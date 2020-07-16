The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Vice-Chairman Bramley presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette. Supervisor Absent: Collison. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Monona County Economic Development meeting via zoom. She shared the information presented.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting held in the Courtroom for social distancing were: Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Sandy Bubke, Zoning & Environmental Health Director; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Don Thompson, Veteran Affairs; Dustin Wallis, Engineer arriving at 9:17 a.m. was Tim Peters, Assessor. Absent: Ian McConeghey, County Attorney. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion that was held in the courtroom for social distancing were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Don Thompson, Veteran Affairs; Kelly Seward, Recorder and Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health via phone. Erin informed the group that there was one positive case today bringing Monona County’s total to 74 with 22 active cases. She said they have been very busy working with the schools on how they should proceed with classes and fall sports. We have been getting at least one positive case per day. In the fall, Burgess Public Health will be taking back over the investigations from the state. There will be no updates over the holiday weekend. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. With nothing on the agenda, discussion item was about Secondary Road’s employees wearing shorts. Discussion followed with no action needed.
A Completion Report on the 2019 Flood Damage (DR-4421) Repairs completed by L.A. Carlson Excavation, Inc. on McNeill Main, McNeill Lateral 7 & McNeill Lateral 8 Drainage Districts was presented to the Board of Supervisors for their consideration.
A Completion Report on the 2019 Flood Damage (DR-4421) Repairs completed by L.A. Carlson Excavation, Inc. on Oliver Lake Main, Lateral 2, Lateral 8 and Lateral 9 Drainage Districts Drainage Districts was presented to the Board of Supervisors for their consideration.
A Completion Report on the 2019 Flood Damage (DR-4421) Repairs completed by L.A. Carlson Excavation, Inc. on Gray Laterals C, D, E and F was presented to the Board of Supervisors for their consideration.
A motion was made by Brouillette, seconded by Bramley, to approve the Completion Reports, as presented. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None.
Don Thompson, Veteran Affairs and Gina Moulas, VA-CEPC were present to provide information on a suicide prevention coalition that they would like to start in Monona County, not only for Veterans, but also for the whole community. Gina informed the Supervisors that 20 Veterans a day commit suicide. The coalition will be made up of community members from various backgrounds, for example, people from supportive services such as healthcare agencies, Veteran service organizations, first responders and local employers. The group will be called the Monona County Suicide Prevention Coalition. The coalition will be working together to implement action steps to make real change in our community. There will be a launch meeting on July 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. and will be virtual via WebEx for interested people.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Brouillette to form the Monona County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Don informed the Supervisor that he has to attend summer school at Cap Dodge this is for all Veteran Affairs Directors that have less than two years on the job and is scheduled for July 21-23, 2020. He also informed the Supervisor his accreditation through NACVSO is now available online. No action was needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of June 23, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of resignation letter from Steven C. Longlee as Grant Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Derek Frahm as Grant Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-15
2020-2021 APPROPRIATIONS
WHEREAS, it is desired to make appropriations for each of the different officers and departments for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, in accordance with Section 331.434, subsection 6, Code of Iowa,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED By the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. The amounts itemized by fund and by department or office on the attached schedule are hereby appropriated from the resources of each fund so itemized, to the department or office listed in the first column on the same line of the attached schedule.
Section 2. Subject to the provisions of other county procedures and regulations, and applicable state law, the appropriations authorized under Section 1 shall constitute authorization for the department or officer listed to make expenditures or incur obligations from the itemized fund, effective July 1, 2020.
Section 3. In accordance with Section 331.437, Code of Iowa, no department or officer shall expend or contract to expend any money or incur any liability, or enter into any contract, which by its terms involves the expenditure of money for any purpose in excess of the amounts appropriated pursuant to this Resolution.
Section 4. If at any time during the 2020-2021 budget year the Auditor shall ascertain that the available resources of a fund for that year will be less than said fund’s total appropriations, she shall immediately so inform the Board and recommend appropriate corrective action.
Section 5. The Auditor shall establish separate accounts for the appropriations authorized in Section 1, each of which account shall indicate the amount of the appropriation, the amounts charged thereto, and the unencumbered balance. The Auditor shall report the status such accounts to the applicable departments and officers monthly during the 2020-2021 budget year.
Section 6. All appropriations authorized pursuant to this Resolution lapse at the close of business June 30, 2021.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 30th day of June, 2020, the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes:....Tammy Bramley....
....Tom Brouillette....
Nays:................/s/ Tammy Bramley
Vice-Chairperson,Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph....
Monona County Auditor
DEPARTMENT........................AMOUNT APPROVED
Board of Supervisors....189,727
Auditor....324,212
Treasurer....295,391
County Attorney....349,248
County Attorney Trust Fund........10,000
Sheriff....1,782,460
Dare Trust Acct....2,500
Jail Trust Acct....18,000
Sheriff Trust Fund....22,500
Clerk of Court....38,600
Recorder....216,289....Recorders Electronic Trans....0
Auto Department.... 159,029
Drainage....142,177
Other Policy & Administration
....119,559
Risk Management.... 205,600
Zoning....100,207
Recorder-Records Management
.... 8,500
Local Health....242,000
Weed Eradication....24,380
Secondary Road....8,563,081
Veteran Affairs....67,232
Data Processing.... 245,630
Courthouse Building....300,145
Agency....39,000
Microfilm....38,344
Social Services....20,875
Medical Examiner.... 23,000
Township Trustees....5,500
Libraries....44,895
County Fair....17,500
Animal Control.... 1,750
Sanitary Landfill....140,342
Conservation Land Development/Acquisition....28,592
Conservation Administration........527,070
REAP Trust Fund.... 45,000
Conservation Trust Fund....21,000
Archer Trust Fund....0
Pioneer Cemetery....1,000
MH-MR-DD Services Fund........216,975
Chemical Dependency....8,500
Elections....185,886
Flood & Erosion.... 10,000
County Share Emergency Management....86,248
(includes HAZMAT)
Capital Projects....0
Debt Service ....0
TOTAL APPROVED....14,887,944
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the State Audit Report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of SIMPCO’S Annual Report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Vice-Chairman’s signature on the contract with Carrier Container Company, LLC for garbage removal. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:00 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON,
CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP7-16-20
