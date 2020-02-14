The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs was present to review his budget with the Supervisors. No action was needed.
Supervisor Bramley attended SRTS and Monona County Economic Development meetings she shared the information presented. During her SIMPCO meeting the Census was discussed she informed the Board that for every missed person it is a loss of $1,700. per person in funds. So please fill out the Census.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Sandy Bubke, Zoning/Environmental Health Administrator; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Ian McConeghey, Attorney; Dustin Wallis, Engineer and Jeff Pratt, Sheriff. Absent: Kelly Seward, Recorder and Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director. Activities were discussed and information was shared
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business.
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Bramley.
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-01
Be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, that Dustin J. Wallis, P.E., the County Engineer of Monona County, Iowa, be and is hereby designated, authorized and empowered on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of said County to execute certification of completion of work and final acceptance thereof in accordance with plans and specifications therefore in connection with all Farm to Market and Federal or State aid construction projects in this county.
Date: January 28, 2020...
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Bramley.
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-02
Whereas, Section 306.41 of the Code of Iowa, 1992, provides that:
The agency having jurisdiction and control over any highway in the state, or the chief engineer of said agency when delegated by such agency, may temporarily close sections of a highway by formal resolution entered upon the minutes of such agency when reasonably necessary because of construction, reconstruction, maintenance or natural disaster and shall cause to be erected “road closed” signs and partial or total barricades in the roadway at each end of the closed highway section and on the closed highway where that highway is intersected by other highways if such intersection remains open. Any numbered road closed for over forty–eight hours shall have a designated detour route. The agency having jurisdiction over a section of highway closed in accordance with the provisions of this section, or the persons or contractors employed to carry out the construction, reconstruction, or maintenance of the closed section of highway, shall not be liable for any damages to any vehicle that enters the closed section of highway or the contents of such vehicle or for any injuries to any person that enters the closed section of highway, unless the damages are caused by gross negligence of the agency or the contractor.
Nothing herein shall be construed to prohibit or deny any person from gaining lawful access to the person’s property or residence, nor shall it change or limit liability to such persons.
Now therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, that Dustin J. Wallis, P.E., the County Engineer be authorized to close Monona County Secondary Roads as necessary with the actual dates of closure to be determined by the County Engineer, as follows:
For Construction: Any project as described in the approved Monona County Secondary Road Construction Program or any approved supplements thereto in the calendar year of 2020;
For Emergency Closure of Any Road for Maintenance Purposes; Any route deemed necessary by the County Engineer. If closure is to be for an extended time, it will be resolved by resolution at the next meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
For Closure of Any Road for a special Event; Any route requested by a recognized sponsor or public entity for an event that the public is invited to attend.
All road closures will be designated with signs in accordance with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
Date: January 28, 2020...
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette
Nays: .........
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Bramley.
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-03
Be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, that Dustin J. Wallis, P.E., the County Engineer be and is hereby designated, authorized and empowered on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of said County to execute certification of work and final acceptance thereof in accordance with plans and specifications therefore, and to execute requests for reimbursement, in connection with all Natural Resources Conservation Service projects in this county.
Date: January 28, 2020
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette
Nays: .........
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-04
The Board of Supervisors hereby resolve that Dustin J. Wallis, P.E., Monona County Engineer, is hereby authorized to execute, on behalf of Monona County Secondary Road Department, applications for financial assistance and to file with the Iowa Emergency Management Division (EMD) for the purpose of obtaining Federal/State financial assistance under the Disaster Relief Act (PL 93-28, as amended) or otherwise available from the President’s Disaster Relief Fund and the Code of Iowa, Chapter 29C.
Date:...January 28, 2020
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette
Nays:...
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Brouillette.
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-05
Be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, that Dustin J. Wallis, P.E., the County Engineer be and is hereby designated, authorized and empowered on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of said County to execute certification of work and final acceptance thereof in accordance with plans and specifications therefore, and to execute requests for reimbursement, in connection with all Hungry Canyons Alliance projects in this county.
Date: January 28, 2020
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley...
...Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Brouillette.
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-06
Be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, that the following rates be set for payment of fence removal and replacement to the property owners, on construction projects:
Removal...$9.10/rod
Woven fence...$22.80/rod
Barbed fence...$18.45/rod
Electric fence...$13.20/rod
Corner Posts...$66.00/each
These prices reflect the prices as quoted by a local contractor for the removal and reinstallation of the existing fencing material. These prices will remain in effect until further notice.
