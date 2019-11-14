The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Ian McConeghey, Attorney and Dustin Wallis, Engineer and Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Director. Absent: Tim Peters, Assessor; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director and Jeff Pratt, Sheriff. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Federal Aid Agreements for BRS-CHBP-CO67(85)—GB-67 (L16 Bridge) and BROSCHBP-CO(86)—GA-67 (235th Street Bridge) Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor, seconded by Supervisor to approve ROW Contract, Easement for BRS-CHBP-CO67(85)—GB-67 (L16 Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor, seconded by Supervisor to approve ROW Contract, Easement for BROS-SWAP-CO67(87)—SE-67 (245th Street Bridge) Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator was present for Nuisance complaints #045 and #046. Nuisance complaint #045 was found to be outside of Monona County’s jurisdiction. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded Supervisor Bramley to not go any further with nuisance complaint #045 and to authorize the Co-Chairs signature on a letter to be sent. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Nuisance complaint #046 was determined that there was no public health hazard. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley no to go any further with nuisance complaint #046 as there is no public health hazard and to authorize the Co-Chairs signature on a letter to be sent. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of October 22, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease...948.93
Ace Refrigeration Co., Thermostat
...412.12
Agriland Fs Inc, Fuel Exp...30,891.64
Agrivision Equipment Group, Tire Repair...88.10
Alexander, James, Mileage Reimb
...7.60
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Supplies
...6,209.53
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Supplies
...98.64
Arnold Motor Supply, Llc, Supplies
...23.37
At & T, Phone Svc...641.98
At&T Mobility, Phone Svc...693.12
Axles And Gears Inc Dba, Parts
...400.00
Bank First, Video Recording...221.20
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Svc
...52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...318.39
Bob Barker Company Inc, Supplies...917.58
Bomgaars Inc., Batteries...3,720.98
Bonine Garage Doors, Garage Door Repairs...611.00
Brouillette, Tom, Mileage Reimb...72.20
Bubke, Sandy, Mileage Reimb...50.10
Burgess Clinic Whiting ,Inmate Svc
...432.00
Burgess Health Center, Local Health Rent...9,000.00
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Contract...115.56
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Janitorial Supplies...1,431.80
Century Link, Phone Svc...480.34
Ching Ching Const & Elec, Llc, Electrical Services...331.12
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Service
...283.98
Clay County Treasurer, Radon Kits
...48.00
Cmrs-Fp, Postage...36.20
Continental Research Corp, ...Melt Away Deicer...190.24
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts
...249.21
Counsel, Copies...38.84
Cross, Alfredo, Replace Roof...8,790.00
Dehn, Mary Jo, Mileage Reimb...606.81
Diamond Mowers Inc, Parts...421.79
Document Depot & Destruction, Shredding...90.00
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies...32.45
Ed M Feld Equipment Co., Smoke Detectors...1,347.93
Electronic Engineering, Wireless Kit
...1,212.39
Electronic Engineering, Soldier Tower
...3,758.50
Employee Benefit Systems, Group Health Ins...121,680.75
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Inmate Svc...476.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Supplements...3,064.70
Fastenal Company, Supplies...471.37
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies
...10.97
First Bankcard, Foxit Software
...4,992.02
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals
...2,781.25
Goslar, Bradley, Postage...11.60
Greatamerica Financial, Service Corp, Postage Machine...119.00
Gries, Sharon L, Hotel Reimb...576.42
Hallett Materials, Road Gravel
...102,510.87
Hamann Services, Parts...408.87
Harland Technology Services, Admin User Tyler...19,551.20
Heartland Tires Inc., Tires...13,260.16
Heartsmart.Com, Wall Cabinet...119.00
Hilton Garden Inn..., Hotel Exp...38.70
Hoffman Agency, Premium 2019 Cat Motorgrader...1,798.00
Hogancamp, Jill, Office Supplies...21.37
Hundertmark, Supplies...425.60
Ia Dept Of Public Safety, On Line Svc
...1,233.00
Idals - Pesticide Bureau, Applicator Cert
...15.00
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...7,505.13
Intab Llc, Seals...54.39
