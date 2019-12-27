The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Monona County Economic Development meeting she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. The Purple Wave auction that closes December 3, 2019 was discussed with no action needed.
Jeff Heil and Heidi Kuhl, Northland Public Finance presented on County TIF and a bond for a new jail. They explained what steps would be need to create a County TIF Area and what will be needed for a bond for the new jail project. Discussion followed with no action needed at this time. Also present for the discussion were Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Tim Peters, Assessor and Dustin Wallis, Engineer.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the Auditor’s Drainage Deputy Oath of office for Lisa Jones. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the wage increase for Lisa Jones she will be going from $18.25 per hour to $23.53 per hour. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of Flood & Erosion’s request for funds for FY21. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to close the Courthouse at noon on December 24, 2019. Vote on motion: All Aye. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the annual update manure management plan for Terry Mann Confinement facility #59765
The responses from the Iowa DNR on the Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps were discussed. No action was taken....
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of November 26, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Vendor Name, Payable Description...Total Payments
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease...1281.70
Agriland Fs Inc, Diesel And Gas...37056.44
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Diesel And Oil...1108.08
Annette Warren, Peo-City/School Election...175.75
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...95.65
At&T Mobility, Phone Services...693.27
Austin Warren, Peo-City/School Election...175.18
Axles And Gears Inc Dba, Parts...129.60
Bailey Stout, Peo-City/School Election...149.91
Barry Motor Co Llc, Vehicle Maint...73.48
Beverly Andrews, Peo-City/School Election...178.60
Bierschbach Equipment & Supply, Erosion Control...87.00
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Rent...52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...793.50
Blencoe Senior Citizens, Fuel Assistance...300.00
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies...2046.57
Bradley Poole, Trapping ...375.00
Brown, Olivia, Peo-City/School Election...174.23
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Inmate Svc...120.00
Burgess Health Center, Local Health Rent...9000.00
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Contract...57.78
Carolyn Archer, Peo-City/School Election...174.36
Carroll Distributing, Patching...225.00
Catherine Hanson, Peo-City/School Election...210.43
Cathy Stephens, Peo-City/School Election...161.98
Cedar Rapids Tire, Tire Chains...4659.00
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Janitorial Supplies...640.95
Century Link, Phone Svc...489.51
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc-Ch Inv# 29113...103.80
Christy Bligh, Peo-City /School Election...169.10
Cnhi Industrial Capital Productivity Plus, Supplies...716.42
Collen Shol, Row Brs-Chbp-Co67(85)--Gb-67...2731.61
Connie King, Peo-City/School Election...166.25
Constance Langenfeld, Peo-City/School Election...168.81
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts...1329.61
Counsel, Copier Contract...39.13
Dale Vitito, Supplies...248.30
David Foss, Safety Boots ...287.59
Denise Derby, Transcript...39.50
Denise Masters, Peo-City/School Election...183.31
Dennis Mcqueen, Meeting Mileage-Va...17.10
Donald Petersen, Peo-City/School Election...196.18
Douglas Kuhlmann, Skid Loader Use...2073.30
Edgar, Terry Dba Tnt Brush, Supplies...174.00
Electronic Engineering, Supplies...610.50
Emogene Andrews, Peo-City/School Election...174.36
Employee Benefit Systems, Employee Health Ins...122666.51
Enya Martinez, Peo-City/School Election...157.26
Faith Lutheran Church, Polling Place Rent...35.00
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Inmate Svc...337.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Supplements...1732.88
First Bankcard, Expenses...3756.17
First Bankcard, Website Security...649.97
First Bankcard, Meal Exp...128.89
First Bankcard, Neha Dues...100.00
First Bankcard, Meeting Expenses...709.05
First Bankcard, Meeting Expenses.......1216.81
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals...1918.75
Gary Pohlman, Row Ros-Swap-Co67(87)--Se-67...20142.60
George Pierce, Meeting Mileage-Va...19.95
Geri Johnson, Health Care-City/School Election...95.14
Government Forms & Supplies, Office Supplies...117.52
Great America Financial Service Corp, Postage Meter...119.00
Gwen Clemon, Peo-City/School Election...169.58
Hallett Materials, Road Grave...64631.98
Hamann Trucking Llc, Services...5927.53
Harland Technology Services, Cannon Scanner...964.00
Harrison County Sheriff, Housing Inmates...4770.00
Heartland Tires Inc., Tires...4487.40
Heidi Gage, Peo-City/School Election...208.05
Henry Adkins & Sons Inc., Elections Mini Ovcs...7850.00
Huney-Vaughn Court Reporters Ltd, Transcripts...729.92
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Parts...2041.26
Idals - Pesticide Bureau, Applicator Certification...30.00
