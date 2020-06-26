The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Friday, June 5, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Siouxland Regional Transit System meeting. She shared the information presented.
Sheriff Pratt was present to inform the Board that there is a peaceful protest scheduled on June 5, 2020 at 4 p.m. in front of the Courthouse. No action was needed.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve DOT FY20 budget amendment. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
TREASURER OLIVER—RESOLUTION 2020-07 SUSPENDING TAXES---RESOLUTION 2020-08 SUSPENDING TAXES
Laura Oliver, Treasurer was present to inform the Board that she had two people qualify for suspension of taxes.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette.
RESOLUTION # 2020-07
RESOLUTION SUSPENDING TAXES
WHEREAS, Iowa Code section 427.9 sets out the procedure for the Board of Supervisors to suspend certain property taxes, and
WHEREAS, Tirza Rice has met the requirements and is requesting her taxes be suspended.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF MONONA COUNTY that the property taxes of Tirza Rice Parcel #844601251033 be suspended under the provisions of Iowa Code 427.9 for one year.
Date: June 5, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST:
/s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley.
RESOLUTION # 2020-08
RESOLUTION SUSPENDING TAXES
WHEREAS, Iowa Code section 427.9 sets out the procedure for the Board of Supervisors to suspend certain property taxes, and
WHEREAS, Velma Grell has met the requirements and is requesting her taxes be suspended.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF MONONA COUNTY that the property taxes of Velma Grell Parcel #834504150012 be suspended under the provisions of Iowa Code 427.9 for one year.
Date: June 5, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST:
/s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to approve the levies as requested by the Trustee Drainage Districts and the Inter-County Drainage Districts. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette, Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolutions on file in the Drainage Office and made a part of the records by reference thereto.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to approve a 63% levy on the Crane Inter-County Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution on file in the Drainage Office and made a part of the records by reference thereto.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve a 14.75% levy on the McNeill Inter-County Main Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution on file in the Drainage Office and made a part of the records by reference thereto.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve a 126.75% levy on the McNeill Lateral No. 8 Inter-County Main Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution on file in the Drainage Office and made a part of the records by reference thereto.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Tim Peters, Assessor and Laura Oliver, Treasurer. Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health was unable to join the meeting. Patrick informed the group that the hospital was opening back up for surgeries and physical therapy. He also stated that we should still be wearing masks and practice social distancing while in public. It was asked when we would move from phase one to phase two discussion followed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to amend phase one to state that a mask will be worn by employees when entering the building and are to be worn when employees are in the common areas of the Courthouse. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to amend phase one to allow the Treasurer the option to schedule two people at time for appointments with the Auto Department and to follow the social distancing guidelines. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of May 26, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator was present for the miscellaneous board appointments. She informed the Board that with the passing of House File 2512, an Act relating to county zoning procedures she could no longer have someone living in town be on her Zoning Board. Three of her seven-person board live in town so she will need to replace three members.
Discussion followed with no action taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve General Ledger Journal correction to correct accounts for Elections. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve General Ledger Journal correction for the Sheriff’s department to correct accounts. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of letter from the Monona County Historical Society request for funds for FY21. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the Nyhart agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of letter from Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve two family farm applications. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to deny one family farm application because it did not meet the qualifications. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to set five days for animal impoundment on the Humane Society contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s Report of fees collected for May 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:33 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON,
CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP6-18-2020
