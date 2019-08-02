The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present for the contract between Burgess Health Center, the Monona County Board of Health and the Board of Supervisor were Fran Tramp and Teresa Butler, Burgess Health Center; Danelle Riley, Interim Local Health Administrator and Gary Taylor, Assistant County Attorney. Mr. Taylor did not see any issues with the contract as it was except, that it was missing information on grants, budgeted funds and miscellaneous agreements pages. Mr. Tramp said that the hospital would like to set an amount not to exceed a certain amount. Discussion followed with no action taken. There will be another meeting to discuss the details on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room.
Supervisor Bramley attended the SIMPCO, Siouxland Reginal Transportation System and Western Iowa Community Improvement Regional House Trust Fund meetings. She shared the information presented.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator; Danelle Riley, Interim Local Health Administrator; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs; Tim Peters, Assessor; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Kelly Seward, Recorder and Dustin Wallis, Engineer. Absent: Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director and Ian McConeghey, County Attorney. Activities were discussed and information shared.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to approve the invoice filed by the City of Onawa for repairs to the Onawa south pumping station in the amount of $2,067.00. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette, and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Sheriff Pratt was present to inform the Board that the jail committee had contractors present to them at their last meeting. The jail committee recommends that the Board approve Midwest Construction Consultants for the new jail project. Discussion followed, also present was Patrick Prorok, EMA Director. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the contract with Midwest Construction Consultants. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve a six month wage increase for Bradley Goslar he will be going from $18.86 per hour to $19.90 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to award the FY20 salt contract to Purina. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve trapping permit for Brad Poole at the rate of $75.00 per beaver tail. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was on if there was enough rock for the roads and when rock will be placed on the roads. No action was taken.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning/Environmental Health Administrator was present to request a county credit card for her department. With Local Health moving to the hospital she will no longer have access to a credit card. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve a credit card for the Zoning/Environmental Health Department. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Due to a change in plans John Casady was unable to present the rebate checks. The checks will be presented on Thursday June 27, 2019. No action was needed.
Due to unforeseen circumstances Aaron Cox, Engie Services was unable to attend the meeting. No action was taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of June 18, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried. After an error was found in the minutes, it was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to rescind the minutes of June 18, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-07
BOUNTY, MILEAGE & WARRANTS ISSUING AUTHORITY
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-07
BOUNTY, MILEAGE, & WARRANTS ISSUING AUTHORITY
The following policy for 2019-2020, is hereby established for FY 2020:
Payment of Bounty - $.50 per pair of gopher claws.
Payment of mileage for use of private vehicle for county business at the rate of
$.475 per mile.
In accordance with Iowa Code Chapter 331.506, authorizes the Auditor to issue warrants to make the following payments without prior approval of the board:
a. For fixed charges including, but not limited to, freight, express, postage, water, light, telephone service, or contractual services every 14 days during construction, after a bill is filed with the Auditor, and
b. For salaries and payrolls if the compensation has been fixed or approved by the board, and the salary or payroll shall be certified by the office or supervisor under whose direction or supervision the compensation is earned.
The bills paid shall be submitted to the board for review and approval at its next meeting following the payment.
Date: June 25, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-08: FOR INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following
Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-08: FOR INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER
WHEREAS, it is desired to transfer monies from the Rural Basic Fund to the Flood and Erosion Fund, and
WHEREAS, said operating transfer is in accordance with Section 331.432, Code of Iowa,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $15,659 is ordered to be transferred from the Rural Basic Fund to the Flood and Erosion Fund for fiscal year 2019-2020
Section 2. The Auditor is directed to correct her books accordingly and to notify the Treasurer of this operating transfer, accompanying the notification with a copy of this Resolution and the record of its adoption.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 25th day of June, 2019, the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
RESOLUTION 2019-09: FOR INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-09: FOR INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER
WHEREAS, it is desired to transfer monies from the Rural Basic Fund to the Secondary Road, and
WHEREAS, said operating transfer is in accordance with Section 331.432, Code of Iowa,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $ 1,736,801 is ordered to be transferred from the Rural Basic Fund to the Secondary Road Fund for fiscal year 2019-2020.
