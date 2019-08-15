The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette. Supervisor Absent: Tammy Bramley. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Kelly Seward, Recorder; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Tim Peters, Assessor; Ian McConeghey, Attorney; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff and Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator. Absent: Dustin Wallis, Engineer; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director and Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs. Activities were discussed and information shared.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to approve a 14.45% levy on the Onawa Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution on file in the Drainage Office and made a part of the records by reference thereto.
A discussion was held on the need for an outlet agreement with the Albright South Drainage District. It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to appoint ISG to work with Gary Taylor, Attorney, on preparing an outlet agreement for the Onawa Drainage District with the Albright South Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried. It was the decision of the Board that all costs related to the preparation of the outlet agreement be the responsibility of the Onawa Drainage District.
A discussion was held on the need for an outlet agreement with the Oliver Lake Lateral No. 1 Drainage District. It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to appoint ISG to work with Gary Taylor, Attorney, on preparing an outlet agreement for the Onawa Drainage District with the Oliver Lake Lateral 1 Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried. It was the decision of the Board that all costs related to the preparation of the outlet agreement be the responsibility of the Onawa Drainage District.
Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs was present to inform the Board that he received the $10,000 allotment from the state. He also asked for the light switch on third floor to be changed from an automatic switch to a regular switch. Mr. Trepa inquired on how we should proceed with the donations for the signs on the bridges for Veterans. Auditor Rolph will talk to the State Auditors for guidance on how this should be handled. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the Progress Voucher #3 for BROS-SWAP-CO67(80)—SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve internal posting for Assistant to the Engineer I. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO on Cypress Ave for an underground single phase primary line. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Beau Hupke, Hoffman Agency, presented the renewal for the ICAP liability insurance for Monona County. The renewal is for August 1, 2019 through August 1, 2020. Mr. Hupke presented the vested amount Monona County has with ICAP and the renewal proposal. There is approximately a 0.78 percent premium increase. Further review and discussion followed.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the ICAP liability insurance renewal for August 1, 2019 through August 1, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of July 23, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
CLAIMS APPROVED
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease...1,224.18
Agriland Fs Inc, Fuel...31,513.17
Al’s Corner Oil, Fuel...2.76
American Septic & Portable Svc, Services...450.00
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...98.64
Aramark Uniform Service, Mop Svc
...205.13
At & T, Phone Svc...38.30
At&T Mobility, Phone Svc...2,497.56
Autry, Teri, Deposition...631.80
Barry Motor Co Llc, Service ...44.93
Batteries Plus, Flashlight Bulbs...9.98
Bierschbach Equipment & Supply, Blade Duo-Screed...545.00
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Rent
...52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...265.71
Blencoe, City Of, Utilities...400.00
Blinde, Tammy, Mileage...24.23
Blue Tarp Financial, Tools...962.34
Bob Barker Company Inc, Supplies...164.86
Bomgaars, Supplies...115.70
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies...2,300.01
Briggs Inc. Of Omaha, Slide Mechanism...113.00
Bubke, Sandy, Fuel Reimb...910.39
Buena Vista County Ema, Fair Supplies
...100.00
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Prelim. Inv
...1,116.10
Calhoun-Burns & Assoc. Inc., Bridge Inspection...4,049.30
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Lease...107.62
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Janitorial Supplies...2,130.60
Century Link, Phone Svc...472.93
Charm-Tex Inc, Toiletries...855.90
Chn Garbage Service, Services
...193.89
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts...12.99
Counsel, Copier Contract...39.38
Crittenton Center, The, Shelter Svc
...186.60
Csa&Dv, Appropriation...500.00
Denco Corp., Pcc Joint & Crack Repair...80,188.00
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies...25.50
Ed M Feld Equipment Co., Replace Svc
...730.50
Electronic Engineering, Batteries
...167.89
Electronic Engineering, Connector Plugs...20.80
Elevate Roofing, Roofing...275.30
Employee Benefit Systems, Employee Health Ins...123,729.25
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Pre-Emp. Physical ...399.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Jail Supplements...3,663.54
Fastenal Company, Zinc Fender
...304.08
First Bankcard, Supplies...4,461.92
Frannie’s Cafe, Inmate Meals...2,437.50
Gis Workshop, Simple Signs Rowemap ...420.00
Goslar, Zach, Well Plugging...500.00
Greatamerica Financial, Service Corp, Postage Meter...119.00
Gries, Sharon L Usb Cords...67.24
Gunlogson, Kevin, Well Pluggings
...600.00
Hallett Materials, Road Gravel
...76,712.06
Hamann Services, Parts...47.49
Harland Technology Services, Cloud Recovery...10,701.00
Holland, Kara, Legal Svc...133.50
