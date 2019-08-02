The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: Tom Brouillette. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Recorder’s Deputy Oath of Office for Abby J. Riesberg and the Recorder’s Clerk Oath of Office for Paula F. Corzette. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Engineering Services for O6-1 (K42 Bridge – FEMA). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve pay estimate for #2 for STBG-SWAP-CO67(82)—FG-67, HWY L37. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve pay estimate #9 for BRS-8365(601)—60-67, K45 Bridge. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present for the barge discussion were: Gary Moritz, Communications Director; Dan Dix General Manager, Frank Huseman Director of Operations, Mark Walter Grain Manage all from New Cooperative. Mr. Moritz and Mr. Walter presented the Blencoe Barge Project. They covered the New Cooperative locations, state freight plan, Missouri River, road proposal and economic development. Also present were Jessica Carrier, Monona County Economic Development; Tim Peters, Assessor and Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of June 25 and 27, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease...1,591.53
Agriland Fs Inc, Fuel Exp...43,684.00
Alex Air Apparatus, Supplies...1,087.13
Allied 100 Llc, Supplies...480.50
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Supplies
...430.22
Al’s Corner Oil, Fuel...3.00
American Septic & Portable Svc, Services...425.00
Anderson, Richard, Mileage ...60.32
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...95.65
Aramark Uniform Service, Mop Svc
...1,041.73
At & T, Phone Svc...533.46
Auditor Of State, Audit Fy2018
...36,864.33
Axles And Gears Inc Dba, Parts
...150.00
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Rent
...52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...215.04
Blencoe, City Of, 25% Road Use Tax
...1,987.63
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies...3,898.24
Bramley, Tammy, Mileage...215.20
Briggs Inc. Of Omaha, Wall Hydrant
...201.59
Bubke, Sandy, Mileage/Meeting Exp
...373.17
Burgess Health Center, Sponges
...154.80
Butler, Ron, Mileage...303.07
Calhoun-Burns & Assoc. Inc., Bridge Rating & Inspection...13,489.60
Canon Financial Services Inc, Lease Agmt...107.62
Cass Co Memorial Hospital, Dba, Clppp Case Mgmt...276.19
Castana, City Of, 25% Road Use Tax
...670.46
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Supplies
...949.30
Century Link, Phone Svc...466.87
Ching Ching Const & Elec, Llc, Services
...2,924.53
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc
...193.89
Cmrs-Fp, Postage...88.35
Colonial Research Chemical, Supplies Onawa...162.00
Continental Research Corp., Supplies Onawa...468.00
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts
...1,466.26
Counsel, Copier...41.82
Crawford Co Home & Public Heal, Clppp Case Mgmt...276.19
Crittenton Center, The, Unit Care
...466.50
Dataspec, Inc, Vetrspec Software
...449.00
Digital-Ally Inc., Battery...110.00
District Iii Recorders Assoc., 2019-2020 Dues...50.00
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies...6.65
Eakes Office Solutions, Purell Disp
...121.20
Electronic Engineering, Batteries
...74.75
Electronic Engineering, Supplies...21.48
Emergency Medical Products, Trama Bag Sets...3,420.20
Employee Benefit Systems, Employee Health Insurance...118,292.53
Engie Services Us, Inc., Construction Mgmt Fees...9,660.17
Equipment Blades Inc, Blades
...2,460.30
Farner-Bocken Company, Jail Supplements...2,846.97
Fidlar Technologies, Ap Checks...139.00
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies
...94.17
First Bankcard, Sign Supplies
...3,032.01
Frannie’s Cafe, Inmate Meals...2,231.25
Greatamerica Financial, Service , Postage Meter Rental...119.00
Gries, Sharon L, Meal Reimb...10.69
Hallett Materials, Road Gravel
...24,706.38
Hamann Trucking Llc, Hauling Granular
...41,186.83
Harland Technology Services, Computer Upgrades...18,040.50
