MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
JANUARY 6, 2020
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Monday, January 6, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also, present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Brad Poole, Custodian was present to ask about the use of the Sally Port. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve contract/notice to proceed with 270th Street emergency repair-erosion. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The purpose of this meeting was to contact Brian Blomme, Engineer with ISG, via phone conference with the Board to update the Trustees on FEMA progress.
Engineer Blomme updated the Trustees on the following:
•Completed the DDD (Damage Descriptions & Dimensions) process with FEMA and have come to an agreement on what we need to repair on all the drainage districts included in the FEMA process.
•FEMA has had change in their personnel which ISG has worked through and the drainage districts have not been charged for the extra work involved in this process.
•Currently are working on the scope and work for the project which is the step where FEMA will assign or allocate dollars to the districts. Through that process if we bid our project before they complete that, we received 75% from the Federal and 10% from the State and it is a done deal. If we do not complete that process they will allocate dollars to us based on an Engineer’s Estimate. By the end of January, Blomme would like to begin the bid process. He is working with FEMA in Kansas City to try to get our dollars allocated before we do that.
A teleconference will be set with Engineer Blomme for the 2nd Tuesday of each month with the purpose of keeping the Board of Supervisors updated on the FEMA process.
Discussion on invoice clarification was discussed. It will in the future include a short description with each entry of time to see what the work included.
Sheriff Pratt was present to speak with the Board about additional parking on the east side of the Courthouse. He informed the Board that after the jail meeting on Friday he was approached by Brad Poole, Custodian asking why they didn’t have additional parking on the east side of the building instead of the west side. Sheriff Pratt contacted the Architect and they drew up a plan with the additional parking on the east side of the building. Discussion followed with no action taken at this time.
Sheriff Pratt also informed the Board that he would be setting up a Jail Facebook page to get the information out to the public. He will also be attending city council meetings and having public meetings explaining the new jail. No action was needed.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION 2020-01
CONSTRUCTION EVALUATION RESOLUTION
WHEREAS, Iowa Code section 459.304(3) sets out the procedure if a Board of Supervisors wishes to adopt a “construction evaluation resolution” relating to the construction of a confinement feeding operation structure; and
WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution can submit to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) an adopted recommendation to approve or disapprove a construction permit application regarding a proposed confinement feeding operation structure; and
WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution and submitted an adopted recommendation may contest the DNR’s decision regarding a specific application; and
WHEREAS, by adopting a construction evaluation resolution the Board of Supervisors agrees to evaluate every construction permit application for a proposed confinement feeding operation structure received by the Board of Supervisors between February 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021 and submit an adopted recommendation regarding that application to the DNR; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors must conduct an evaluation of every construction permit application using the master matrix created in Iowa Code section 459.305, but the Board’s recommendation to the DNR may be based on the final score on the master matrix or may be based on reasons other than the final score on the master matrix;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF MONONA COUNTY that the Board of Supervisors hereby adopts this construction evaluation resolution pursuant to Iowa Code section 459.304(3).
Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Auditor
RESOLUTION 2020-02—RESOLUTION CALLING AN ELECTION ON THE PROPOSITION OF ENTERING INTO A GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION FACILITY LOAN AGREEMENT AND BORROWING MONEY THERUNDER IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $6,200,000.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION 2020-02
Resolution calling an election on the proposition of entering into a General Obligation Public Safety Administration Facility Loan Agreement and borrowing money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $6,200,000
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors (the “Board”) of Monona County, Iowa (the “County”) has deemed it necessary and advisable that the County be authorized to undertake a Public Safety Facilities Project (the “Project”), such Project to include site preparation, parking lot construction and renovating, constructing, furnishing and equipping a building to house a jail, an E-911 dispatch center and administrative offices, and enter into a loan agreement and issue bonds thereunder in a principal amount not exceeding $6,200,000 to finance the cost of the Project; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Chapter 331.442 of the Code of Iowa, before the County may enter into the loan agreement and issue bonds for such purpose, the County must hold a special election upon such proposition and receive a favorable vote from at least 60% of the total votes cast at such special election; and
WHEREAS, in accordance with Section 331.442 of the Code of Iowa, as part of the Board’s action to set a date for an election on such proposition, the Board must publish notice of such proposition, including a statement of the amount and purpose of the loan agreement and the bonds to be issued, and a statement of the estimated cost of the Project, which notice must be published, as provided in Section 331.305 of the Code of Iowa, with the minutes of the meeting at which the Board adopts a resolution setting the date for an election on the question of entering into the loan agreement and issuing such bonds;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. The Board of Supervisors intends to complete the Project at a total estimated cost not to exceed $6,200,000. In accordance with Section 331.442 of the Code of Iowa, this cost figure is an estimate and is not intended to be binding on the Board in later proceedings related to the project.
