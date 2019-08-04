The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-13
RESOLUTION APPROVING LIST OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
TO BE DEPOSITORIES OF COUNTY FUNDS
BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Supervisors of Monona County in Monona County, Iowa approves the following list of financial institutions to be depositories of the County funds. The County Treasurer, County Auditor, County Recorder and County Sheriff are hereby authorized to deposit the County funds in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as set out below:
DEPOSITORY LOCATION OF MAXIMUM BALANCE MAXIMUM BALANCE
NAME HOME OFFICE IN EFFECT UNDER IN EFFECT UNDER
PRIOR RESOLUTION THIS RESOLUTION
Bank First Onawa, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Community Bank, Dunlap, Iowa $1,000,000,00 $1,000,000.00
Soldier
Community Bank, Ute, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Ute
First State Bank, Ida Grove, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Mapleton
Great Southern Bank Onawa, Iowa $ 1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
IPAIT-Iowa Des Moines, Iowa $5,000.00 $5,000.00
Public Agency Investment Trust
Security National Mapleton, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Bank
Sloan State Bank - Sloan, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Whiting Branch Office
United Bank of Iowa Moorhead, Iowa $10,000,000.00 $10,000,000.00
United Bank of Iowa Onawa, Iowa $10,000,000.00 $10,000,000.00
U.S. Bank Onawa, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Valley Bank & Trust Mapleton, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Board of Supervisors of Monona County in Monona County, Iowa approves the following list of financial institutions to be depositories of the County Auditor, County Recorder and County Sheriff funds. The County Auditor, County Recorder and County Sheriff are hereby authorized to deposit the Monona County funds in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as set out below.
United Bank of Iowa, Onawa, Iowa
County Sheriff $20,000.00 $20,000.00
U.S. Bank, Onawa, Iowa
County Auditor $5,000.00 $9,000.00
County Recorder $50,000.00 $60,000.00
County Sheriff $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Monona County Payroll Withholding $ 50,000.00 $50,000.00
Dated: July 9, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve JEO Engineering Services for FEMA projects. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve one year wage increase for Tyler Wessling to the rate of $20.63 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of July 2, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the fireworks permit for the Monona County Fair. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the fireworks permit for the Onawa Harvest Festival. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Auditor’s report of fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Manure Management Plan for Ron Lee Farm #58432. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of Zoning/Environmental Health quarterly report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to leave the Board of Supervisor on Tuesday July 16, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court Fees Collected for June, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The Board reviewed the funding requests received during the FY 20 budget process and took the following action:
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve $500 for Loess Hills Hospitality Association for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve $1000 for Loess Hills Alliance for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve $13,500 for Monona County Economic Development for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve $2,500 for the Veterans Memorial Museum for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve $500 for Monona County Historical Preservation Commission for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve $100 for Western Iowa Tourism for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve $1000 for the Monona County Historical Society for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve $300 for the Ute Senior Citizens for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve $17,500 for the Monona County Fair for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve $2000 for West Central Community Action for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve $500 for the Family Crisis Centers for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve $500 for CAASA (Centers Against Abuse & Sexual Assault) for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve $10,000 for Monona County Soil & Water for fiscal year 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Southwest Iowa MDHS Region Audit Report for the year ending June 30, 2018. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:10 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison; MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP7-25-19
