The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: Tom Brouillette. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve ten-year wage increase for Kevin Savery he will be going from $22.07 to $22.17 per hour due to .10 longevity earned per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was the speed limit on Oak Avenue to Peter’s Park. Engineer Wallis will look into the radius of the curve to adjust the speed limit. No action was taken.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve Application for Payment No. 2 in the amount of $146.25 from McNeill Main, $360.00 from McNeill Lat 7 and $337.50 from McNeill Lat 8, for a total of $843.75 to LA Carlson for FEMA DR4421 Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison and Bramley. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve Application for Payment No. 2 in the amount of $202.50 from Gray Lat D to LA Carlson for FEMA DR4421 Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison and Bramley. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve Application for Payment No. 2 in the amount of $71.15 from Oliver Lake Main, $307.13 from Oliver Lake Lat 2, $717.35 from Oliver Lake Lat 8, $186.47 from Oliver Lake Lat 9, and $405.85 from Oliver Lake Lat 9A for a total of $1,687.95 to LA Carlson for FEMA DR4421 Repairs. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley and Collison. Nays: None.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Tim Peters, Assessor; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Dustin Wallis, Engineer arriving at 10:40a.m. and Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health via phone. Erin informed the group that Monona County’s positive case total is 81 with 15 active cases. Burgess Public Health is currently working with the school on their return to learn programs. They are waiting on the IDPH for guidance. They have also been working with the County Fair on guidelines for preparing for the fair. Burgess Public Health will take over on the investigations starting on August 1, 2020. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the minutes of June 30, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of resignation letter from Joe Lander as Westfork Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to appoint Tom Green as Westfork Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Auditor’s report of fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of manure management plan annual update for Ron Lee Farm #58432. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of Zoning/Environmental Health’s quarterly report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of manure management plan annual update for Pisgah Poultry, LLC #70279. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION 20-17 SETTING ELECTED OFFICIALS WAGES
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION 20-17
WHEREAS, the Monona County Compensation Board meets annually to recommend a compensation schedule for elected officials for the fiscal year immediately following, in accordance with Iowa Code Chapters 331.905 and 331.907, and
WHEREAS, the Monona County Compensation Board met on December 18, 2019 and made salary recommendations for the following elected officials for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and
WHEREAS, the Monona County Board of Supervisors took action on the recommendation on December 31, 201
Elected Official Current Salary Approved Salary
Auditor $57,773.41 $59,217.75
County Attorney $101,004.90 $101,257.41
Recorder $52,632.95 $53,948.77
Sheriff $72,442.54 $74,253.60
Supervisors $28,213.79 $28,919.13
Chairman $28,607.36 $29,322.54
Treasurer $53,448.87 $55,319.58
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Monona County Board of Supervisors adopts the above salary recommendations for elected officials for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 as recommended by the Monona County Compensation Board.
Approved this 7th day of July, 2020.
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; CHAIRPERSON, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
The Courthouse re-opening plan was discussed we will remain in phase 2. No action was taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous funding request for Loess Hills Hospitality Association in the amount of $500. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous funding request for Loess Hills Alliance in the amount of $1000. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous funding request for Monona County Economic Development in the amount of $13,500. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous funding request for the Veterans Memorial Museum in the amount of $2,500. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous funding request for the Monona County Historical Preservation Commission in the amount of $500. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous funding request for Western Iowa Tourism in the amount of $100. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous funding request for Monona County Historical Society in the amount of $1000. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous funding request for the Monona County Fair in the amount of $17,500. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous funding request for West Central Community Action in the amount of $2,000. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous funding request for Family Crisis Center in the amount of $500. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve miscellaneous funding request for CAASA (Centers Against Abuse & Sexual Assault) in the amount of $500. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous funding request for Monona County Soil & Water in the amount of $10,000. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Sheriff’s report of fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to table the Sunlife short-term disability proposal. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:50 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison; MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph; PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