Harris Computer Systems, Gis Map Maint...19,147.00
Harrison County Public Health, Clppp Case Mgmt...276.19
Hoffman Agency, Cat 323 Excavator Ins. Premium...500.00
Hull, George, Safety Boots Hull...171.19
Hungry Canyons Alliance, Membership Dues ...4,000.00
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Labor...249.26
Ia County Attorneys Case Mgmt, Pro Law-County ...6,840.00
Incontrol Electronics, Camera Programming...60.00
Industrial Safety Llc, Flares......,293.77
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...849.46
Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources, Storm Water Discharge Permit...175.00
Iowa Dept Of Public Safety, Terminal Billing...1,482.00
Iowa’s Co Conservation System, Signs...40.00
Isac Group Unemployment, Unemployment...2,795.11
Iscta, Assoc. Dues...250.00
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts...1,900.43
J.U.G.G.S. Bbq, Conservation Meals...1,075.00
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Deposition...133.50
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Brs-Swap-C067(84)--Ff-67...13,160.00
Jerome Kills Small, Travel Exp...300.00
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts...1,609.97
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts...5,541.58
John Deere Financial, Parts...17,517.03
Kayl Heating & Air Inc, Hvac Update...100,583.34
Kevin O’dell Electric, Inc., Hvac Update...30,398.27
Knife River Midwest Llc, Cold Patch...2,904.35
Komarek, Angela, Postage Reimb...8.74
Kuhlmann, Douglas, Meal Reimb...8.01
Kuhlmann, Douglas, Skid Loader Rent...2,655.00
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...82,602.08
Labels Direct, Labels...128.80
Lahr, Debie, Meal Reimb...302.16
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies...176.35
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copy Machine
...124.43
Lexipol, Llc, Policy Manual On Line
...6,124.00
Light & Siren, Light Bar/Rear...2,205.00
Loess Hills Alliance, Appropriation
...1,000.00
Long Lines, Dsl Charges...3,107.66
Lta Projects, Light Tower...2,559.00
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Cover Bed...2,679.44
Mail Services, Llc, Postage...609.22
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service...86.11
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications
...1,591.60
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...697.65
Martin Marietta Materials, Rock
...22,001.40
Martin’s Flag Co. Inc., Us Flags...287.58
Marx Distribution, Dust Control Detour K-45...1,657.50
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies...20.31
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies
...3,276.62
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...638.97
Microfilm Imaging Systems Inc, Scanner Rent...355.00
Mid American Energy, Utilities...684.07
Midwest Auto Repair, Inc., Oil Change...42.99
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, Parts
...1,214.66
Midwest Service & Sales Co., Signs
...1,254.28
Monona Co. Economic Dev, Additional Funding...1,000.00
Monona County Ema Services, Rental
...50.00
Monona County Secondary Road, Fuel Reimb...546.98
Monona County Sheriff, Legal Svcs/Tech Support...12,774.28
Monona County Soil Conservation, Appropriations...10,000.00
Moorhead, Town Of, 25% Road Use Tax
...658.58
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies
...2,288.69
Myrtue Medical Center, Clppp Case Mgmt...276.19
Nebraska Hoist & Crane, Shop Repairs...450.00
Nelsen, Douglas, Mileage Reimb
...92.80
Nelson, Heath, Safety Boots ...192.59
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Signs
...10,754.91
North American Truck & Trailer, Filters
...911.26
Northside Glass, Windshield...275.00
Northwest Aea, Brochures...162.85
Office Elements, Supplies...2,882.85
Office Systems Co, Copier Lease
...251.00
Oliver, Laura, Hp Printer...289.62
Onawa Democrat, Board Proc
...1,917.02
Onawa Sentinel, County Seal Design
...55.00
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...6,430.96
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Parts...456.17
Other Policy & Administration, Co. Truck Use...38.70
Pathology Medical Service, Servies