Interstate Battery System Inc, Batteries
...617.80
Interstate Products Inc, Drum Rack Onawa...2,164.40
Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources, 1St Qtr Permit Fees...300.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Jail School...750.00
Iowa Negotiation Services, Llc, Consulting Fee...2,100.00
Isac, User Fees...2,070.00
Isac Group Unemployment, Group Unemployment...1,927.25
Isaca Treasurer, Fall School...150.00
Jack’s Ok Tire Service, Tires
...43,083.20
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, R191058.00 270Th Street...16,860.00
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts...110.05
John Deere Financial, Brush Cutting
...5,591.58
Johnston Excavating, Fema Debris Removal...17,460.00
Kelm, Sue, Mileage Reimb...45.60
Klein Fence Company, Gates...9,650.88
Kots, Lyle, Repairs...81.00
Kuhlmann, Douglas, Meal Reimb
...334.15
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...37,200.76
Lamprecht, Randy, Mileage Reimb
...22.80
Land O’lakes/Purina Animal
...Salt, 5,183.36
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies...7,353.32
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Contract...124.43
Long Lines, Phone Svc...3,102.57
M D Products Inc, Parts...1,726.25
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Parts
...2,268.00
Mail Services, Llc, Postage Svc
...539.47
Mainstay Systems Inc, Computer Maint...354.00
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service...86.17
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications
...658.21
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities ...599.48
Martin Marietta Materials, Granular
...26,359.94
Martin’s Flag Co. Inc., Flags...55.76
Martz, Don, Row Bros-Swap-Co67(87)--Se-67...1,529.23
Masters Touch, Llc, Mailing Svc
...2,621.13
Matheson Linweld, Supplies...29.60
Matt Parrott/Storey Kenworthy, Voter Reg Envelopes...414.06
Maximus Inc, 2017 Cost Allocation
...1,973.00
Mccall, Patty, Mileage Reimb...24.70
Mcgrain, Nancy, Mileage Reimb
...307.80
Mcnally Operations Llc, Dba, One Office Solutions, Copier Contract...1,275.37
Mcqueen, Dennis, Meeting Mlg...17.10
Medical Waste Transport Inc, Waste Removal...129.82
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...549.32
Metal Culverts Inc., Pipe And Bands...5,797.20
Mid American Energy, Utilities...797.69
Midwest Auto Repair, Inc., Vehicle Repair...199.80
Midwest Const. Consultants, Jail Mgmt Fees...4,910.50
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Parts
...1,080.47
Monona County Extension, Pesticide Trng...105.00
Monona County Iron, Parts...891.34
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Disposable Items...5.00
Monona County Secondary Road, Sept Fuel Exp...426.32
Moorhead, Town Of, Utilities...65.34
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies...1,887.58
Nacctfo Treasurer, Annual Dues...75.00
National Wildlife Federation, Subscription...19.95
New Coop Inc., Grass Seed...1,645.91
Norstar Industries Inc, Parts...211.62
North American Truck & Trailer, Parts
...912.94
Northside Glass, Parts...952.00
Northside Shop Inc., Auguar Repair
...180.00
Office Elements, Supplies...468.16
Office Systems Co, Copier Contract
...212.00
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elev. Maint....635.92
Oliver, Laura, Mileage Reimb...107.83
Onawa Democrat , Publications
...1,285.32
Onawa Sentinel, Subscription...80.00
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...4,444.21
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies
...130.40
Orkin, Pest Removal...150.00
Other Policy & Administration, Truck Mileage...39.60
Parker, Bruce, Safety Boots...200.00
Peters, Timothy C, Hotel Reimb
...651.05
Pictometry International Corp., License Agrmt...31,857.88
Pierce, George, Meeting Mlg...19.95
Plymouth County Ema, 3Rd Qtr. Hmgp Grant Reimb...2,151.00
Power Wash Usa, Vehicle Maint...15.75
Powerplan, Parts...885.49
Presto-X-Company, Pest Control
...257.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts
...233.12
Productivity Plus, Glass Assembly
...486.56
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Cedar Shims...409.39
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts
...656.14
Rolph, Peggy, Mileage Reimb...128.25
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Service
...162.27
Ryan Publishing Company,Publications
...283.05
Safety Kleen, Supplies ...285.09
Schaben, Joshua, Meal Reimb
...121.95
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...265.06
Seward, Kelly, Mileage Reimb...157.54
Simpco, Lepc Admin....4,965.03
Sioux City Iron, The New, Drill Driver
...260.46
Siouxland Concrete Company, Concrete Patching...1,189.80
Siouxland District Health, Water Testing
