The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Deputy Auditor Sheri Streeter.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to set the Max Levy Budget Hearing for Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried
Judy Ehlers and Sharon Holverson were present to present the 2019 Annual report to the board of supervisors. Judy and Sharon talked about new brochures that are out for the Turin Man Discovery. They also, spoke of placing signs for historical sites as well as the CCC camp site. They will be reaching out to the 4th grade classes for a possible art show. The group also replaced the steps for the Old School building with grant money that they received. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of 2019 Annual Report. All Ayes, Motion Carried
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to change the March 3, 2020 meeting to Friday, March 6, 2020 because of the Special Election. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO for a new overhead secondary crossing on Poplar Ave. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Engineer Wallis discussed a possible upcoming Easement for a culvert on the county line. No action taken.
Engineer Wallis informed the Board of the new Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) rule. Office Manager Deleta Huffman will be gathering all the information needed to start the process. CJ Cooper and Associates will be maintaining the records for the county. No action taken.
Engineer Wallis updated the Board on the New Coop Barge Project and the proposal for the road leading to the river. No action taken.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve the revised Onawa Assessment Schedule with revisions made to the State of Iowa (DOT) and Westendorf Manufacturing Co assessments as filed by Engineer Droessler. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
The petition of Robert Steiner requesting ditch repairs due to sloughing and removal of debris in tubes in Sections 2, Belvidere Township, on the Maple River Lateral No. 1 Drainage District, was placed on file. It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Brouillette to accept the petition as filed, and to request Mike Collison to take a look at the petitioned areas and get quotes for the above on the Maple River Lateral 1 Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Brouillette and Bramley. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motion by Bramley, seconded by Brouillette, to establish the following policy for 2020 with a revision in Paragraph 2 adding the Mapleton Press as an official newspaper of the Supervisor Drainage Districts:
That the Drainage Districts, under the supervision of the Monona County Board of Supervisors, warrants unpaid for lack of funds shall bear interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum unless otherwise authorized by the Board
Designate the Onawa Democrat and the Mapleton Press as the official newspaper of the Supervisor Drainage Districts
Authorize the Monona County Treasurer to investigate the best interest rates and invest the excess funds and income of the Supervisor Drainage Districts, pending board approval
That $100.00 for each beaver trapped on the Drainage Districts, under the supervision of the Monona County Board of Supervisors, be paid to those parties with permits and subject to the conditions of the permit
That the Notice on Dumping Foreign Material in Rivers and Streams be published in the designated official newspapers for one week the month of March
That Supervisor Collison be appointed as delegate and Supervisor Bramley be appointed as alternate to the Iowa Drainage District Association for 2020
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of February 11 & 12, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:48 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP3-5-2020