Housby Heavy Equipment, Llc, ...Parts
...117.23
Hoyt, Sandra K., Legal Svc...188.55
Husker Steel Inc, Autment Repairs Bridge O21-1...90,720.00
Imwca, Work Comp Fy 2019/2020
...63,936.00
Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources, Well Permit...100.00
Iowa Dept Of Transportation, Sign Tubing And Supplies...6,532.50
Iowa Negotiation Services, Llc, Consulting Fees...2,100.00
Ipac, Precinct Atlas Fee...3,686.72
Isac, Annual Conference...7,535.00
Isac Group Unemployment, Unemployment...155.05
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Brs-Swap-Co67(84)--Ff-67...21,273.50
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts...338.77
John Deere Financial, Supplies/Service...1,163.69
Johnston, Troy, Safety Boots ...171.19
Keenan, Sara, Mileage...152.00
Kessler, Teniesha, Honorarium...300.00
Knife River Midwest Llc, Cold Patch...2,061.90
Kuhlmann, Douglas, Domain Svc ...43.95
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...57,700.09
Lahr, Debie, Mileage...61.75
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies...89.31
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Contract...124.43
Lessman Electrical Supply Inc., Light Fixtures...658.74
Loess Hills Hospitality Assn, Appropriation...500.00
Long Lines, Phone Svc...3,084.68
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Assr. Silverado...35,000.00
Mail Services, Llc, Postage...303.27
Mainstay Systems Inc, Computer Maint...354.00
Mapleton Communications, Phone Svc
...83.82
Mapleton Press Inc., Publication
...624.24
Mapleton, City Of...Utilities, 547.51
Martin Marietta Materials, Granular
...9,420.24
Marx Distribution...Dust, Control Brs-8365(601)--60-67 K45...2,908.35
Masters Touch, Llc, Postage/Tax Billing
...2,400.00
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies
...19.65
Mccloy Chiropractic Clinic, Random Drug Test...90.00
Mcconeghey, Ian A, Mileage Reimb
...34.11
Mcnally Operations Llc, Copier Lease...224.20
Mcqueen, Dennis, Va Meeting Mileage
...17.10
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...177.39
Metal Culverts Inc., Cmp & Bands
...15,360.00
Mid American Energy, Utilities...683.25
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, Parts...2,161.40
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Refrigerant...126.63
Monona County Fair Association, Fair Appropriation...17,500.00
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Contract ...70,435.60
Monona County Secondary Road, Fuel
...279.13
Moorhead, Town Of, Water & Sewer
...63.67
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies
...421.97
Nebraska Eh Association, Region 4 Conf
...150.00
Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc, Bros-Swap-Co67(80)--Se-67...288,109.16
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Signs
...6,017.31
Northside Shop Inc., Sign Supplies
...97.04
Office Elements, Supplies...3,044.44
Office Systems Co, Supplies...845.22
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elev Maint...635.92
Onawa Democrat, Board Proc
...1,410.42
Onawa Sentinel, Subscription...25.00
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...5,388.66
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies...185.82
Pannell, Abby, Well Plugging...300.00
Pierce, George, Meeting Mileage
...19.95
Porter, Andrea, Supplies...5.49
Postmaster, Postag...403.00
Pratt, Jeffrey R, Vehicle Exp...500.00
Presto-X-Company, Pest Svc...44.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts...46.14
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Supplies...445.39
Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, Nexgard
...128.25
Rolph, Peggy, Meeting Expenses
...372.88
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Svc
...162.27
Rtl Equipment Inc., Parts...119.67
Rush Family Care Service Inc, Funeral Exp...1,750.00
Ryan Publishing Company, Publication
...81.60
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...265.06
Seat, Election Training...400.00
Secretary Of State, Notary...90.00
Seward, Kelly, Batteries...63.08
Shelby County Auditor, Substance Abuse...1,607.96
Simpco, Membership Dues...13,914.00
Sioux City Truck & Trailer, Filters...143.20
Siouxland Concrete Company, Concrete...581.00
Siouxland District Health, Water Testing
...425.00
Siouxland Reg Transit, 1St Qtr Support
...5,000.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...22.79
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Medication/Postage...1,016.81
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Tests...632.50
State Medical Examiner, Autopsy Fee
...4,068.00
Streeter, Sheri, Meeting Expenses
...36.11
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Bros-Swap-Co67(83)--Se-67...2,916.50
Syncb/Amazon, Uniforms...327.43
Thomson Reuters, Library Material
...363.48
Thomson, David, Interpreter...202.50
Truck Center Company Inc, Parts
...330.55
Tyler Technologies, Phase 3 Subs
...76,858.50
Uhl Feed Store, Rye Grass...300.00
United Bank Of Iowa, Check Order...230.81
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Lease...97.00
Us Treasury-Levy Proceeds, Garnishment...235.44
Ute Tire & Automotive Inc., Parts
...36.58
Van Meter Inc, Supplies...444.41
Vandenhull, Lyle, Banners...132.00
Vanguard Appraisals Inc, Bor Consultation...17,280.00
Vaughn Food Dba, Fiesta Foods Inc., Food Supplement...93.73
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service
...507.20
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc...638.49
Vitito, Dale, Supplies...240.89
Wenger, Matthew, Safety Boots...204.48
Wessling, Whitney, Mileage...77.90
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities...7,255.59
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
Wick’s Trucks, Supplies...509.65
Willson & Pechacek Plc, Assr. Legal Svc ...1,049.08
Wimactel, Inc., Payphone...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...570.21
Wood, William J., Rent...175.00
Ziegler Inc, Parts...64,641.11
Grand Total...1,294,903.97
Fund Totals Recap...