...157.00
Siouxland Reg Transit, Support
...5,000.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...33.39
Sooland Bobcat, Parts...120.00
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Medical
...77.98
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Tests...200.00
Struble Agronomy, Llc, Chemical
...7,184.40
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., E9-2 Culvert Replacement...5,289.50
Syncb/Amazon, Fire Protection Hnbk...263.49
Thies, Jim, Mileage Reimb...23.75
Thomson Reuters, Library Material...335.95
Titan Machinery, Parts...203.64
Trepa, Tim, Meal Reimb ...303.51
Tyler Technologies, Tyler 10 Conversion...11,576.25
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Lease...97.00
Ute Senior Citizens, Fuel Assistance...300.00
Vaughn Food Dba, Fiesta Foods Inc., Inmate Meals...636.23
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service...393.08
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone Svc...1,178.52
Vision Care Clinic, Safety Glasses...155.00
Vitito, Dale, Uniforms...365.70
West Central Comm. Action, Funding...2,000.00
Western Iowa Power Coop, Client Utilities...2,484.37
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
Wimactel, Inc., Pay Phone...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...570.21
Wireless World, Phone Supplies...197.45
Wood, William J., Wcd Rent...175.00
Wright Plumbing & Well Llc, Control Box...222.23
Ziegler Inc, Equipment Rental...15,980.19
Grand Total...683,648.49
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 10/5/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,133.30,487.27,113.95,767.78, 9,502.30
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.40,303.42,70.97,506.40, 6,245.19
Treasurer,,6,613.20,381.49,89.22,624.29, 7,708.20
County Attorney ,7,858.40,442.71 103.54,741.84, 9,146.49
Sheriff, 33,038.49,1,976.43,462.24 3,193.41, 38,670.57
Recorder,,3,632.07,203.18,47.52,342.87, 4,225.64
Auto/Treasurer,2,684.00,128.46,30.04,253.37, 3,095.87
Drainage,,3,354.32,192.76,45.09,316.64, 3,908.81
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.62
Local Health,5,682.93,352.34,82.40, 89.28, 6,206.95
Sec. Road 67,289.72,3,940.78,921.69 6,352.22, 78,504.41
Veterans Adm, 766.85, 47.55,11.12, 72.39, 897.91
Custodial,,2,087.70,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.49
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Township Tt/Cl, 225.00, 12.09, 3.30, 2.83, 243.22
Conservation,7,073.70,422.97,98.92,684.40, 8,279.99
Elections,,1,882.32,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 92.90,21.72,143.59, 1,765.57
All Totals, 163,211.44,9,577.93,2,240.54,15,034.15, 190,064.06
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 10/19/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,028.28,482.64 112.87,757.87, 9,381.66
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.41,304.83,71.30,506.40, 6,246.94
Treasurer,,6,613.21,383.52,89.70,624.29, 7,710.72
County Attorney ,7,858.41,448.28,104.84,741.84, 9,153.37
Sheriff, 34,572.66,2,074.89,485.26 3,344.67, 40,477.48
Recorder,,3,656.16,208.89,48.85,345.14, 4,259.04
Auto/Treasurer,2,796.00,143.85,33.64,263.94, 3,237.43
Drainage,,3,354.33,192.76,45.09,316.65, 3,908.83
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.41, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.63
Sec. Road 67,325.58,3,954.99,925.00 6,231.88, 78,437.45
Veterans Adm, 954.65, 59.19,13.84, 90.12, 1,117.80
Custodial,,2,051.25,127.18,29.75,193.64, 2,401.82
Microfilm,,1,397.61, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.46
Conservation,7,104.56,426.36,99.71,687.32, 8,317.95
Elections,,1,882.32,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt.,1,851.56,114.24,26.71,177.70, 2,170.21
All Totals, 159,431.08,9,387.24,2,195.46,15,027.22, 186,041.00
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve General Ledger journal entry for the Drainage office to correct accounts. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Kelly Seward, Recorder was present to explain her new quarterly report form. She is now going to include all payments that the Recorder’s office collects. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Recorder’s report of fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Family Crisis Center request of funds for FY 2021. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of PILT under payment for FY 2015-2017. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Union contracts were discussed with no action taken.
Supervisor Collison left the meeting at 10:50 a.m. It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:40 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP11-14-19
