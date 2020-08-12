The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Tim Peters, Assessor; Don Thompson, Veteran Affairs; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Dustin Wallis, Engineer and Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health via phone. Adam informed the group that we have one positive case today bringing the county total to 91 with 13 active cases. He stated that Burgess Public Health is still working with West Monona and MVAOCU schools on their return to learn programs. Discussion followed with no action needed.
RESOLUTION 2020-19 HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION 2020-19
HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
WHEREAS: Monona County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plans has been prepared in accordance with FEMA requirements at 44C.F.R.201.6; and,
WHEREAS: Monona County, participated in the preparation of a multi-jurisdictional plan, Monona County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan; and,
WHEREAS: Monona County is a local unit of government that has afforded the citizen an opportunity to comment and provide input in the Plan and the actions in the Plan; and
WHEREAS: Monona County has reviewed the Plan and affirms that the Plan will be updated no less than every five year.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by Monona County Board of Supervisors that Monona County adopts the Monona County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, and resolves to execute the actions in the Plan.
ADOPTED this 28th, day of July 2020, at the meeting of the Monona County Board of Supervisors.
Ayes:....Mike Collison
....Tammy Bramley
....Tom Brouillette
Nays:.... ........
/s/ Mike Collison
CHAIRPERSON, BOARD OF SUPERVISOR
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting held in the Courtroom for social distancing were: Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Sandy Bubke, Zoning & Environmental Health Director; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Don Thompson, Veteran Affairs; Ian McConeghey, County Attorney; Tim Peters, Assessor and Dustin Wallis, Engineer. Absent Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director. The Board of Supervisors requested that the Treasurer’s offices go back to regular hours and services. Treasurer Oliver will take this request under advisement. Discussion followed with no action needed. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
Gray Laterals C, D, E & F; McNeil Main, Laterals 7 & 8; Oliver Lake Main, Laterals 2, 8, 9 and 9A:
After discussion with Cole Budach, ISG Graduate Engineer, a motion was made by Collison, seconded by Bramley, to accept the FEMA projects as completed and acknowledge that no claims for damages were received. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None.:
JOHN TORBERT-IDDA
Present at 10:10 a.m. was John Torbert, Iowa Drainage District Association Executive Director.
Mr. Torbert was present to update the Board on the activities and concerns of the Iowa Drainage District Association. Some of the topics reported on were:
Fish and Wildlife paying no drainage tax. IDDA is in conversations now with Senator Grassley’s office on this issue. Their main point being that drainage is not a tax – it is an assessment.
Legislature Items. Bill No. 25.52 has passed house and is currently in senate – Publication of Classification Notices; and Threshold for needing an Engineer’s Report raised to $139,000.
IDDA grant proposal with IA AG Water Alliance to include conservation practices with drainage projects. A 5-year grant has been awarded over a 5-year period - $10M.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #7 BRS-SWAP-C067(81)—FF-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of July 21, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Vendor Name, Payable Description
....Total Payments
A.M. Cohrn & Sons Inc, Bros-Swap-C067(87)--Se-67....$283,543.44
Access Systems Leasing, Printer Lease....$1,425.01
Agriland Fs Inc, Gas, Diesel
....$17,691.96
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Oil
....$4,303.43
Al’s Corner Oil, Gas ....$5.15
Amerigas-2322, Propane....$117.93
Andrea Porter, Expense Reimb....$5.50
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Supplies
....$102.98
Aramark Uniform Service, Services....$164.45
At & T, Phone Svc....$259.23
At&T Mobility, Phone Svc....$692.30
Barry Motor Co Llc, Sec. Rds. 1007 Ford F150 Super Crew....$31,575.58
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Water Softener....$52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilities
....$206.07
Blencoe, City Of, Blencoe 2/3 Utilities
....$407.00
Bob Barker Company Inc, Supplies
....$274.85
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies....$1,835.03
Brett Johnston, Fema 91589 Repairs E9-2 Culvert....$37,490.05
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Prelim. Investigation....$2,513.74
Burgess Health Center, Drug Test....$20.00
Burke Engineering, Supplies
....$539.00
Calhoun-Burns & Assoc. Inc., Bridge Inspection....$7,104.16
Carrier Container Company, Llc, Garbage Svc....$122.00
Carroll Distributing, Tools....$405.40
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Supplies....$238.00
Century Link, Phone Services
....$481.78