...4,740.84
Peterbilt Of Sioux City, Parts...428.48
Peters, Timothy C, Office Supplies
...10.68
Pierce, George, Meeting Mileage
...19.95
Porter, Andrea, Nightcrawlers...4.16
Postmaster, Stamps-Drng...410.00
Powerplan, Parts...3,054.69
Pratt, Jeffrey R, Training Reimb...100.00
Presto-X-Company, Pest Control
...257.00
Prochaska & Associates Inc, 183010 Jail Project...3,472.81
Productivity Plus Account, Parts
...2,597.65
Productivity Plus, Supplies...32.77
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Supplies
...2,606.67
Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, Dhlpp
...128.25
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts
...722.71
Reporting Services, Llc, Deposition
...350.40
Riley, Danelle, Mileage...79.80
Rodney, City Of, 25% Road Use Tax
...979.78
Rolph, Peggy, Mileage...33.82
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Service
...162.27
Ryan Publishing Company, Publication
...117.30
Safety Kleen, Solvent Soldier...228.00
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...6,688.01
Schrader, Zach, Mileage Dot Meeting
...34.20
Schroder Services, Towing 22S11
...7,765.24
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...256.64
Secretary Of State, Election Services
...1,253.50
Secretary Of State-Notary Div, Notary Renewal...30.00
Seward, Kelly, Mileage...211.85
Shield Technology Corp., Shieldware
...11,375.00
Siouxland Concrete Company, Cement...4,385.50
Siouxland District Health, Water Tests...500.00
Smith, Lynne, Mileage...134.00
Snyder, Stacey, Mileage...274.92
Soar, Lhps Program...200.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...35.79
Sooland Bobcat, Parts...28.53
Stamp Fulfillment Services, Postage Envelopes...4,873.45
Stan Houston Equipment Co Inc, Parts...865.00
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Meds
...165.46
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Tests...495.00
Stockton Towing, Impound Svc...160.50
Struble Agronomy, Llc, Chemicals
...45,028.91
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc, Service Fees...7,731.75
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Bros-Swap-Co67(83)--Se-67...514.25
Symbol Arts, Sheriff Key Chains
...1,092.75
Syncb/Amazon, Fuel Lines...6.85
Thies, Irvin D, Mileage Reimb...116.00
Thomson Reuters, Library Resources
...363.48
Titan Machinery, Supplies...18.99
Tool Depot, Tools...73.06
Trepa, Tim, Meeting Expenses...232.99
Truck Center Company Inc, Parts...740.25
Turin, City Of, 25% Road Use Tax
...583.05
Tyler Technologies, Tyler 10 Conversion...62.50
Uline, Fuel Cabinet...912.37
Unity Point Clinic-Occ Med, Random Drug Test...210.00
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Lease...97.00
Us Treasury, Pcori Adm Fee...200.76
Van Meter Inc,Shop Supplies...133.80
Vanguard Appraisals Inc, Appraisal Svc
...47,300.00
Vaughn Food, Training Supplies
...302.67
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc...638.49
Vision Care Clinic, Eye Exam...95.00
Vitito, Dale, Uniform Polos...673.98
Vote, Melanie, Travel Exp...171.00
Walker Brothers Roofing, Llc, Roof Repairs...3,270.00
Wallis, Dustin, Meeting Dues...10.00
West Monona Comm. High School, Bldg. Rental...200.00
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities
...1,438.63
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
Wick’s Trucks, Parts...67.01
Willson & Pechacek Plc, Attorney Fees
...992.00
Wimactel, Inc., Pay Phone...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...570.21
Wood, William J., West Central Dev Rent
...175.00
Woodward, Russell J., Mileage Reimb
...62.64
Wright Plumbing & Well Llc, V Control Box...292.91
Ziegler Inc, Parts...22,584.84
Grand Total...944,871.71
Fund Totals Recap
Fund...Expended
0001 General Basic Fund...174,147.07
0002 General Supplemental Fund
...3,946.27
0008 Sheriff Trust Fund...2,967.78
0009 Dare Trust Fund...128.34
0011 Rural Services Basic Fund
...49,276.48
0020 Secondary Road Fund
...344,821.06
0022 Flood & Erosion Control Fund
...10,000.00
0040 Conservation Trust Account...3,111.84
1500 Capital Projects...138,043.71
4000 Emergency Management Fund
...22,930.38