Date: January 28, 2020
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette
Nays:...
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Brouillette.
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-07
The Board of Supervisors establishes the crop damage payment for loss of crop due to secondary road construction activities.
$450.00 per acre for soybeans or
$700.00 per acre for corn.
These prices will remain in effect until further notice.
Date: January 28, 2020
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette
Nays:...
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Bids for the engineering services for K45 Whiting to Woodbury County were as follows: JEO Consulting $82,300.00 and from Sundquist Engineering $66,450.00. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve engineering services for FM-C067(88)—55-67, K45 Whiting to Woodbury County to Sundquist Engineering. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Bids for the engineering services for the E16 and 160th Street Bridges were as follows: Sundquist Engineering $74,050.00 and from JEO Consulting $72,300.00. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve engineering services for BRS-SWAP-C067(89)—FF-67 (E16 Bridge and BROS-SWAP-067(90)—FE-67 (160th Street Bridge) to JEO Consulting. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Onawa D.D. Iowa DOT
Assessment –
Engineer Ivan Droessler:
The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the State of Iowa DOT Annexation Assessment and the Westendorf Manufacturing Co, Inc Annexation Assessment on the Onawa Drainage District.
After discussing the assessments with Ivan on the parcels that had been annexed to the Onawa Drainage District, the conclusion was that adjustments need to be made on both of these assessments.
The additional paperwork needed will be prepared and presented at a future meeting for approval.
The Onawa Drainage District Outlet Agreements were discussed. Ivan presented the Oliver Lake Lateral No. 1 Drainage District Outlet Agreement to the Board for their review. He will proceed to prepare the additional outlet agreements that will be necessary. Attorney Gary Taylor indicated the Outlet Agreement form to be used looked sufficient.
Present from the Monona County Fair Board were: Curtis Sturgill, Pat Beedle, Logan Persinger, Rick Watson and Geri Johnson. Curtis Sturgill presented to the Board the plans for the 2020 fair. He informed the Board that they would be putting on another Tractor Pull with Outlaws on Thursday night of the fair. An ATV Rodeo will be on Friday night and the Demo Derby will be on Saturday night. The ground entertainment would be a repeat of the same “carnival like” atmosphere again this year but they will switch up some of the rides and inflatables including human hungry hippo, inflatable axe throwing, mini golf, obstacle courses and more. They will continue to keep as much free or low cost entertainment on the grounds in addition to the carnival area. New to the grounds last year was the jump pillow which provided free entertainment for all of the kids. The capital improvements they have made were to improve the show arena. They tore down the old ISU Extension office they are looking to build a new building which will be the permanent office for ISU Extension and provide bathrooms and a shower facility. The Fair Board is requesting $20,000 for FY21.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Monona County Fair Boards request for FY21 funds. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of January 21, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Access Systems Leasing, Printer Lease...1,393.36
Agriland Fs Inc, Fuel...37,457.13
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Supplies...1,768.12
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...95.65
Aramark Uniform Service, Supplies...32.89
At & T, Phone Services...225.54
At&T Mobility, Cell Phone Services...693.27
Barcodes Inc, Llc, Supplies...316.64
Barry Motor Co Llc, Vehicle Maint...46.48
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Rental...151.50
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...1,161.73
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies...2,708.19
Brett Johnston, Fema Work...540.00
Brown Supply Co Inc, Supplies...2,430.12
Burgess Health Center, Inmate Services...377.00
Burke Engineering, Metal Door/Supplies...2,222.00
Calhoun-Burns & Assoc. Inc., Bridge Inspection...3,557.00
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Lease...57.78
Century Link, Phone Services...478.54
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Services...193.89
Cmrs-Fp, Postage...1,007.80
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts...62.62
Counsel, Copier Contract...36.43
Crawford County Engineer, Bridge Repair 50% Cost Share ...3,718.25
Dale Vitito, Clothing...261.89
Dennis Mcqueen, Mileage...17.10
Dennis Supply, Furnace...1,280.10
Des Moines Stamp Manufacturing, Notary Stamp...28.30
