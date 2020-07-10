The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley and Tom Brouillette arriving at 8:35 a.m. Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph and Amanda Kafton
Amanda Kafton was present to voice her concerns on the amount of dust coming from the gravel road that leads to Peter’s Park. She would like to have dust control placed on the road. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to award FY2021 fuel contract to Agriland F.S. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to award the FY2021 salt contract to Blackstrap. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette approve Resolution SR 20-21, Sign Grant. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. Resolution SR 20-21 is on file in the Auditor’s Office.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve miscellaneous utility permit for NEBCON to permanently bury fiber optic temporary cable along east side of K-45 from 195th Street north approximately 3000 feet and to remove four upright splice pedestals and replace them with flush mount vaults. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was applying for the Living Road Trust Grant. No action was needed.
Present for the discussion of the County Attorney’s employee schedule were Ian McConeghey, County Attorney; Misty Kepner, Legal Secretary and Kelly Parsley, Deputy Auditor. A reduction in hours were discussed along with what paid time off would be provided if the reduction in hours were taken. No action was taken.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Tim Peters, Assessor; Laura Oliver, Treasurer and Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health via phone. Erin informed the group that there were two positive cases bringing Monona County’s total to 65. We had a spike in positive cases over the last weekend. Erin stated that we should continue to wear masks, social distance, wash and sanitize your hands, do not touch your face and stay home if you are sick or have had contact with someone that has tested positive. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of June 16, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-11, BOUNTY, MILEAGE & WARRANTS ISSUING AUTHORITY
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-11
BOUNTY, MILEAGE, & WARRANTS ISSUING AUTHORITY
The following policy for 2020-2021, is hereby established for FY 2021:
Payment of Bounty - $.50 per pair of gopher claws.
Payment of mileage for use of private vehicle for county business at the rate of
$ .475 per mile.
In accordance with Iowa Code Chapter 331.506, authorizes the Auditor to issue warrants to make the following payments without prior approval of the board:
a. For fixed charges including, but not limited to, freight, express, postage, water, light, telephone service, or contractual services every 14 days during construction, after a bill is filed with the Auditor, and
b. For salaries and payrolls if the compensation has been fixed or approved by the board, and the salary or payroll shall be certified by the office or supervisor under whose direction or supervision the compensation is earned.
The bills paid shall be submitted to the board for review and approval at its next meeting following the payment.
Date: June 23, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays: /s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
RESOLUTION 2020-12 INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER FLOOD AND EROSION
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-12
FOR INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER
WHEREAS, it is desired to transfer monies from the Rural Basic Fund to the Flood and Erosion Fund, and
WHEREAS, said operating transfer is in accordance with Section 331.432, Code of Iowa,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $15,659 is ordered to be transferred from the Rural Basic Fund to the Flood and Erosion Fund for fiscal year 2020-2021
Section 2. The Auditor is directed to correct her books accordingly and to notify the Treasurer of this operating transfer, accompanying the notification with a copy of this Resolution and the record of its adoption.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 23th day of June 2020, the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays: /s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
RESOLUTION 2020-13 INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER SECONDARY ROADS
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-13
FOR INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER
WHEREAS, it is desired to transfer monies from the Rural Basic Fund to the Secondary Road, and
WHEREAS, said operating transfer is in accordance with Section 331.432, Code of Iowa,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $ 2,020,782. is ordered to be transferred from the Rural Basic Fund to the Secondary Road Fund for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Section 2. The Auditor is directed to correct her books accordingly and to notify the Treasurer of this operating transfer, accompanying the notification with a copy of this Resolution and the record of its adoption.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 23th day of June 2020, the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays: /s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
RESOLUTION 2020-14 SETTING WAGES FOR FY 2021
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-14
RATES OF PAY EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2020
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley, to adopt the following schedule of rates of pay effective July 1, 2020:
Employee Job Description Rate/Hr Base Additional
Salary longevity
pay per hour
Taylor, Gary Asst Co. Attorney 37,018.58
Kepner, Misty Legal Secretary 17.90 .10
Phipps, Jodi Clerk 17.00
Ewing, Kevin Sergeant 66,380.36 .15
Bellis, Jeremy Sergeant 66,380.36
Bauerly, Nick Deputy 27.33
Hinrickson, Kalvin Deputy 27.03
Maule, Robert Deputy 27.33
Specketer, Darin Deputy 27.03
Tank, Kyle Deputy 27.33
Deen, Rick Communications 19.53 .25
Komerak, Angela Civil Clerk 18.41
Cooper, Angela Dispatcher/Jailer 17.94
Ingram, Tracy Dispatcher/Jailer 17.99 .20
Lamb, Angela Dispatcher/Jailer 17.99 .10
Meadows, Mary L Dispatcher/Jailer 17.94
Susie, Jill Part-time Dispatcher 15.27
Brown, Andrew Jailer 17.17
Furness, Eric Jailer 17.42
Hinkel, Amanda Jailer 17.94
Neff, Lacy Jailer 17.42
Prorok, Patrick Jailer Part-time 17.49 .15
Bubke, Sandy Zoning Dept Head 17.46
Kuhlmann, Doug Conservation Director 54,878.49 .25
Schaben, Joshua Operations Assistant 18.94
Riesberg, Jeanette Part-time Secretary 15.81
Johnson, Steve Conservation Aide 15.81 .10
Supervisor PT
Gibler, Jack Conservation Aide PT 15.52
Porter, Andrea Naturalist 16.72
Murray, Rhonda Deputy Treasurer 47,021.64 .20
Blinde, Tammy Treasurer/Driver’s 44,225.66
License Deputy
Wessling, Whitney Treasurer/Driver’s 15.26
License Clerk
Gibler, Joann Treasurer/Auto Clerk 15.38
Nielsen, Jodie Motor Vehicle Deputy 47,021.64 .15
Reisberg, Abby Deputy Recorder 45,856.45
Corzette, Paula Deputy Recorder/Micro 45,856.45
Parsley, Kelly Deputy Auditor 50,335.09
Streeter, Sheri Deputy Auditor 50,335.09 .10
Nagel, Courtney Auditor/Real Estate 14.50
Clerk
Jones, Lisa Drainage/Auditor 50,335.09 .10
Deputy
McDonald, Shannon Drainage Clerk 18.41
Poole, Brad Custodian 19.59
Jones, Sharon Custodian, Part-time 12.45
Thompson, Don VA Director 14.65
Prorok, Patrick Emergency Mgmt. 20.08 .15
Peters, Timothy Assessor 64,874.78 .25
Gries, Sharon Deputy Assessor 55,790.75 .20
Pratt, Terri Assessor Clerk 40,712.89
Sutton, Mary Field Appraiser 40,712.89
Date: June 23, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays: /s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
RESOLUTION 2020-15 SETTING FY21 APPROPRIATIONS
Motion was made Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to table Resolution 2020-15 FY21 Appropriations. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-16 SETTING WEED COMMISSIONER’S FY21 WAGES
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-16
Setting Weed Commissioner’s FY 20 Wages
The Board of Supervisors desires to continue the annual salary for Weed Commissioner, Engineer, Dustin J. Wallis, P.E. at $3,185.25 for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Date: June 23, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays: /s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the Western Iowa Workforce Development Area 28E Agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the letter to the State Auditor for Monona County’s audit. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Tammy Bramley; TAMMY BRAMLEY, VICE-CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP7-9-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.