The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve pay estimate #4 BROS-C067(84)—8J-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO for a new single-phase primary line running on the south side of 310th Street for 205 feet east of the existing line. There will be a new Secondary Road crossing 315 feet east of the intersection of 310th Street and Redwood Ave. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Laura Oliver, Treasurer update the Board that she had sent out 437 courtesy property tax notices to remind those who had forgotten to pay their March 2020 property taxes. To help bring in tax revenue. No action was taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to remove former employees Michelle Kober, Driver’s License Deputy and Vicki Gray, Motor Vehicle Deputy from all banking transactions. And to authorize the following personnel Rhonda Murray, Property Tax Deputy; Tammy Blinde, Driver’s License Deputy or Jodie Nielsen, Motor Vehicle Deputy to co-sign on the Treasurer’s checks to customers, as two signatures are required. These Deputies are authorized to call other banks to get the best interest rates for CD’s when they reach maturity, and sign them if there needs to be a rate or bank change. They may also conduct the daily banking transactions in Laura Oliver, Monona County Treasurer absence, Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The Supervisors went out the west side of the Courthouse to look at a partially dead Maple tree. Discussion followed no action taken.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Sharon Gries, Chief Assessor Deputy and Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health via phone. Erin update the group that there was one positive case over the weekend. We have 82 positive cases with nine active. She also informed the group that Burgess Public Health have been working with Maple Valley Schools on their return to learn program they will be working with West Monona on their plan also. They are still waiting for some guidance from IDPH. They will be educating students on personal hygiene, masks - how they help, and proper handwashing. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of July 7, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Linda Friis to the Zoning Commission Board. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to appoint Laura Oliver to the Safety Committee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to appoint Donald Thompson to the HIPAA Committee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the miscellaneous funding letters. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s report of fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of manure management annual update for Jeff Mordhorst #58315. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Recorder’s quarterly report for 6/30/2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to update Monona County’s voting system security policy. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge letter from INCS about the new 2020 Iowa law on restricting firearms. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-18
RESOLUTION APPROVING LIST OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
TO BE DEPOSITORIES OF COUNTY FUNDS
BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Supervisors of Monona County in Monona County, Iowa approves the following list of financial institutions to be depositories of the County funds. The County Treasurer, County Auditor, County Recorder and County Sheriff are hereby authorized to deposit the County funds in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as set out below:
DEPOSITORY LOCATION OF MAXIMUM MAXIMUM
NAME HOME OFFICE BALANCE BALANCE
IN EFFECT IN EFFECT
UNDER UNDER PRIOR THIS
RESOLUTION RESOLUTION
Bank First Onawa, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Community Bank, Dunlap, Iowa $1,000,000,00 $1,000,000.00
Soldier
Community Bank, Dunlap, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Ute
First Security Bank Mapleton, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $ 1,000,000.00
First State Bank, Ida Grove, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Mapleton
Great Southern Bank Onawa, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
IPAIT- Des Moines, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust
Security National Mapleton, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Bank
Sloan State Bank - Sloan, Iowa $1,000,000.00 $ 1,000,000.00
Whiting Branch Office
United Bank of Iowa- Ida Grove, Iowa $ 10,000,000.00 $10,000,000.00
Moorhead
United Bank of Iowa-Ida Grove, Iowa $10,000,000.00 $10,000,000.00
Onawa
U.S. Bank Onawa, Iowa $ 1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Board of Supervisors of Monona County in Monona County, Iowa approves the following list of financial institutions to be depositories of the County Auditor, County Recorder and County Sheriff funds. The County Auditor, County Recorder and County Sheriff are hereby authorized to deposit the Monona County funds in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as set out below.
United Bank of Iowa, Onawa, Iowa
County Sheriff $20,000.00 $ 20,000.00
U.S. Bank, Onawa, Iowa
County Recorder $60,000.00 $60,000.00
County Sheriff $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00
Monona County Payroll $50,000.00 $75,000.00
Withholding
Dated: July 14, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison; Tammy Bramley; Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph; Monona County Auditor
ADJOURNMENT
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP7-30-20
