The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority meeting, she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO for an underground cable on the east side of County Highway L37 starting 975ft north of 250th Street. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was about FEMA projects that are set to bid next week. No action was needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to give Veteran Affairs authorization to advertise. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to rescind Resolution 2020-04 Family Sick Leave. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to approve the “EJCDC STANDARD FORM OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN OWNER AND CONTRACTOR ON THE BASIS OF A STIPULATED PRICE” between the Oliver Lake Drainage District (Owner) and L.A. Carlson Contracting (Contractor) re 2019 Flood Damage Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to approve the “EJCDC STANDARD FORM OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN OWNER AND CONTRACTOR ON THE BASIS OF A STIPULATED PRICE” between the McNeill Drainage District (Owner) and L.A. Carlson Contracting (Contractor) re 2019 Flood Damage Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to approve the “EJCDC STANDARD FORM OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN OWNER AND CONTRACTOR ON THE BASIS OF A STIPULATED PRICE” between the Gray Drainage District (Owner) and L.A. Carlson Contracting (Contractor) re 2019 Flood Damage Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried
Present for the Covid-19 discussion were Fran Tramp and Erin Brekke from Burgess Public Health; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Jodie Nielsen, Motor Vehicle Deputy; Tim Peters, Assessor; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff and Patrick Prorok, EMA Director. Erin Brekke updated the group that there has not been a positive test in Monona County. She also said not to travel outside of Iowa, stay home and do not visit people. Fran Tramp informed the group that there is limited test kits and that they would only be testing the people that are sick enough to be admitted to the hospital. He also asked that people stay home and only go out for the necessities. Please continue to use these precautions: social distancing, limit group sizes, hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue, hand sanitizing, disinfecting surfaces and if you are sick stay home. Fran informed everyone that things are changing hourly.
Sheriff Pratt informed the Board that he had met with the Mapleton City Council on providing law enforcement for the City of Mapleton. The Mapleton City Council and Sheriff Pratt discussed the county providing two deputies for the City of Mapleton for the cost of $210,000. per year with a three year contract. The City of Mapleton will draw up a 28E agreement. No action was needed at this time.
Sheriff Pratt informed the Board with Covid-19 going on he is tightening up on the security to the Law Enforcement Center. They will be under lockdown and only letting essential people in the building.
Present for the IGHCP Insurance renewal were Kelly Parsley, Deputy Auditor and via phone Denise Ballard from IGHCP. Denise presented to the Board the IGHCP insurance renewal for FY21. Discussion followed with no action taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of March 17, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to appoint Supervisor Bramley to the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority for a two year term. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Monona County Historic Preservations Commission’s request for FY21 funding. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to authorize the Board of Supervisor’s signatures on the Secondary Roads Union Contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Board of Supervisor’s signatures on the Sheriff Department’s Union Contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of manure management plan annual update from NTG, LLC/Tyson Goslar facility #66757. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:30 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF
SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP4-9-20
-----
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
MARCH 25, 2020
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in special session at 2:00 p.m. o’clock on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: Tom Brouillette. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph. The reason for the special meeting without giving a 24 hour notice was a positive case of Covid-19 in Monona County.
Present for the Covid-19 update were Erin Brekke and Adam Hadden from Burgess Public Health; Patrick Prorok, EMA; Ian McConeghey, Attorney; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Dustin Wallis, Engineer and via phone were Abby Riesberg, Recorder’s Deputy; Jodie Nielsen, Treasurer’s Deputy and Kelly Seward, Recorder. Erin Brekke updated the group that Monona County has had its first positive case of Covid-19. It is a female age 61-80, she is recovering at home. Erin informed the group that this person had not traveled and did not go through Burgess Health Care Center for testing. Burgess Public Health will be putting out a press release later today. Erin advised the group to continue with social distancing, washing your hands, and if you’re sick stay home. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the Monona County Disaster Declaration. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 2:30 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP4-9-20