Section 2. The Auditor is directed to correct her books accordingly and to notify the Treasurer of this operating transfer, accompanying the notification with a copy of this Resolution and the record of its adoption.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 25th day of June, 2019, the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
RESOLUTION 2019-10: SETTING WAGES FOR FY 2020
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-10
RATES OF PAY EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2019
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley, to adopt the following schedule of rates of pay effective July 1, 2019:
Employee Job Description Rate/Hr Base Additional
Salary longevity
pay per hour
Taylor, Gary Asst Co. Attny 36,115.69
Kepner, Misty Legal Secretary 17.03
Phipps, Jodi Clerk 15.68
Ewing, Kevin Sergeant 64,748.97 .15
Bellis, Jeremy Sergeant 64,748.97
Baurely, Nick Deputy 26.68
Hinrickson, Kalvin Deputy 26.38
Maule, Robert Deputy 26.68
Specketer, Darin Deputy 26.38
Tank, Kyle Deputy 26.68
Deen, Rick Communications 19.05 .25
Komerak, Angela Civil Clerk 17.96
Cooper, Angela Dispatcher/Jailer 17.51
Ingram, Tracy Dispatcher/Jailer 17.56 .20
Lamb, Angela Dispatcher/Jailer 17.56 .10
Meadows, Mary L Dispatcher/Jailer 17.51
Susie, Jill Part-time Dispatcher 14.90
Brown, Andrew Jailer 16.76
Furness, Eric Jailer 17.01
Hinkel, Amanda Jailer 17.31
Neff, Lacy Jailer Part-time 16.81
Prorok, Patrick Jailer Part-time 17.06 .15
Waderich, Jessica Jailer Part-time 14.90
Riley, Danelle Office Manager 22.05 .25
Bubke, Sandy Env. Hlth/Zoning Mgr 17.03 .15
Harms, Bev Part-time General Relief 235.49
per pay period
Kuhlmann, Doug Conservation Director 53,539.99 .25
Schaben, Joshua Operations Assistant 18.48
Riesberg, Jeanette Part-time Secretary 15.42
Johnson, Steve Conservation Aide 15.42 .10
Supervisor PT
Gibler, Jack Conservation Aide PT 15.14
Porter, Andrea Naturalist 16.31
Murray, Rhonda Deputy Treasurer 45,431.54 .20
Blinde, Tammy Treasurer/Driver’s
License Deputy 42,759.10
Wessling, Whitney Treasurer/Driver’s 14.39
License Clerk
Gibler, Joann Treasurer/Auto Clerk 13.00
Nielsen, Jodie Motor Vehicle Deputy 42,759.10 .15
Reisberg, Abby Deputy Recorder 42,106.36
Corzette, Paula Recorder/Microfilm 17.47
Parsley, Kelly Deputy Auditor 46,218.73
Streeter, Sheri Deputy Auditor 49,107.40 .10
McDonald, Shannon Auditor/Real Estate 17.44
Clerk
Hogancamp, Jill Drainage/Auditor Deputy 49,107.40 .25
Jones, Lisa Drainage Clerk 18.15 .10
Poole, Brad Custodian 19.10
Jones, Sharon Custodian, Part-time 12.15
Trepa, Tim VA Director 15.65
Prorok, Patrick Emergency Mgmt. 19.10 .15
Peters, Timothy Assessor 63,292.47 .20
Gries, Sharon Deputy Assessor 54,430.35 .20
Pratt, Terri Assessor Clerk 39,719.89
Sutton, Mary Field Appraiser 39,719.89
Date: June 25, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
RESOLUTION 2019-11: SETTING FY 2020 APPROPRIATIONS
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-11: 2019-2020 APPROPRIATIONS
WHEREAS, it is desired to make appropriations for each of the different officers and departments for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, in accordance with Section 331.434, subsection 6, Code of Iowa,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED By the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. The amounts itemized by fund and by department or office on the attached schedule are hereby appropriated from the resources of each fund so itemized, to the department or office listed in the first column on the same line of the attached schedule.
