The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Tim Peters, Assessor; Dustin Wallis, Engineer; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director and Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health via phone. Adam informed the group that there were two positive cases over the weekend bringing the County total to 85 with nine active cases. He stated that Burgess Public Health are working with West Monona and MVAOCU schools on their return to learn programs. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Patrick Prorok, EMA Director was present to inform the Board that Monona County needs to update the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan in order to seek future funding. The Hazard Mitigation Plan is online for the Supervisors to review. Discussion followed with no action taken. Also present was Tim Peters, Assessor.
Supervisor Collison attended the Board of Health meeting via phone and shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve pay estimate #5 BROS-SWAP-C067(87)—SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve pay voucher #3 BRS-CHBP-C067(85)—GB-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Beau Hupke, Hoffman Insurance Agency attended to present to the Board the insurance renewal for FY2020-2021. Beau inform the Supervisors that Monona County has been with ICAP since 1987, which provides us with a vested member discount and that 75 of the 99 counties use ICAP for insurance. Discussion followed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the FY 2020-2021 insurance renewal with ICAP. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Peggy Rolph, Auditor was present for approval of six-month wage increase for Courtney Nagel, Clerk. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve six-month wage increase for Courtney Nagel, Auditor’s Clerk. She will be going from $14.50 per hour to $15.89 per hour this also includes the July 1, 2020 wage increase per hire agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director and Josh Schaben, Park Ranger were present for permission to advertise for a part-time positon lasting eight to twelve weeks. Discussion followed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to give Conservation authorization to advertise for a part-time position. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator was present to inform the Board about two nuisance complaints that she had received.
Nuisance complaint #048 is located on Dogwood Loop in the Blue Haven Subdivision the complaint is that the property has trash, debris around the trailer that could harbor animals and pests, safety hazards, reduces property values and health & safety concerns due to environmental hazards. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to have Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator send a letter to the property owner for cleanup. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Nuisance complaint #049 is located on Dogwood Loop in the Blue Haven Subdivision the complaint is that the property has trash, debris around the trailer that could harbor animals and pests, safety hazards, reduces property values and health & safety concerns due to environmental hazards. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to have Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator send a letter to the property owner to acknowledge receipt of nuisance complaint #049. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Brad Poole, Custodian was present to update the Board on the basement restroom. There is a pipe that has collapsed. The Dodge Dakota has broken down and he will be getting it fixed. He also informed the Board that the Maple tree on the west side of the Courthouse will be remove because it is dying a new tree would be planted. Discussion on all items followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of July 14, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of the Naturalist’s Report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court report of fees collected for June 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The Iowa firearms law was discussed, no action was taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Maximus Contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of manure management annual update from TM’s Pork Producers LLC –Nick Melby (fka MCM Pork Producers LLC) #64882. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The Courthouse re-opening plan and traveling guidelines were discussed we will remain in Phase 2. No action was needed.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:50 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST:
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP8-6-2020