4010 E911 Surcharge Trust & Agency Fd
...12,566.08
4100 County Assessor Agency Fund
...64,439.41
8500 Health Insurance Trust Account
...118,493.29
Grand Total...944,871.71
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,,PPE: 06/01/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica ,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,7,970.33,477.17 111.61,752.39, 9,311.50
Supervisors,3,270.56,190.71,44.60,308.75, 3,814.62
Auditor,,4,910.88,275.30,64.39,463.59, 5,714.16
Treasurer,,6,432.96,370.32,86.60,607.28, 7,497.16
County Attorney ,7,711.22,433.58 101.40,727.94, 8,974.14
Sheriff, 35,247.56,2,113.38 494.28 3,497.82, 41,353.04
Recorder,,3,661.27,218.66,51.14,345.62, 4,276.69
Auto/Treasurer,3,220.57,172.54,40.35,304.02, 3,737.48
Drainage,,3,277.20,187.98,43.97,309.36, 3,818.51
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,337.61, 72.67,16.99,126.27, 1,553.54
Local Health,5,117.82,297.30,69.53,483.12, 5,967.77
Sec. Road 66,986.07,3,922.00,917.23 6,168.45, 77,993.75
Veterans Adm, 966.03, 59.89,14.01, 79.87, 1,119.80
Custodial,,1,912.73,118.59,27.74,180.56, 2,239.62
Microfilm,,1,360.00, 84.32,19.72,128.38, 1,592.42
Human Services, 235.49, 14.60, 3.42, 22.23, 275.74
Conservation,7,547.20,452.32 105.78,739.11, 8,844.41
Elections,,1,780.00,107.03,25.03,168.03, 2,080.09
Emerg. Mgt.,1,473.60, 90.81,21.24,141.25, 1,726.90
All Totals, 164,419.10,9,659.17,2,259.03,15,554.04, 191,891.34
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,,PPE: 06/15/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica ,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor, 11,870.32,720.86,168.60,752.39, 13,512.17
Supervisors,3,270.56,190.71,44.60,308.75, 3,814.62
Auditor,,4,910.88,276.71,64.72,463.59, 5,715.90
Treasurer,,6,432.98,372.34,87.07,607.28, 7,499.67
County Attorney ,7,711.21,439.14,102.71,727.93, 8,980.99
Sheriff, 38,456.30,2,315.66,541.58 3,819.81, 45,133.35
Recorder,,3,661.27,218.66,51.14,345.62, 4,276.69
Auto/Treasurer,3,220.56,176.75,41.34,304.02, 3,742.67
Drainage,,3,277.20,187.98,43.97,309.36, 3,818.51
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,337.61, 72.66,16.99,126.27, 1,553.53
Local Health,4,590.80,265.31,62.05,433.37, 5,351.53
Sec. Road 67,659.36,3,975.67,929.77 6,159.48, 78,724.28
Veterans Adm,1,005.18, 62.32,14.58, 94.89, 1,176.97
Custodial,,1,960.00,121.52,28.42,185.02, 2,294.96
Microfilm,,1,360.00, 84.32,19.72,128.38, 1,592.42
Human Services, 235.49, 14.60, 3.42, 22.23, 275.74
Conservation,7,458.64,448.31 104.85,730.76, 8,742.56
Elections,,1,780.00,108.50,25.38,168.03, 2,081.91
Emerg. Mgt.,1,522.56, 93.85,21.95,146.25, 1,784.61
All Totals, 171,720.92 10,145.87,2,372.86,15,833.43, 200,073.08
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,,PPE: 06/30/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica ,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,7,682.33,461.87 108.03,725.21, 8,977.44
Supervisors,3,270.56,200.98,47.00,308.75, 3,827.29
Auditor,,4,910.88,299.51,70.05,463.59, 5,744.03
Treasurer,,6,432.96,385.54,90.16,607.28, 7,515.94
County Attorney ,7,711.22,472.13 110.42,727.94, 9,021.71
Sheriff, 33,976.83,2,096.20,490.28 3,371.09, 39,934.40
Recorder,,8,752.45,534.31 124.96,359.95, 9,771.67
Auto/Treasurer,3,910.72,230.54,53.92,304.78, 4,499.96
Drainage,,3,277.20,195.93,45.83,309.36, 3,828.32
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,337.60, 82.93,19.40,126.27, 1,566.20
Local Health,7,152.46,435.06 101.75,529.67, 8,218.94
Sec. Road 67,787.38,4,180.61,977.69 6,159.49, 79,105.17
Veterans Adm, 932.88, 57.84,13.53, 80.51, 1,084.76
Custodial,,1,995.46,123.72,28.93,188.37, 2,336.48
Microfilm,,1,360.00, 84.32,19.72,128.38, 1,592.42
Human Services, 235.49, 14.60, 3.42, 22.23, 275.74
Conservation,7,578.77,466.69 109.16,742.10, 8,896.72
Elections,,1,780.00,108.50,25.38,168.03, 2,081.91
Emerg. Mgt.,1,587.84, 97.89,22.90,152.91, 1,861.54
All Totals, 171,673.03 10,529.17,2,462.53,15,475.91, 200,140.64
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:40 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP7-18-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.