Section 2. Subject to the provisions of other county procedures and regulations, and applicable state law, the appropriations authorized under Section 1 shall constitute authorization for the department or officer listed to make expenditures or incur obligations from the itemized fund, effective July 1, 2019.
Section 3. In accordance with Section 331.437, Code of Iowa, no department or officer shall expend or contract to expend any money or incur any liability, or enter into any contract, which by its terms involves the expenditure of money for any purpose in excess of the amounts appropriated pursuant to this Resolution.
Section 4. If at any time during the 2019-2020 budget year the Auditor shall ascertain that the available resources of a fund for that year will be less than said fund’s total appropriations, she shall immediately so inform the Board and recommend appropriate corrective action.
Section 5. The Auditor shall establish separate accounts for the appropriations authorized in Section 1, each of which account shall indicate the amount of the appropriation, the amounts charged thereto, and the unencumbered balance. The Auditor shall report the status such accounts to the applicable departments and officers monthly during the 2019-2020 budget year.
Section 6. All appropriations authorized pursuant to this Resolution lapse at the close of business June 30, 2020.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 25th day of June, 2019, the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
DEPARTMENT.....AMOUNT APPROVED
Board of Supervisors...188,914
Auditor...315,087
Treasurer...283,912
County Attorney...345,140
County Attorney Trust Fund...0
Sheriff...1,660,169
Dare Trust Acct... 2,500
Jail Trust Acct...6000
Sheriff Trust Fund...2,500
Clerk of Court...60,700
Recorder......212,699
Recorders Electronic Trans...0
Auto Department... 163,403
Drainage...134,430
Other Policy & Administration...119,114
Risk Management... 205,600
Zoning...96,963
Recorder-Records Management... 8,500
Local Health...356,524
Weed Eradication...24,380
Secondary Road...8,420,708
Veteran Affairs...68,179
Data Processing... 302,430
Courthouse Building...297,660
Agency...34,000
Microfilm...35,413
Social Services...89,338
Medical Examiner... 22,900
Township Trustees...5,500
Libraries...38,477
County Fair ...17,500
Animal Control...2,750
Sanitary Landfill...140,342
Conservation Land Development/Acquisition...43,592
Conservation Administration...485,585
REAP Trust Fund... 55,000
Conservation Trust Fund...20,000
Archer Trust Fund...7,861
Pioneer Cemetery...1,000
MH-MR-DD Services Fund...218,500
Chemical Dependency...11,500
Elections...200,219
Flood & Erosion... 10,000
County Share Emergency Management...85,948
(includes HAZMAT)
Capital Projects...0
Debt Service ...0
TOTAL APPROVED...14,800,937
RESOLUTION 2019-12:
SETTING WEED COMMISSIONER’S FY 20 WAGES
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-12
Setting Weed Commissioner’s FY 20 Wages
The Board of Supervisors desires to continue the annual salary for Weed Commissioner, Engineer, Dustin J. Wallis, P.E.at $3,185.25 for Fiscal Year 2019-20.
Date: June 25, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of request for funds from the Ute Senior Citizens. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve fireworks permit for Onawa Volunteer Fire Department. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:55 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison; MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP7-11-19
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
JUNE 27, 2019
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in special session at 9:00 a.m. o’clock on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Vice-Chairman Bramley presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette via phone Mike Collison. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present for the Local Health contract were Fran Tramp and Teresa Butler, Burgess Health Center; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Gary Taylor, Assistant County Attorney; Danelle Riley, Interim Local Health Administrator and Diane Anderson, Regional Community Health Consultant. The contract was discussed. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the contract between Burgess Health Center, the Board of Health and the Monona County Board of Supervisors. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Presenting the rebate check for the HVAC and LED Lighting upgrades were Lonnie Campbell, Mayor City of Onawa and John Casady, Onawa Public Works. They presented the Board of Supervisors with a rebate check in the amount of $44,273.40. Also present for the presentation of the check were David Jorgenson, Engie Services and Brad Poole, Custodian.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of June 18, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:15 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison; MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP7-11-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.