Eakes Office Solutions, Supplies...549.82
Electronic Engineering, Cabinet Install...1,915.52
Employee Benefit Systems...Group, Health Insurance...120,765.64
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Supplements...2,029.55
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies...47.25
First Bankcard, Update Ip Address...10.24
First Bankcard, Expenses...730.31
First Bankcard, Expenses...150.00
First Bankcard, Expenses...463.84
First Bankcard, Expenses...1,594.46
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals...1,317.00
Geocomm Inc., Software Support...1,260.00
Great America Financial Service Corp, Postage Meter...119.00
Hamann Services, Parts...83.27
Harland Technology Services, Server Maint...1,047.00
Husker Chem Sales, Supplies...6,326.25
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Parts, Labor...761.07
Ian A Mcconeghey, Meeting Reimb...1,005.62
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...186.51
Interstate Battery System Inc, Batteries...723.32
Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources, Well Permits...150.00
Iowa Dept Of Public Safety, Terminal Billing...1,233.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Recertification...300.00
Iowa Negotiation Services, Llc, 3Rd Qtr. Fees...2,100.00
Iowa Public Health Association, School Of Instruction...185.00
Iowa Weed Commissioner’s Assn, Conference ...140.00
Isaa, Membership Dues...650.00
Isac, Spring Conference...655.00
Isac Group Unemployment, Group Unemployment...598.58
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Engineering -...11,535.73
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts...291.51
Joe Lander, Mileage...59.85
John Deere Financial, Services/Parts...1,234.91
Kelly Seward, Supplies Reimb...13.88
Kentuckiana Reporters, Transcript...333.49
Kevin Goslar, Vehicle Tow...300.00
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...11,705.37
Land O’lakes/Purina Animal...Salt, 11,720.96
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies...1,111.04
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Lease...124.43
Lite-Form Technologies Llc, Supplies...1,791.40
Loffler, Copier Contract...106.00
Lois Hoffman, Row Contract...1,369.83
Long Lines, Phone Services...3,143.38
Lyle Vandenhull, Envelopes...209.00
M D Products Inc, Parts...6,717.25
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Repairs...1,363.68
Mainstay Systems Inc, Computer Maint...354.00
Mapleton Communications, Phone Services...85.15
Mapleton Press Inc., Board Proceedings...635.80
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...1,695.00
Martin Marietta Materials, Granular...13,838.38
Mary M Sutton, Postage Reimb...1.60
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies...632.23
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies...477.55
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...207.08
Mid American Energy, Utilities...1,013.06
Midstates Organized Crime Info, Membership Fee...100.00
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, Parts...167.25
Midwest Service & Sales Co., Blades...25,398.96
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Parts...28.91
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Disposal Services...22.44
Monona County Secondary Roads, Fuel Reimb...251.30
Motorola Solutions Credit Co, Lease Agreement...15,510.75
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies...162.41
Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc, Bridge Repairs ...9,850.00
New Coop Inc., Propane...2,630.48
North American Truck & Trailer, Parts, Filters...4,213.25
Northside Shop Inc., Parts...68.00
Office Elements, Supplies...595.21
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elevator Maint...317.96
Onawa Democrat, Publications...1,250.23
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...5,539.29
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies...396.65
Orkin, Pest Removal...75.00
Other Policy & Administration, Meeting Expenses...16.80
Patera Family Dentistry, Inmate Dental...115.00
Persinger Sand & Gravel, Ice Sand...38,657.50
Plymouth County Ema, Hazard Mitigation Grant...2,183.00
Postmaster, Postage...435.00
Power Wash, Usa, Vehicle Maint...17.75
Productivity Plus Account, Parts, Tools...950.21
Ramm Heating And Cooling, Coolant...242.50
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Supplies...494.07
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Supplies...556.05
Robert Maule, Membership Reimb...25.00
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Services...162.27
Rowmec, Parts...3,207.63
Rtl Equipment Inc., Parts...451.83
Ryan Publishing Company, Publications...100.90
Sandy Bubke, Mileage ...12.35
Sbw Inc., Supplies...80.32
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...36,187.99
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...265.06
Shield Technology Corp., Computer Installation...100.00
Siouxland Concrete Company, Cement...657.45
Siouxland District Health, Water Tests...225.00
