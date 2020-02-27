MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
FEBRUARY 11, 2020
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Tim Peters, Assessor was present to inform the Board on the assessment of the barge project. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the U.S. Census Initial Boundary Validation Program. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve 20 year wage adjustment for longevity for George Hull he will be going from $21.68 per hour to $21.73 per hour per union contract.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Jason Boyle for a water pipeline from an existing well a half mile south of Highway L16 south to the west side of Poplar Ave and 340th Street. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The necessary tax adjustments will be made by Laura Oliver, Monona County Treasurer to correct engineering errors in the State of Iowa DOT Annexation Assessment and the Westendorf Manufacturing Co, Inc Annexation Assessment on the Onawa Drainage District. Tax adjustments will be placed on file along with these minutes.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve Laura Oliver, Treasurer, to make the appropriate adjustments. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
FEMA
Brian Blomme with ISG was present with Technical Specification Booklets on the FEMA repair plans and estimates for the Gray Lat C, Gray Lat D, Gray Lat E, Gray Lat F, McNeill Main, McNeill Lat 7, McNeill Lat 8, Oliver Lake Main, Oliver Lake Lat 2, Oliver Lake Lat 8, Oliver Lake Lat 9 and Oliver Lake Lat 9A Drainage Districts.
A list of contractors will be sent to Engineer Blomme to send out work proposals. Publication will be made in the Mapleton Press and the Onawa Democrat the week of February 24, 2020. Proposal tabulations will be available to the drainage office on March 5th with the ending date of March 4th at 5:00 p.m. for proposals to be returned to ISG.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Brouillette, to accept the above listed Drainage District Technical Specification Booklets and direct the Engineers to obtain work proposals. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
The Board reviewed various County budgets with Auditor Rolph.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of February 3, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Workforce Development meeting he shared the information presented.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Manure Management Plan Annual Update for Spring Valley Sun Powered Pork Facility #69180. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The Treasurer has submitted her Oath’s of Office for her department. It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the following Oaths of Office for 2020; Rhonda K. Murray, First Deputy; Tammy L. Blinde, Second Deputy; Jodie I. Nielsen, First Deputy; Joann M. Gibler, Clerk and Whitney L. Wessling, Clerk. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Sheriff’s Report of Fees collected for January, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court’s Report of Fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:07 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: Sheri Streeter
SHERI STREETER,
DEPUTY AUDITOR
MP2-20-2020
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
February 12, 2020
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in special session at 12:00 p.m. o’clock on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the ISU Extension Office in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None.
The Monona County Board of Supervisors were invited to attend the Farm Bureau Board Meeting. Also present were Auditor Peggy Rolph; Zach Schrader and Tyler Wessling from Secondary Roads. Zach Schrader spoke about the FEMA projects that were taking place within the County from the 2019 spring flood, they have some large scale projects that they are working on cleaning up. Discussion followed.
The Supervisors updated the Farm Bureau Board Members of the happenings in Monona County. Supervisor Bramley spoke on the barge project that NEW Cooperative will be putting in west of Blencoe. She informed them that the County has received a grant to pay for half of the road to be paved and were applying for another grant to pay for the second half of the road. She also spoke on Economic Development and the barge project could be just the start to get new businesses in Monona County. The Supervisors plan on doing a County TIF to help pay for fixing county roads. Supervisors Collison and Brouillette spoke on roads and the quality of gravel the County has been receiving and the five, ten and fifteen year road projects.
Auditor Rolph informed the Farm Bureau Board Members that she is still working on putting the budgets together. The Special Election for the Jail Bond will take place on March 3, 2020 and that it must pass with a 60% approval. Absentee voting has begun and they could vote at the Courthouse until 5 p.m. on March 2, 2020.
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 1:40 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Sheri Streeter
SHERI STREETER,
DEPUTY AUDITOR
MP2-20-2020
