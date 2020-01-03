The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Monona County Economic Development and SIMPCO meetings. She shared the information presented at both meetings.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Brad Rock was present for the bid opening, it was for emergency repair-erosion on 270th Street near Sumac and Walnut Ave. Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc. bid was $64,850. No action was taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #1 BROS-SWAP-CO67(87)-SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #4 BRS-SWAP-CO67(81)-FF-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve one year wage adjustment for Bradley Goslar he will be going from $20.45 per hour to $21.53 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sheriff Pratt along with: Jim Fouts; Rob Meyer; Loren Sawyer; John McCall; Brent McCall; Tim Trepa; Tim Peters; Kevin Ewing and Brad Poole were present for the Jail Committee’s recommendation to the Supervisors. Sheriff Pratt went over the proposed floor plan of the new jail and plans for the old jail were discussed. The Jail Committee’s
recommendation to the Supervisors is to set a bond vote for 6.2 million dollars in March 2020. Move forward on the preliminary 32 bed jail with expansion capabilities and administrative offices and not to exceed 6.2 million dollars. This motion does not include costs for changes of the current Sheriff’s office.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve going to bond on a 6.2 million dollar jail project with a special election being held in March of 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of December 10, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison and Brouillette Abstaining: Bramley. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Mapleton Press as one of the County’s official newspapers. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sun Life-short term disability insurance was discussed with not action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to appoint Mike Collison as the representative to the Third Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Board for 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
At 11:30 motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to move the meeting to the basement of the LEC for the staff Christmas party.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:55 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP1-2-20