Charm-Tex Inc, Jail Otc Meds
....$198.43
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc
....$193.89
Cj Cooper & Associates Inc., Drug Testing....$120.00
Clark Equipment, 9032 2020 Bobcat 84” Angle Broom....$4,646.64
Continental Research Corp., Supplies....$222.11
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts....$235.03
Counsel, Copier Lease....$36.28
Crawford County Engineer, Cost Share 100Th Street....$3,903.49
Crittenton Center, Shelter Svcs....$1,352.85
Dennis Mcqueen, Mileage....$17.10
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies....$29.00
Donald Thompson, Vso Membership Reimb....$60.00
Eakes Office Solutions, Supplies....$96.08
Electronic Engineering, Equipment Contract....$4,660.00
Employee Benefit Systems, Group Health Insurance....$133,161.28
Equipment Blades Inc, Blades
....$8,160.50
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Inmate Medical....$136.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Food....$1,156.00
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies
....$22.74
First Bankcard, Expenses
....$2,462.13
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals....$1,387.50
George Pierce, Mileage....$19.95
Great America Financial Service Corp, Postage Meter....$119.00
H & R Construction, Mapleton Shop Repairs....$22,938.00
Hallett Materials, Road Gravel
....$2,549.38
Harland Technology Services, Computer Maint....$12,710.70
Hoffman Agency, Insurance Jd Tractors Lease....$162.00
Husker Steel Inc, Bridge G14-3
....$58,280.00
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Labor....$109.00
Imwca, Work Comp ....$47,438.00
Interstate Battery System Inc, Supplies....$203.90
Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources, Permit Fee....$25.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Jail In Services....$1,000.00
Iowa Negotiation Services, Llc, Negotiating/Consulting....$2,250.00
Ipac, Precinct Atlas Fee
....$3,748.16
Isac, Membership Dues
....$6,275.00
Isac Group Unemployment, 2Nd Qtr Unemployment....$3,039.39
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts
....$78.41
Jack’S Ok Tire Service, Tubes For Tires....$303.40
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, R200069.00 E16 Rush Creek
....$15,518.50
Jessen Automotive Llc, Supplies/Services....$1,083.65
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts, Supplies....$1,558.55
John Deere Financial, 8007 2020 Jd 614M Tractor Annual Lease
....$24,804.78
John Thies, Parts, Labor
....$3,868.18
Joshua Schaben, Supply Reimb
....$11.72
Kelly Seward, Manual Reimb
....$30.00
Knife River Midwest Llc, Cold Patch
....$1,122.30
Kryger Glass, Windshield Repair
....$42.75
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock
....$78,666.40
Lawson Products Inc, Tools
....$135.12
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Rent
....$111.29
Lexipol, Llc, Policy Manuals
....$6,308.00
Loess Hills Hospitality Assn, Appropriation Fy21....$500.00
Long Lines, Phone Svc....$3,286.19
Lyle Vandenhull, Permit Stickers....$60.00
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Parts, Labor....$2,404.53
Mainstay Systems Inc, Computer Maint....$354.00
Mapleton Collision Center, Windshield Replacement....$235.00
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service Mapleton....$85.99
Mapleton Press Inc., Board Proceedings....$951.10
Mapleton Rooter Sewer Service, Services....$268.00
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities....$592.84
Marx Dust Control, Peters Park Dust Control....$2,880.00
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies....$166.33
Mccloy Chiropractic Clinic, Random Drug Test....$30.00
Metal Culverts Inc., Pipe And Bands....$62,309.05
Microfilm Imaging Systems Inc, Scanner Rent....$430.00
Mid American Energy, Utilities....$926.84
Mid-American Research Chemical, Supplies....$351.55
Midwest Cards & Ids, Track Apps Renewal....$1,000.00
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, Parts....$2,310.67
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Parts....$810.83
Monona County Auditor, Plat Book ....$23.00
Monona County Fair Association, Appropriation Fy 21....$17,500.00
Monona County Historic Preservation Commission, Appropriation Fy 21....$500.00
Monona County Iron, Parts....$91.11
Monona County Recorder, Transfer Tax....$34.40
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Assessment 1St Half Fy21....$70,374.68
Monona County Secondary Roads, Expenses....$264.90
Monona County Soil Conservation, Appropriation Fy 21....$10,000.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies....$493.64
Murphy Heavy Contracting, Bros-C067(84)--8J-67 #4....$104,199.95
Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc, Bridge Repair O28-1....$147,903.00
New Coop Inc., Erosion Control....$631.00
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Signs....$5,045.76
Northside Glass, Parts, Labor....$602.00
Nyhart, Professional Svc....$2,000.00
Office Elements, Paper....$1,459.09
Onawa Democrat, Publications....$1,083.94
Onawa, City Of, Utilities....$4,842.73
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies....$292.35
Orkin, Pest Control....$75.00
Pathology Medical Service, Autopsy Services....$1,261.50
Postmaster, Postage Stamps....$55.00
Powerplan, Parts, Labor....$1,544.96
Productivity Plus Account, Supplies...$584.43
Quality Truck Service Llc, Labor....$227.50