Siouxland Reg Transit, 3Rd Qtr. Support...5,000.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...33.39
Staples Credit Plan, Supplies...755.97
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Tests...321.50
Stock Trailer City Inc, Tires...97.00
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Engineering...1,571.00
Terri L Pratt, Hotel Reimb...288.64
Thomson Reuters, Library Materials...486.00
Tim Trepa, Mileage...54.88
Timothy C Peters, Hotel Reimb...294.44
Town Of Moorhead, Utilities...32.67
Truck Center Company Inc, Services...1,654.37
Tyler Technologies, Eagle Recorder...22,257.90
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Lease...97.00
Vandenhull, Lyle, Shirts...80.00
Vaughn Foods, Meal Services...795.60
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service...469.30
Verizon Wireless, Phone Services...326.08
Vision Care Clinic, Safety Glasses...150.00
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities...621.34
Wiatel, Phone Service ...502.15
William J. Wood, Wcd Rent...175.00
Wimactel, Inc., Pay Phone Service...61.00
Windstream, Phone Services...570.21
Wings Air Rescue, Airway Class...15.00
Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center, Juv Services...1,650.00
Ziegler Inc, Fema Equipment Rental...9,750.35
Grand Total: ...481,320.69
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,Ppe: 1/11/2020
,,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
Department,Payroll,Fica ,Medicare Ipers, W/Co.Share,,,,Match,Match,Match
Assessor,,8,837.26,530.98,124.17,834.23, 10,326.64
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,364.37,302.49,70.75,506.40, 6,244.01
Treasurer,,6,613.24,384.95,90.03,624.29, 7,712.51
County Attorney ,7,824.15,440.09,102.93,738.61, 9,105.78
Sheriff, 37,223.19,2,235.86,522.92 3,599.64, 43,581.61
Recorder,,3,688.32,206.42,48.28,348.18, 4,291.20
Auto/Treasurer,2,909.62,140.73,32.92,274.67, 3,357.94
Drainage,,1,882.33,103.18,24.13,177.69, 2,187.33
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.62
Sec. Road 69,020.92,4,052.93,947.86 6,515.55, 80,537.26
Veterans Adm, 766.85, 47.54,11.12, 72.39, 897.90
Custodial,,2,002.65,124.17,29.04,189.05, 2,344.91
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 85.41,19.98,131.93, 1,634.92
Conservation,6,307.19,378.07,88.42,612.04, 7,385.72
Elections,,1,882.31,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.88
Emerg. Mgt.,1,455.90 88.58,20.72,138.48, 1,703.68
All Totals, 161,795.90,9,498.89,2,221.55,15,376.97 188,893.31
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,Ppe: 1/25/2020
,,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
Department,Payroll,Fica ,Medicare Ipers, W/Co.Share,,,,Match,Match,Match
Assessor,,8,133.28,489.21,114.40,767.77, 9,504.66
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,924.36,337.52,78.94,559.26, 6,900.08
Treasurer,,6,613.23,386.97,90.50,624.29, 7,714.99
County Attorney ,7,772.76,442.48,103.49,733.76, 9,052.49
Sheriff, 33,286.17,1,995.07,466.61 3,216.51, 38,964.36
Recorder,,3,696.36,211.15,49.38,348.94, 4,305.83
Auto/Treasurer,2,946.03,148.75,34.79,278.11, 3,407.68
Drainage,,1,882.33,103.18,24.13,177.69, 2,187.33
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.94,17.53,129.74, 1,596.61
Sec. Road 70,854.45,4,174.22,976.24 6,688.66, 82,693.57
Veterans Adm, 878.15, 54.45,12.73, 75.35, 1,020.68
Custodial,,2,087.70,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.49
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 85.41,19.98,131.93, 1,634.92
Conservation,6,077.45,365.31,85.43,590.35, 7,118.54
Elections,,1,882.33,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.73
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.37, 92.90,21.73,143.58, 1,765.58
All Totals 159,559.57 9,395.02,2,197.25,15,147.10, 186,298.94
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to appoint Dustin Wallis to the Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority Board. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Loess Hills Development & Conservation authority letter. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Monona County General Relief was discussed. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hire Beverly Harms as Monona County’s General Relief she will be paid $50.00 per case from January 2020 until July 2021. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to recess at 12:15 p.m. for lunch and to reconvene at 1:00 p.m. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The Supervisors reviewed the budget proposals with the following department heads and Elected Officials: Dustin Wallis, Secondary Roads; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff Department; Kelly Seward, Recorder and Microfilm; Sandy Bubke, Zoning/Environmental Health Administrator; Laura Oliver, Treasurer/Auto Department; Peggy Rolph, Auditor and Courthouse and IanMcConeghey, County Attorney. No action was needed at this time.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 3:40 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP2-13-2020
