MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
JUNE 16, 2020
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the SIMPCO Board Meeting via zoom she shared the information presented.
KELLY SEWARD, RECORDER—PETTY CASH RESOLUTION 2020-10
Kelly Seward, Recorder was present to request setting up petty cash for the Recorder’s Office so they would not have to go to the Treasurer’s Office to get change. She also updated the Board on the new counter that is being built for her office.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Collison.
RESOLUTION #2020-10
RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE RECORDER A PETTY CASH FUND
WHEREAS, it is necessary for the Recorder’s office to maintain a petty cash account due to the fact that residents of the County pay for business in cash, making it necessary to receive change; and,
WHEREAS, THE Auditor of the State has recommended the Board of Supervisors formally authorize the maintenance of the petty cash fund and require it be maintained on an imprest basis (meaning that the exact amount of fund expenditures be periodically replaced) and handled only by the County Recorder and Recorder’s Deputies.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF MONONA COUNTY, Iowa authorize the maintenance of a petty cash fund on and imprest basis, with a minimum balance of $50.00.
IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that the Monona County Recorder and Recorder’s Deputies are the only persons authorized to handle the petty cash fund.
Date: June 16, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Bid opening for the 2021 fuel bids were as followed: Agriland F. S. bid margin was .0358; NEW Cooperative, Inc. bid margin was .0380; Farm Service Cooperative bid margin was .0425. Engineer Wallis will put together a bid tab no action was taken. Bid opening for 2021 salt bids were as followed: Blackstrap bid was $63.90 per ton; Land O’Lakes/Purina bid was $66.00 per ton; Central Salt bid was $72.65 per ton for Onawa delivery and $73.35 for Mapleton and Soldier delivery. Hutchinson and Cargill had no bids. Engineer Wallis will put together a bid tab no action was taken.
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-18
The Board of Supervisors, in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, approves the following Secondary Road Department wages for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021
Date: June 16, 2020
Employee Title Seniority Base Pay Longevity Total
as of 07/01/2020 per Hour Pay per Hour Michael Butler Operator III 42 $22.07 $0.25 $22.32
Walter Morgan, Jr. Operator III 26 $22.07 $0.25 $22.32
Rodney Eneboe Operator II 21 $21.15 $0.20 $21.35
Bruce Parker Operator III 21 $22.07 $0.20 $22.27
George Hull Operator III 20 $22.07 $0.20 $22.27
David Foss Operator III 18 $22.07 $0.15 $22.22
David Brown Operator III 11 $22.07 $0.10 $22.17
Russell Rosburg Operator III 11 $22.07 $0.10 $22.17
Kevin Savery Operator III 9 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Heath Nelson Traffic Technician 8 $22.97 $0.00 $22.97
Charles Teet Operator III 8 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Shawn Lee Mechanic 8 $22.97 $0.00 $22.97
Tony Bloyer Operator III 7 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Gabriel Cooper Operator III 7 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Matthew Wenger Operator III 5 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Troy Johnston Operator III 5 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Kelly Bothwell Operator III 5 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Lucas Morton Operator III 4 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Randy Weidt Operator III 4 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Jared Mohr Operator II 4 $21.15 $0.00 $21.15
Anthony Mahlberg Operator II 3 $21.15 $0.00 $21.15
Brandon Vogt Operator II 3 $21.15 $0.00 $21.15
Korey Rotnicke Operator II 2 $21.15 $0.00 $21.15
Kevin Clayton Operator III 2 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
John Wessling Mechanic 2 $22.97 $0.00 $22.97
Korey Bothwell Operator II 1 $21.15 $0.00 $21.15
Bradley Goslar Operator III 1 $22.07 $0.00 $22.07
Scott Fox Operator II 1 $21.15 $0.00 $21.15
Ralph Harris Mechanic 1 $22.97 $0.00 $22.97
Bryan Hinkel Operator II- Start 0 $20.09 $0.00 $20.09
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-19
The Board of Supervisors, being advised of their current salaries and having reviewed the County Engineer’s recommendations as tabulated below regarding compensation of the Area Road Foremen of the Secondary Roads Department, Office Manager of the Secondary Roads Department, and the Assistant to the Engineer, consents to salaries as followed for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021:
Employee Proposed Salary Longevity Total Salary
Charles Ferris, $55,750.12 yearly $0.25 $56,272.12 Area Road Foreman per hour yearly*
Kevin Swenson, $55,750.12 yearly $0.25 $56,272.12
Area Road Foreman per hour yearly*
Bill Gangestad, $55,750.12 yearly $0.25 $56,272.12
Area Road Foreman per hour yearly*
Deleta Huffman, $21.83 per hour $0.00 $21.83 per hour
Office Manager per hour
Charlie Framke, $27.42 per hour $0.20 $27.62 per hour*
Asst. to the Engineer II per hour
Zach Schrader, $23.58 per hour $0.00 $23.58 per hour
Asst. to the Engineer I per hour
Tyler Wessling, $23.23 per hour $0.00 $23.23 per hour
Asst. to the Engineer I per hour
*Adjusted to reflect longevity pay policy.
The Maintenance and Deputy Maintenance Superintendents are management, salaried and exempt from overtime. Superintendents will not be paid overtime for work over 40 hours in a week; work in excess of 40 hours per week may be required at times to ensure appropriate performance of essential job functions. Holidays, personal leave, vacation, and sick leave will be the same as outlined in the Monona County Handbook. Superintendents are expected to give 4 weeks minimum notice before resignation or retirement.
The Office Manager and the Assistant to the Engineer are paid hourly and not exempt from overtime. These positions will be paid at time and a half for work over 40 hours in a week, but work over 40 hours per week is not normally anticipated for the Office Manager. Holidays, personal leave, vacation, and sick leave will be the same as outlined in the Monona County Handbook. The employees in these positions are expected to give 4 weeks minimum notice before resignation or retirement.
Date: June 16, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-20
The Board of Supervisors establishes the annual salary for County Engineer, Dustin J. Wallis, P.E. at One Hundred Five Thousand Five Hundred Nine & 64/100 Dollars ($105,509.64) beginning July 1, 2020.
Date: June 16, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Western Iowa Power Cooperative for a single-phase overhead line. The existing crossing is 50 feet west of the intersection of Tulip Ave and 220th Street the new crossing will be 260 feet west of the intersection in St. Clair Township, section 35 and Soldier Township, section 2 in Monona County. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Western Iowa Power Cooperative for an underground cable the proposed road crossing will be approximately 1940 feet East of Sumac Ave on 240th Street in Soldier Township Sections 10 and 15 in Monona County. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present for the tree removal discussion was Sharon Gries. There is a tree near her property that needs removed it is unclear if it is in the County right of way or on the Gries property. A survey will need to be done to determine who will be responsible for the removal. No action was taken at this time.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Sharon Gries, Chief Deputy Assessor; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Laura Oliver, Treasurer and Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health via phone. Erin informed the group that there were two new cases today bringing the County’s total to 51 and there are 31 active cases. She also informed the group that we should be still be practicing social distancing, washing and sanitizing your hands; avoid touching your face; wear a mask and if you are sick stay home. Denison has a testing center or you can go to your provider if you feel you need tested. Discussion followed with no action needed.
The Chairman received a phone call from Mr. Gygi stating that he would not be attending the meeting concerning Family Farm. No action was needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of June 9, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve General Ledger Journal entry for the Recorder to correct accounts. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve General Ledger Journal entry for the Assessor to correct payroll accounts. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of the Naturalist’s report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court Report of fees collected for May 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to choose Carrier Container for garbage pickup, with a yearly contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:55 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison; MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP7-2-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.