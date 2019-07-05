The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Bid opening for the FY 2020 de-icing salt were as followed: Purina’s bid was $64 per ton for all three shops; Central Salt bid was $79.15 per ton for the Onawa Shop, $80.15 per ton for the Mapleton and Soldier Shops; Cargill did not submit a bid. Engineer Wallis will put together a bid tab no action taken at this time. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Chairman’s signature on FY 2020 Fuel Contract with Agriland FS, Inc. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO on Poplar Ave and 115th Street. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-19
The Board of Supervisors, in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, approves the following Secondary Road Department wages for the period July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
Date: June 18, 2019
Title Seniority as Base Pay Longevity Total
of 07/01/2019 per Hour Pay per
Hour
Michael Butler Operator III 41 $21.53 $0.25 $21.78
Walter Morgan, Jr. Operator III 25 $21.53 $0.25 $21.78
Rodney Eneboe Operator II 20 $20.63 $0.20 $20.83
Bruce Parker Operator III 20 $21.53 $0.15 $21.68
George Hull Operator III 19 $21.53 $0.15 $21.68
David Foss Operator III 17 $21.53 $0.15 $21.68
David Brown Operator III 10 $21.53 $0.10 $21.63
Russell Rosburg Operator III 10 $21.53 $0.10 $21.63
Kevin Savery Operator III 8 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Heath Nelson Traffic Technician 7 $22.41 $0.00 $22.41
Charles Teet Operator III 7 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Shawn Lee Mechanic 7 $22.41 $0.00 $22.41
Tony Bloyer Operator III 6 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Gabriel Cooper Operator III 6 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Matthew Wenger Operator III 4 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Troy Johnston Operator III 4 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Kelly Bothwell Operator III 4 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Lucas Morton Operator III 3 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Randy Weidt Operator III 3 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
Jared Mohr Operator II 3 $20.63 $0.00 $20.63
Anthony Mahlberg Operator II 2 $20.63 $0.00 $20.63
Brandon Vogt Operator II 2 $20.63 $0.00 $20.63
Korey Rotinicke Operator II 1 $20.63 $0.00 $20.63
Kevin Clayton Operator III 1 $21.53 $0.00 $21.53
John Wessling Mechanic 1 $22.41 $0.00 $22.41
Tyler Wessling Operator II - Start 0 $19.60 $0.00 $19.60
Korey Bothwell Operator II - Start 0 $19.60 $0.00 $19.60
Bradley Goslar Operator III - Start 0 $20.45 $0.00 $20.45
Scott Fox Operator II - Start 0 $18.57 $0.00 $18.57
Ralph Harris Mechanic-Start 0 $20.17 $0.00 $20.17
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-20
The Board of Supervisors, being advised of their current salaries and having reviewed the County Engineer’s recommendations as tabulated below regarding compensation of the Area Road Foremen of the Secondary Roads Department, Office Manager of the Secondary Roads Department, and the Assistant to the Engineer, consents to salaries as followed for the period July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020:
Employee Proposed Salary Longevity Total Salary
Charles Ferris, $54,390.36 yearly $0.25 per hour $54,914.36 yearly*
Area Road Foreman
Kevin Swenson, $54,390.36 yearly $0.25 per hour $54,914.36 yearly*
Area Road Foreman
Bill Gangestad, $54,390.36 yearly $0.25 per hour $54,914.36 yearly*
Area Road Foreman
Deleta Huffman, $21.30 per hour $0.00 per hour $21.30 per hour
Office Manager
Charlie Framke, $26.75 per hour $0.15 per hour $26.90 per hour*
Asst. to the Engineer II
Zach Schrader, $23.00 per hour $0.00 per hour $23.00 per hour
Asst. to the Engineer I
*Adjusted to reflect longevity pay policy.
The Maintenance and Deputy Maintenance Superintendents are management, salaried and exempt from overtime. Superintendents will not be paid overtime for work over 40 hours in a week; work in excess of 40 hours per week may be required at times to ensure appropriate performance of essential job functions. Holidays, personal leave, vacation, and sick leave will be the same as outlined in the Monona County Handbook. Superintendents are expected to give 4 weeks minimum notice before resignation or retirement.
The Office Manager and the Assistant to the Engineer are paid hourly and not exempt from overtime. These positions will be paid at time and a half for work over 40 hours in a week, but work over 40 hours per week is not normally anticipated for the Office Manager. Holidays, personal leave, vacation, and sick leave will be the same as outlined in the Monona County Handbook. The employees in these positions are expected to give 4 weeks minimum notice before resignation or retirement.
Date: June 18, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-21
The Board of Supervisors establishes the annual salary for County Engineer, Dustin J. Wallis, P.E. at One Hundred Two Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty Six & 23/100 Dollars ($102,936.23) beginning July 1, 2019.
Date: June 18, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays: /s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Laura Oliver, Treasurer was present for authorization to hire for the Auto Department. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette for authorization to hire Joanne Gibler for the Auto Department. Ms. Gibler will be starting at $13.00 per hour with step increases at three and six months. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
A discussion was held on the request of Mid-American Energy, Inc. for installation of a fiber optic cable under the Albright South, Gray Lateral B, Gray Lateral F, Linscott Lateral 1, Oliver Lake Lateral 1, Oliver Lake Lateral 2, and Oliver Lake Lateral 9 Drainage Districts. After review of the detailed plans by Engineer Patrick Mouw, it was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve the crossing agreement with Mid-American Energy, Inc. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette, Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Brad Poole, Custodian and Dustin Wallis, Engineer were present for the discussion on the use of Secondary Roads skid loader for work being done at the Courthouse. It was decided that Brad could borrow the skid loader as needed. The Supervisors asked Engineer Wallis to move the chiller from the Courthouse lawn to the Onawa shop. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Fran Tramp, Burgess Health Center was present for the contract between Burgess Health Center, Board of Health and the Board of Supervisors which will be moving the Local Health department to Burgess Health Center. Mr. Tramp brought a copy of the contract for the County Attorney to look over. He also informed the Supervisors that Burgess would not have room for the two employees moving to Burgess until September. They will continue to work out of the Courthouse but will be employed by Burgess Health Center. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator along with Danelle Riley, Interim Local Health Administrator were present to discuss Sandy’s job duties now that the Local Health Department will be moving to Burgess Health Care. For the Environmental Health part of Sandy’s job she will report to the Board of Health Board and for the Zoning part of her job she will report to the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors will approve her claims, vacation and use of personal time. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of June 11, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Sara Keenan’s resignation letter from Monona County Public Health as a Parent Educator for the Learning for Life Program. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Debie Lahr’s resignation letter from Monona County Public Health as a Parent Educator for the Learning for Life Program. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Beverly Harms resignation letter from the Monona County General Relief. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Danelle Riley’s resignation letter from the Monona County Public Health. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of annual updated manure management plan for Paulsen Farms #63277. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:55 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Tammy Bramley; TAMMY BRAMLEY,
CO-CHAIRMAN MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
