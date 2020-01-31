The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Vice-Chairman Bramley presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette. Supervisor Absent: Collison. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Construction is under way with the West Street Bridge was discussed with no action needed. Wanda Heiber and Joan Chandler were in about water being backed up on their land. Engineer Wallis was going to check in the situation no action was needed at this time.
Sheriff Pratt was present to get authorization to advertise for a part-time jailer. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to give Sheriff Pratt authorization to advertise for a part-time jailer position. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Wendy Mueller and Keith Bruck, West Central Community Action presented on how FY20 funds were distributed in Monona County and requested funds for FY21. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of request for funds from West Central Community Action for FY21. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of January 6, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Zoning/Environmental Health report of fees collected for October-December 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Sheriff’s report of fees collected for December 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Proclamation for Slavery and
Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month
Whereas, the United States was founded upon the principle that all people are created with the inalienable right to freedom, and added the 13th amendment to the Constitution making slavery illegal;
Whereas slavery within the United States today is most often found in the form of forced labor and sex trafficking, which weakens our social fabric, increases violence and organized crime, and debases our humanity;
Whereas this problem is found even within our community;
Whereas every business, community organization, faith community, family and individual can make a difference by choosing products that are not made by forced labor; by working to protect our young people from sexual exploitation; by addressing the problems of internet sex trafficking and pornography; and by becoming more aware of the problem and possible solutions;
Therefore, We, Monona County Board of Supervisors, acknowledge January as Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, and encourage our citizens to become more familiar with the problem and to work toward solutions.
/s/Tammy Bramley
VICE-CHAIRMAN,
MONONA COUNTY BOARD
OF SUPERVISORS
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Monona County’s Magistrate Judicial Nominating Commissioner as Gary Taylor. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Monona County Board of
Supervisors Proclamation in
Support of Radon Risk Reduction in Monona County, Iowa
WHEREAS, radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that threatens the health of our citizens;
WHEREAS, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths in the United States and the number one cause among non-smokers;
WHEREAS, one in 15 homes across the U.S. has an elevated radon level;
WHEREAS, any home in Monona County may have an elevated level of radon, even if other homes in the same neighborhood do not;
WHEREAS, testing for radon is simple and inexpensive;
WHEREAS, identified radon problems can be fixed;
WHEREAS, Monona County Environmental Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are supporting efforts to encourage Americans to test their homes for radon, mitigate elevated levels of radon, and build new homes with radon-resistant materials and features.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Tammy Bramley, Monona County Board of Supervisor Vice-Chairman, do hereby proclaim January 2020, as:
National Radon Action Month
In Monona County, Iowa
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this 14th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Tammy Bramley
Board of Supervisor Vice-Chairman
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Clerk of Court report of fees collected for December 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of John Marley’s resignation letter as Sherman Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Russell Stanislav as Sherman Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to re-instate disallowed homestead application for John P. & Ruth J. Cook. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of letter from the Iowa Honey Producers Association. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Manure Management Annual Update for Peterson Brian Feedlot-Whiskey Creek #57143. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of letter from DNR giving Jordan Ridge Poultry Site Facility #71885 authorization to use. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:35 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP1-30-20