Section 2. A special county election is hereby called and ordered to be held in and for the County on March 3, 2020, at which there will be submitted to the voters of the County the following proposition:
Shall Monona County, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $6,200,000 for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent, of undertaking its Public Safety Facilities Project, such Project to include site preparation, parking lot construction and renovating, constructing, furnishing and equipping a building to house a jail, an E-911 dispatch center and administrative offices.
Section 3. All of the foregoing matters are adopted and resolved by this Board, and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to issue a proclamation and notice of the proposition and of the time and place of the election and to take all other actions necessary pursuant to state law to conduct the election. In addition, in accordance with Sections 331.305 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa, the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to publish the minutes of the Board meeting at which this Resolution is adopted, including the full text of this Resolution, and to publish along with those minutes the Board’s Notice of Special Bond Election that is attached to this Resolution.
Section 4. All resolutions or parts of resolutions in conflict herewith are hereby repealed, to the extent of such conflict.
Passed and approved January 6, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
CHAIRPERSON, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
ORDER REGARDING CONDUCT OF ELECTION
As County Auditor of Monona County, Iowa, I do hereby approve, ratify and confirm all action taken by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, incorporated in the attached and foregoing resolution, adopted on January 6, 2020, by such Board, and as Commissioner of this election, do hereby order that the special election referred to in such resolution shall be administered and conducted in the manner provided in such resolution and as required by state law.
WITNESS MY HAND this 6th day of January, 2020.
/S/ PEGGY A. ROLPH
ATTESTATION CERTIFICATE
STATE OF IOWA
SS:
COUNTY OF MONONA
I, the undersigned, County Auditor of Monona County, Iowa, do hereby certify that as such County Auditor I have in my possession or have access to the complete records of the County and of its officials and that I have carefully compared the transcript hereto attached with those County records and that the transcript hereto attached is a true, correct and complete copy of all of the County records in relation to the calling of a special election on the proposition of entering into a loan agreement and issuing general obligation bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $6,200,000 for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent, of undertaking the Public Safety Facilities Project, and that the transcript hereto attached contains a true, correct and complete statement of all the measures adopted and proceedings, acts and things had, done and performed up to the present time in relation to the loan agreement.
WITNESS MY HAND this 6th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Peggy A. Rolph
County Auditor of
Monona County, Iowa
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of December 31, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to reappoint Nancy McGrain to the Monona County Conservation Board. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to reappoint Cheryl Richardson to the County Land Preservation & Use Commission. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to reappoint Mike Collison and Dustin Wallis to the Hungry Canyons Alliance. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to reappoint Tom Brouillette to JTPA/Iowa Workforce Development Act and Mike Collison as the alternate. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to reappoint Patty McCall and Alan Dale to the Loess Hills Alliance Board and to reappoint alternate members Paul Moorhead, Tom Brouillette and David Maule. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to reappoint Dr. John L Garred, Jr. as the Medical examiner. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to reappoint Mike Collison and Connie King to the Monona County Board of Health. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to reappoint Mike Collison and Tom Brouillette to the Monona County/City of Onawa Service Agency. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to reappoint Keith Robinson and Jessica Carrier to the Pioneer Cemeteries Commission. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to reappoint Dennis McQueen to the Veteran Affairs Commission. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to reappoint Dustin Wallis as the Weed Commissioner. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to reappoint Tom Brouillette to the West Central Community Action Board. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to reappoint Jessica Carrier to the Western Iowa Tourism Region IV Board. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to reappoint Nancy McGrain to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to appoint Matt Dehn to the Monona County Compensation Commission for condemnation purposes as an owner-operator of agricultural property. Vote on motion: All Ayes Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Larry Clark to the Monona County Compensation Commission for condemnation purposes as a licensed Real Estate Salesmen. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to reappoint to the Monona County Compensation Commission for condemnation purposes as owners-operators of agricultural property as follows: Charles Bentley; Keith Zediker; Nick Goslar; Randy Lamprecht; Dean Lord and John McCall. Owners of city property as follows: Robert Haack; Ronnie Langenfeld; Duane Renz; Raymond Holst; Zella Thomas; Grant Scoles and David Frederickson. Licensed Real Estate Salesmen as follows: Brent McCall; Lyse Yanke; Lloyd Aronson; William Hagerdon; Jack Seuntjens and Richard Schleis. Bankers, Auctioneers, Property Managers and Property Appraisers as follows: Charles Hitchman II; John Streeter; Still Hiller; Melanie Mc Andrews; Les Goslar; David Storm and Todd Sadler. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Sheriff’s report of fees collected for December 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded Collison to authorize the Chairman’s signature on flexible benefits plan document for 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of letter from Ray Sievers. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint the Onawa Democrat as the official newspaper. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Tammy Bramley
TAMMY BRAMLEY, VICE-CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
