorney ,7,858.42,442.22 103.43,741.85, 9,145.92
Sheriff, 33,176.82,1,984.99 464.21 3,205.43, 38,831.45
Recorder,,3,696.36,206.92,48.40,348.94, 4,300.62
Auto/Treasurer,2,946.03,141.64,33.12,278.11, 3,398.90
Drainage,,3,351.37,192.78,45.09,316.37, 3,905.61
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.94,17.53,129.74, 1,596.61
Sec. Road 67,605.09,3,937.54 920.86 6,381.91, 78,845.40
Veterans Adm, 862.50, 53.48,12.51, 73.87, 1,002.36
Custodial,,2,039.11,126.43,29.57,192.49, 2,387.60
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 85.41,19.98,131.93, 1,634.92
Twnshp Trustee/Clk, 690.00, 40.92,10.08, 0.00, 741.00
Conservation,6,568.00,394.24,92.19,636.65, 7,691.08
Elections,,1,882.32,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 91.77,21.46,143.58, 1,764.17
All Totals, 157,844.66,9,220.66,2,156.92 14,919.32, 184,141.56
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 3/21/2020
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,7,941.28,477.31 111.62,749.65, 9,279.86
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,519.26,310.88,72.71,480.42, 6,383.27
Treasurer,,6,613.23,386.97,90.50,624.29, 7,714.99
County Attorney ,7,695.68,437.70 102.37,726.48, 8,962.23
Sheriff, 32,721.66,1,960.08,458.42 3,162.01, 38,302.17
Recorder,,3,696.36,211.15,49.38,348.94, 4,305.83
Auto/Treasurer,2,946.03,148.75,34.79,278.11, 3,407.68
Drainage,,3,319.13,192.26,44.96,313.32, 3,869.67
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.62
Sec. Road 68,043.83,3,978.71,930.51 6,423.32, 79,376.37
Veterans Adm, 730.35, 45.28,10.59, 57.62, 843.84
Custodial,,2,087.70,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.49
Microfilm,,1,397.61, 85.41,19.98,131.93, 1,634.93
Twnshp Trustee/Clk, 765.00, 43.71,11.15, 8.49, 828.35
Conservation,7,058.55,426.14,99.66,682.96, 8,267.31
Elections,,1,882.32,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 91.77,21.46,143.58, 1,764.17
All Totals, 158,545.35,9,304.53,2,177.00,14,942.02 184,968.90
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of West Central Community Action’s financial Statement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Zoning/Environmental Health update. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the pinwheel garden for child abuse awareness month. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Paula Corzette as the Recorder’s Deputy. She will be going from $17.47 per hour to 80% of the Recorder’s salary. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:00 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP4-16-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.