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Supplies....$191.85
Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, Canine Svc....$192.35
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts....$255.28
Ron Amunson, Framed Panels....$569.11
Ryan Publishing Company, Publication....$30.60
Sbw Inc., Mower Repair....$862.03
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock....$8,896.13
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint....$273.75
Sharon L Gries, Postage Reimb....$14.10
Shelby County Auditor, Expenses....$6,766.62
Shield Technology Corp., Maint Agreement....$512.50
Sidwell Company, The, 2020 Imagery....$11,809.65
Simpco, Membership Dues....$3,525.00
Siouxland Concrete Company, Cement....$2,370.60
Siouxland District Health, Water Test....$736.00
Siouxland Reg Transit, Local Support....$5,250.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities....$45.85
Sooland Bobcat, Parts....$1,260.83
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Prescriptions....$517.72
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Testing....$900.00
State Medical Examiner, Autopsy Services....$4,090.00
Struble Agronomy, Llc, Durango Dma....$958.00
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Project 12220 Fm-Co67(88)--55-67....$4,834.00
Team Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Parts, Labor....$130.00
Ten Point Construction Inc., Full Depth Patching....$27,939.63
Thermo King Christensen, Parts....$569.17
Thomson Reuters, Services....$320.00
Timothy C Peters, Supplies Reimb....$21.39
Titan Machinery, Parts....$92.25
Town Of Moorhead, Utilities....$65.34
Tyler Technologies, Software Maint....$34,313.13
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Equip. Maint....$97.00
Ute Senior Citizens, Appropriation Fy 21....$300.00
Ute Tire & Automotive Inc., Parts
....$22.90
Vanguard Appraisals Inc, Fy21 Service Fees....$13,820.00
Vaughn Foods, Va Food Voucher
....$117.13
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service....$420.94
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone Service....$1,066.66
Veterans Memorial Museum, Appropriation Fy 21....$2,500.00
West Central Community Action, Appropriation Fy21....$2,000.00
Western Engineering Co., Inc, K-45 Blencoe South Road Maint Overlay....$623,105.62
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities....$4,495.90
Western Iowa Tourism Region, Appropriation Fy21....$100.00
Wiatel, Phone Services....$502.15
William J. Wood, Utilities/Rent....$175.00
Wimactel, Inc., Pay Phone Svc....$61.00
Windstream, Phone Services....$570.21
Wireless World, Supplies....$10.00
Woodbury Co Board Of Supervisors, Me-1 Form ....$200.00
Ziegler Inc, 5005 Cat Motor Grader....$340,439.32
Grand Total: ....$2,407,703.19
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 7/11/2020
,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match W/Co.Share
Assessor,,6,531.43,379.48,88.75,616.56,7,616.22
Supervisors,2,671.60,152.75,35.73,252.20,3,112.28
Auditor,,4,285.93,233.10,54.51,404.59,4,978.13
Treasurer,,5,481.92,314.10,73.47,517.50,6,386.99
County Attorney ,6,478.35,354.49,82.90,611.56,7,527.30
Sheriff, 28,328.34,1,660.35 388.30 2,664.98,33,041.97
Recorder,,3,059.17,182.64,42.72,288.79,3,573.32
Auto/Treasurer,2,435.20,108.42,25.35,229.88,2,798.85
Drainage,,2,727.47,153.51,35.90,257.48,3,174.36
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,127.05, 58.78,13.75,106.39,1,305.97
Sec. Road 55,037.87 3,150.00,736.71 5,083.16,64,007.74
Veterans Adm, 468.80, 29.07, 6.80, 44.25, 548.92
Custodial,,1,540.12, 95.48,22.33,145.39,1,803.32
Microfilm,,1,405.56, 85.90,20.09,132.68,1,644.23
Conservation,5,301.05,314.87,73.64,505.38,6,194.94
Elections,,1,549.23, 92.72,21.68,146.25,1,809.88
Emerg. Mgt.,1,423.95, 86.60,20.25,134.91,1,665.71
All Totals, 129,853.04 7,452.26 1,742.88 12,141.95 151,190.13
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 7/25/2020
,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,312.96,489.25,114.42,784.74,9,701.37
Supervisors,3,339.49,194.16,45.41,315.26,3,894.32
Auditor,,5,413.02,302.64,70.78,510.99,6,297.43
Treasurer,,6,852.39,401.02,93.78,646.86,7,994.05
County Attorney ,8,097.93,460.48,107.70,764.44,9,430.55
Sheriff, 34,026.37,2,017.57,471.85 3,199.90,39,715.69
Recorder,,3,823.94,230.06,53.80,360.98,4,468.78
Auto/Treasurer,3,044.00,153.27,35.85,287.35,3,520.47
Drainage,,3,409.35,197.25,46.14,321.84,3,974.58
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,408.80, 76.25,17.83,132.99,1,635.87
Sec. Road 72,807.87,4,271.64,999.00 6,706.14,84,784.65
Veterans Adm, 735.30, 45.59,10.66, 58.08, 849.63
Custodial,,2,139.90,132.68,31.02,202.00,2,505.60
Microfilm,,1,756.95,107.69,25.19,165.86,2,055.69
Conservation,7,614.07,459.73 107.51,724.95,8,906.26
Elections,,1,936.55,118.21,27.65,182.81,2,265.22
Emerg. Mgt.,1,435.84, 87.34,20.43,135.78,1,679.39
All Totals, 166,154.73 9,744.83 2,279.02 15,500.97 193,679.55,
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve General Ledger Journal entry for Drainage to correct accounts. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison made a phone call to Kayl Heating and Air Inc. about the warranty work on the HVAC System. He reached the answering service and requested a call back. No action was taken.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:13 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP8-13-2020
