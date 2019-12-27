The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette. Supervisor Absent: Tammy Bramley. Also, present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Assistant to the Engineer I Zach Schrader was present for Secondary Roads business. Discussion items were to keep the blade men on the road, to man the Engineer office when Deleta is absent and to help answer the phone. No action was needed.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning/Environmental Health Administrator was present for Nuisance Complaint #047. The complaint was that a property is discharging their septic tank into the road ditch. Sandy will be sending a letter about the complaint to the property owners. No action was needed.
Sheriff Pratt along with; Jeremy Bellis; Tim Peters; Tim Trepa; Loren Sawyer; Jason Halverson; Brent McCall; John McCall; John Hansen; Rick Weidner; Jim Fouts; Bob Andre and Rob Meyer were present for the Jail Committee’s recommendation to the Supervisors. Sheriff Pratt went over the proposed floor plan of the new jail and plans for the old jail were discussed. The Jail Committee recommendation to the Supervisors is to set a bond vote for 6.2 million dollars in March 2020. Move forward on the preliminary 32 bed jail with expansion capabilities and administrative offices and not to exceed 6.2 million dollars. This motion does not include costs for changes of the current Sheriff’s office.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Jail Committee’s recommendation. Vote on motion: All Ayes, Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of December 3, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the General Ledger Journal entry for the Courthouse to correct accounts. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the General Ledger Journal entry to correct a payroll EFT transaction from conversion. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the General Ledger Journal entry to correct unemployment expense from the conversion. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s report of fees collected for November 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Auditor Rolph explained to the Supervisors that the Safety Committee would have a giving box set up in the hallway to donate new cold weather items from December 9-17. The items collected will be donated to West Central Development. The Safety Committee has decided this will be a yearly event.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to re-appoint Stephen Bartel as the Treasurer’s Compensation Board Member. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of the Centers Against Abuse & Sexual Assault (CAASA) request for funds for FY21. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court Report of fees collected for November 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:20 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP12-26-19