Fund...Expended
0001 General Basic Fund...242,563.37
0002 General Supplemental Fund...18,790.75
0008 Sheriff Trust Fund...264.22
0011 Rural Services Basic Fund...72,904.72
0020 Secondary Road Fund...758,327.66
0023 Spec Resource Enhancement Trust...4,750.00
0040 Conservation Trust Account...5,817.49
4000 Emergency Management Fund...495.66
4010 E911 Surcharge Trust & Agency Fd...1,701.53
4100 County Assessor Agency Fund...65,559.32
8500 Health Insurance Trust Account...123,729.25
Grand Total...1,294,903.97
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,,PPE: 07/13/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,091.28,484.67,113.34,763.82, 9,453.11
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.40,303.42,70.97,506.40, 6,245.19
Treasurer,,6,573.20,379.01,88.64,620.51, 7,661.36
County Attorney ,7,858.41,442.71 103.54,741.84, 9,146.50
Sheriff, 33,528.51,2,006.84,469.36 3,240.61, 39,245.32
Recorder,,3,616.00,202.18,47.28,341.35, 4,206.81
Auto/Treasurer,2,684.00,130.01,30.40,253.37, 3,097.78
Drainage,,3,354.33,192.76,45.09,316.65, 3,908.83
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.41, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.63
Local Health,1,784.00, 94.38,22.07,168.41, 2,068.86
Sec. Road 69,989.67,4,108.18,960.82 6,366.36, 81,425.03
Veterans Adm, 735.55, 45.60,10.67, 69.44, 861.26
Custodial,,2,039.10,126.43,29.57,192.49, 2,387.59
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Human Services, 235.49 , 14.60, 3.42, 22.23, 275.74
Conservation,7,833.40,470.07 109.94,756.12, 9,169.53
Elections,,1,882.32,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt.,1,520.27,93.70,21.91,144.87, 1,780.75
All Totals, 163,107.62,9,558.70,2,235.57,15,250.23 190,152.12
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,,PPE: 07/27/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,133.28,489.15,114.39,767.78, 9,504.60
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.40,304.83,71.30,506.40, 6,246.93
Treasurer,,6,573.20,381.04,89.12,620.51, 7,663.87
County Attorney ,7,858.40,448.28,104.84,741.84, 9,153.36
Sheriff, 33,217.62,1,990.87,465.63 3,208.66, 38,882.78
Recorder,,3,616.00,206.40,48.27,341.35, 4,212.02
Auto/Treasurer,2,684.00,138.45,32.38,253.37, 3,108.20
Drainage,,3,354.33,192.77,45.09,316.65, 3,908.84
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.62
Local Health,1,784.00, 94.38,22.07,168.41, 2,068.86
Sec. Road 69,671.14,4,100.42,959.01 6,345.37, 81,075.94
Veterans Adm, 799.21, 49.55,11.59, 64.12, 924.47
Custodial,,2,087.71,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.50
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Human Services, 235.49 14.60, 3.42, 22.23, 275.74
Township Clk/Trst, 150.00, 9.30, 2.19, 0.00, 161.49
Conservation,7,587.55,456.30,106.71,732.91, 8,883.47
Elections,,1,882.32,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36,92.90,21.72,143.59, 1,765.57
All Totals, 162,523.69,9,564.30,2,236.90,15,176.03, 189,500.92
ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF RECORDERS QUARTERLY REPORT 06/30/2019
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Recorders quarterly report of fees collected for June 30, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the chairman’s signature on the statement of final completion and owner’s acceptance of the work for Kevin O’Dell Electric, Inc. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the chairman’s signature on the statement of final completion and owner’s acceptance of the work for Kayl Heating and Air, Inc. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge GASB Interim Service Agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:05 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP8-15-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.