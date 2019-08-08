The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Regional Workforce Development Meeting, he shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis and Zach Schrader, Engineer Assistant I were present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve Progress Voucher #2 for HSIP-SWAP-C067(79)—FJ-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Pay Estimate #3 for STBG-SWAP-CO67(82)—FG-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Pay Estimate #10 for BRS-8365(601)—60-67, K45 Bridge. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve HCA Project Agreement for BRS-CHBP-CO67(85)—GB-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was for extra help for the Engineer’s office with upcoming projects. No action was taken.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-22
The Board of Supervisors directs the County Engineer to submit an application for funding through the Iowa DOT RISE Grant for the Construction of County Hwy. E60, from I29, Westerly to the Future Barge Site on the Missouri River.
If the RISE Grant application is approved for funding, the Board of Supervisors commits to funding the local share of the project. This project will be included in the County’s Five-Year Construction Program.
Date: July 23, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of manure management plan annual update for Jeff Mordhorst facility ID#58315. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Monona County Public Health quarterly report of fees collected for April-June 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Brad Poole, Custodian was present for discussion on the final completion and owner’s acceptance of the work for Kevin O’Dell Electric, Inc. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to table authorizing the Chairman’s signature on statement of final completion and owner’s acceptance of the work for Kevin O’Dell Electric, Inc. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Brad Poole, Custodian was present for discussion on the final completion and owner’s acceptance of the work for Kayl Heating & Air, Inc. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to table authorizing the Chairman’s signature on the statement of final completion and owner’s acceptance of the work for Kayl Heating & Air, Inc. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Miscellaneous funding was discussed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the minutes of July 16, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:45 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP8-8-19
-----
Monona County Board of Supervisors-Onawa Drainage District Hearing
The Monona County Board of Supervisors, acting as Trustees of the Onawa Drainage District, met Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kelly Hall Room of the Onawa Community Center at 320 10th Street in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Mike Collison presiding. Other Supervisor present: Tammy Bramley. Absent: Tom Brouillette. Also present: Ivan Droessler, Drainage Engineer; Nick Osmonson, Designer; Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Auditor; Gary Taylor, Assistant County Attorney; Lisa Jones and Jill Hogancamp, Drainage Clerks.
ONAWA DRAINAGE DISTRICT
HEARING
Present were: John Casady, City of Onawa Public Works Director; Lonnie Campbell, Mayor of the City of Onawa; Janis Cole; Patrick Mouw; Jolene Feldhacker; Matt Beaty; Bill Hogancamp; and Laura Oliver.
Chairman Collison announced that this is the time and place for hearing on the Report of the Commissioners on the Reclassification of Lands and Assessment of Benefits in the Onawa Drainage District.
The Drainage Clerk announced three (3) written objections to the Report of the Commissioners had been filed prior to the time of the hearing.
Chairman Collison turned the hearing over to Engineer Droessler. Engineer Droessler then gave a brief history of the Onawa Drainage District, reviewed the assessment schedule, and explained the method of reclassification.
The hearing was then opened for questions and comments.
Jolene Feldhacker asked why her farm ground was taxed so high. Engineer Droessler explained that the soil type, the proximity of her land to the outlet; the runoff factor; the flood factor; and the amount of acres were taken into consideration when figuring the classification on her property.
The three (3) written objections were read by Attorney Taylor and addressed as follows:
Susan Ryan stated in her objection that she objects to the rate increase regarding the Monona County Drainage Assessment. Engineer Droessler stated he checked all of the contributing factors in figuring Ms. Ryan’s classification and compared her classification to her neighbors and found no errors.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley that Susan Ryan’s objection be overturned because no errors were found in the calculation of her classification. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Kevin Heisterkamp objected to the classification on his property because he feels he does not have adequate drainage and that water from 11th Street drains on him due to 11th Street being cut off for drainage to Lucas Street because of a house being built south of his property. Engineer Droessler stated Mr. Heisterkamp’s classification compared to neighboring properties is comparable.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Collison to overrule Kevin Heisterkamp’s objection. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison and Bramley. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Randy & Karen Larson objected to the classification on their property because of the following:
1. A home across the street from their home, with the same square footage has a larger driveway with a lesser class percentage than theirs
2. Their vacant lot has no structure or cement but the class percentage is much more that most homes on the west side of Onawa
3. Many homes in their neighborhood or near that have more square footage and a driveway for a double garage and have less class percentage than their lot with their home and vacant lot
Engineer Droessler stated they evaluated the factors used to classify the Larson’s property and find no issues.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to overrule Randy and Karen Larson’s objection because they find no issues with the factors applied in comparison with Larson’s property and the neighboring properties. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Patrick Mouw, representing Sundquist Engineering, stated the impervious map shows 100% covered on the Sundquist Engineering lot, but that there is a grass area behind their building. Mr. Mouw noted the difference would make little change in regard to the classification for this parcel and that he was not objecting to the classification. His comments were duly noted and will be addressed with updates in the future.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Collison to hereby close the hearing on the Report of the Commissioners. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
After full consideration of matters pertaining to this hearing and the Board being duly advised in the premises, Supervisor Collison introduced, caused to be read and moved the adoption of the following
RESOLUTION
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, acting as a Board of Trustees for the Onawa Drainage District, Monona County, Iowa, heretofore appointed Ivan D. Droessler, Engineer and Irvin D. Thies and Joel A. Bubke as Commissioners to classify/reclassify the lands in said District; and
WHEREAS, said Engineer and Commissioners duly qualified and made a Report which was filed with the Monona County Drainage Clerk, and the Drainage Clerk gave due notice thereof to all owners of land within said District, said notice showing the names of the owners of land and the percentage of benefits of each tract of forty acres or less, which notice was published in the Onawa Democrat, Onawa, Iowa on the 3rd day of July, 2019 and proof of publication is on file in the Monona County Drainage Office; and
WHEREAS, said Board at the time fixed for hearing in said notice fully considered the report with the revisions on the assessment schedule and has been duly advised in the premises.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, acting as Trustees of the Onawa Drainage District of Monona County, Iowa, as follows:
1. That the Report of the Commissioners on the Classification/Reclassification of lands in said District filed on April 2, 2019, and the revisions to the assessment schedule filed on July 25, 2019, be and the same is hereby approved, confirmed and adopted as being correct, just and equitable.
2. That the assessments levied upon the annexed lands shall be limited to a proportionate share of the costs of current and future maintenance, repairs and improvements.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED That the Report of the Commissioners shall constitute a classification of the lands involved and shall remain the basis of all further assessments for the purpose of said District unless revised by the Board in the manner provided for reclassification.
s/Mike Collison, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST:s/Jill Hogancamp
DRAINAGE CLERK
Supervisor Bramley seconded the motion to adopt the foregoing Resolution, and upon roll being called, the vote was as follows:
AYES: Bramley and Collison.
NAYS: None.
Whereupon, the Chairman declared the motion carried and the Resolution duly adopted.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Collison to adjourn at 8:00 p.m. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
s/Mike Collison, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST:s/Jill Hogancamp
DRAINAGE CLERK
MP8-8-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.