The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Chairman Collison moved to call the Public Hearing for Budget Amendment to order at 8:30 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse, seconded by Supervisor Bramley. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. With no other persons present at 8:50 a.m., it was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to close the hearing. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-09
FY 2020 BUDGET AMENDMENT APPROPRIATIONS
WHEREAS, it desired to make amendments to the appropriations approved in Resolution 2019-11 setting appropriations in accordance with Section 331.434, subsection 6, Code of Iowa, for the following department:
Department Appropriation Amount of Amended To Revenue
Increase/ Increase
Decrease
Attorney 345,140 5,850 350,990
Conservation 485,585 56,436 542,021 47,029
Drainage 134,430 5,913 140,343
Secondary Roads 8,420,708 575,000 8,995,708 18,230 THEREBY, increasing the overall FY2020 expenditure total from 14,807,333 to 15,450,532 and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, to direct the County Auditor to correct her books accordingly.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 9th day of June 2020 with the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison, Mike Collison
Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy A Rolph, Monona County Auditor
At the hour of 9:00 a.m., the Monona County Board of Supervisors convened as the Official Canvassers of the June 2, 2020 Primary Election with Commissioner of Elections Peggy A. Rolph. Deputy Auditor Sheri Streeter attended to present the Official Tally List. The results for Monona County Offices are as follows (State and Federal Offices are on file in the Auditor’s office):
Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate
Board of Supervisor
District 1 No Candidate Bo Fox
County Auditor Peggy A. Rolph No Candidate
County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Pratt No Candidate
Sandy Bubke, Zoning / Environmental Health Administrator was present to voice her concerns about the public not being helped when they come to the front doors. Discussion followed with no action taken,
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley, to adopt a Resolution Levying Assessments in the various Drainage Districts of Monona County, Iowa. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Brouillette and Bramley. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution on file in the Drainage Office.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Tim Peters, Assessor; Laura Oliver, Treasurer and Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health via phone. Erin informed the group that Monona County had two positive cases over the weekend bringing our total to 27. She also stated that the test Iowa site that was located in Sioux City had closed and there might be another testing center in the future. She was asked if it was safe to start opening the Courthouse to the public she advised us to have protective shields, masks are suggested, markings on the floor for social distancing, limit the number of people allowed in the building at one time and screening people as they enter the building. Discussion followed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to move into Phase 2 of re-opening the Courthouse on Monday June 22, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #14 BRS-8365(601)—60-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #6 BRS-SWAP-C067(81)—FF-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of June 5, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Brad Poole, Custodian was present for the garbage service discussion. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to table the garage service until more information is presented. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve fireworks permit for Onawa Volunteer Fire Department. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:25 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
