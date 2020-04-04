The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Chairman Collison moved to call the Johnson Temporary Easement Public Hearing to order at 9:00 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse, seconded by Supervisor Bramley. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. With no other persons present at 9:10 a.m. it was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to close the hearing. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette
Resolution Number 2020-10
RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE GRANT OF A TEMPORARY EASEMENT TO SCOTT R. JOHNSON AND DEBRA K. JOHNSON FOR ACCESS PURPOSES OVER LANDS OWNED BY MONONA COUNTY, IOWA
WHEREAS, Monona County, Iowa, is the owner of the following real estate:
A parcel of land located in the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31, Township 82 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa, described as follows:
Commencing at the SW Corner of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31-82-43, thence N 90° 00’ 00” E 139.04 feet along the South Line of the said SW1/4 SE1/4 to the Point of Beginning, thence N 34° 42’ 05” E 173.12 feet, thence S 55° 17’ 55” E 250.00 feet to a point on said south line, thence N 90° 00’ 00” W 304.09 feet along said line to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel contains 0.50 acres more or less, including the presently established county road right-of-way.
and
WHEREAS, Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson own lands adjacent to the above lands and desire to be able to cross the above lands to have access to a creek located adjacent to those lands for the purpose of withdrawing water therefrom for irrigation purposes; and
WHEREAS, Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson desire to be able to cross those lands for a period of fifteen years ending March 17, 2035, and have offered to pay the cost of the survey to legally-describe those lands and have offered to pay an annual fee of $10 for such access; and
WHEREAS, Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson have offered to restore the condition of the above lands to their present condition at the end of the temporary easement period; and
WHEREAS, before the Monona County can convey any interest in real estate, the County must set forth its proposal to do so in a resolution and there must be a public hearing, pursuant to Iowa Code Section 331.361(2), on the proposed grant of the temporary easement; and
WHEREAS, notice of the public hearing must be given by publication in accordance with Iowa Code Section 331.305, which section requires publication of the notice at least once in a newspaper of general circulation within the county, not less than four nor more than twenty days prior to the hearing;
WHEREAS, in accordance with Iowa Code Section 331.305, notice of the public hearing was given by publication in in the Onawa Democrat on March 11, 2020 and in the Mapleton Press on March 12, 2020, and proof of such publication is on file in the Auditor’s Office; and
WHEREAS, at the scheduled hearing on March 17, 2020, no one appeared to be heard for or against the proposed grant of temporary easement; and a motion to grant and deliver a temporary easement to Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson carried by a majority vote of the Board of Supervisors; and
WHEREAS, the Monona County Board of Supervisors has reviewed the proposed legal documents necessary to complete the grant of a temporary easement to Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Monona County Board of Supervisors as follows:
1. It is a public purpose and in the best interests of the Monona County, Iowa, to grant a temporary easement for fifteen years ending March 17, 2035 to Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson for access to the above real estate under the above terms and conditions.
2. The proposed legal documents necessary to complete the grant of a temporary easement upon execution by the Chairperson and Auditor are approved.
3. The Chairperson is authorized and directed to sign the Temporary Access Easement and deliver it to Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson upon payment of the costs of the survey and payment of the first annual fee.
WHEREUPON, the Chairperson declared the foregoing resolution duly adopted on March 17, 2020.
/s/ Mike Collison
Michael Collison, Chairperson
ATTEST:
/s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy Rolph, Auditor
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-11
The Board of Supervisors advises and consents to the County Engineer’s recommendation to accept the proposal from Barry Ford, Danbury, Iowa , to supply a 2020 4WD Crew Cab F-150 Pickup to Monona County as specified. The total cost is $31,526.00.
Date: March 17th, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator was present to discuss the Preliminary Flood Plan maps. Sandy will meet with the Zoning Commission and work on getting more information to present to the Supervisors. No action was needed at this time.
Present for the Covid-19 discussion were Fran Tramp, Erin Brekke and Adam Hadden from Burgess Public Health; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Jodie Nielsen, Motor Vehicle Deputy; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Tim Peters, Assessor; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Brad Poole Custodian; Ian McConeghey, Attorney and Patrick Prorok, EMA Director. Fran Tramp updated the group on Covid-19 and what precautions we should be taking. They are as follows: social distancing, limit group sizes, hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue, hand sanitizing, disinfecting surfaces and if you are sick stay home. Fran informed everyone that things are changing hourly. During this time Patrick Prorok, EMA Director informed the group that the Governor Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Discussion followed with no action taken.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Jodie Nielsen, Motor Vehicle Deputy; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Tim Peters, Assessor; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Brad Poole Custodian; Ian McConeghey, Attorney; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director and Dustin Wallis, Engineer. The discussion continued from the Public Health update.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to close the Courthouse to the public as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020. The public will have access by calling and making an appointment with the desired department. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION 2020-04
FAMILY SICK LEAVE
WHEREAS: on January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services declared a national public health emergency; and
WHEREAS: on March 9, 2020, a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency was issued to coordinate the State of Iowa’s response to this outbreak and such disaster continues to exist; and
WHEREAS: on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, and
WHEREAS: on March 13, 2020, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation declaring that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency; and
WHEREAS: multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health has determined that community spread of COVID-19 is occurring within our state; and
NOW THEREFORE IT BE RESOLVED: That 40 hours of family sick leave can temporarily be used to take care of the employee’s spouse, child or parent who has contracted COVID-19.
Ayes: Mike Collison Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
CHAIRPERSON, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of March 6 and 10, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to appoint Nick Goslar as St. Clair Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to re-appoint Charlotte Bell; Chere Fox-O’Reilly; Keith Robinson; Anita Moorhead and Jacob Harding to the Monona County Historic Preservation Commission. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The public auction was discussed with no action taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Naturalist’s report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Loess Hills Prairie Seminar agenda and minutes. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette acknowledge receipt of Gloria Maxwell’s resignation letter as Ashton Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of letter from Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of letter from Center for Rural Affairs. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to table the Supervisor’s signature on the Secondary Roads Union Contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to table the Supervisor’s signature on the Sheriff’s Department Union Contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 1:30 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP4-2-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.