Idda, Conf. Registration...120.00
Ieha, Membership Dues...80.00
Imwca, Work Comp ...3992.00
Inland Truck Parts, Supplies And Parts...996.04
Interstate Battery System Inc, Batteries...1022.65
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Jail School...1000.00
Irene Mings, Peo-City/School Election...166.25
Isac, Meetings...550.00
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts...465.79
Jean Bottorff, Peo-City/School Election...166.26
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, R191057.00 250Th St Bridge Replacement...38758.50
Jeremy Bellis, Narcotics Assn Membership...25.00
Jessen Automotive Llc, Supplies/Svc...786.82
Jill Hausman, Peo-City/School Election...159.14
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc Parts, Tools...2248.58
Jodi Phipps, Certified Letters...18.50
John Deere Financial, Services...2259.44
Joseph Hogan, Peo-City/School Election...197.13
Josie Boynton, Peo-City/School Election...163.90
Judy Ehlers, Peo Health Care ...122.55
Kara Holland, Transcript-...22.50
Kathy Fender, Peo-City/School Election...175.75
Keith Robinson, Peo-City/School Election...201.88
Kevin Clayton, Safety Boots...172.79
Kirsten Myers, Peo-City/School Election...156.97
Kristi Knoff, Absentee-City/School Election...48.45
Kyla Holton,Peo-City/School Election...137.75
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...19678.52
Land O’lakes/Purina Animal, Salt...14616.67
Lands’ End Business Outfitters, Office Logo...95.00
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies...1685.58
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Contract...124.43
Lessman Electrical Supply Inc., Terminal Box...821.13
Logan Feige, Peo-City/School Election...148.01
Long Lines, Trunk Lines...3118.55
Lyle Kots, Led Light...378.29
Lyle Vandenhull, Decals For Equipment...400.00
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Vehicle Maint...807.05
Mapleton Communications, Phone Svc...94.19
Mapleton Library, Fy2020 Appropriation...9619.00
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications ...1987.44
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...749.70
Marc Clemon, Peo-Cityschool Election...176.66
Marilyn Seuntjens, Peo-City/School Election...187.94
Mary Jo Dehn, Peo-City/School Election...186.68
Mary M Sutton, Meeting Reimb...350.45
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies...30.26
Mccloy Chiropractic Clinic, Services...220.00
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies...239.51
Meade County Sheriff, Juv Svc...51.00
Mebulbs, Shop Lights...3103.20
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...3655.93
Metal Culverts Inc., Pipe/ Bands...26547.46
Mid American Energy, Utilities...626.87
Mid-AmericanResearch Chemical, Supplies...808.37
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, 2019 Kubota Side By Side ...22729.10
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Parts, Supplies...785.48
Monona County Iron, Sheet Metal...43.91
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, 2Nd Half Assessments...70171.00
Monona County Secondary Road, 14 Gage Pipe-Cons...729.48
Monona County Sheriff, Juv Svc...30.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies...107.04
Nacvso Treasurer, Annual Meeting Dues...50.00
Nancy Mcgrain, Supplies Reimb...41.89
National Sheriff’s Association, Jail Testing...131.80
Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc, Bros-Swap-Co67(80)--Se-67...4106.26
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Signs...1662.90
North American Truck & Trailer, Supplies...783.99
Northwest District Assessor, Class Registration...300.00
Office Elements, Supplies...379.00
Office Systems Co, Copier Contract...106.00
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elevator Maint...317.96
On Target Ammunition Llc, Ammunition...1306.87
Onawa Democrat, Publications ...778.92
Onawa Library, Fy2020 Appropriation...19239.00
Onawa Sentinel, Supplies/Publications...293.00
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...4736.45
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies...216.60
Other Policy & Administration, Co. Truck Mileage...68.70
Overhead Door Co., Inc, Garage Door...511.50
Patti Ann Anderson, Peo-City/School Election...144.45
Peggy Rolph, Fall Auditor Conference...206.23
Phyllis J Persinger, Peo-City/School Election...174.80
Power Wash Usa, Vehicle Maint...32.00
Powerplan, Parts...1701.21
Productivity Plus Account, Supplies...454.69
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Supplies...159.61
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts...1728.65
Rhomar Industries Inc, Parts...341.14
Rick’s Computers..., Computer Updates...1230.00
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Svc...162.27
Rush Family Care Service Inc, Transport...1450.00
Ryan Publishing Company, Publications ...30.60
Sam Bligh, Peo-City/School Election...161.50
Sandy Bubke, Mileage ...31.35
Sandy Smith, Peo-City/School Election...194.75
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...265.06
Sharon L Gries, Meeting Exp...514.52
Sheri Streeter, Meeting Meals/Mileage...193.99
Shirley Hesse, Peo-City/School Election...201.88
Siouxland District Health, Water Testing...225.00
Soldier Speedee Stop, Fuel...6.01
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...33.39
Sooland Bobcat, Parts...21.94
Stan Houston Equipment Co Inc, Supplies...372.80
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Script...252.07
Staples Credit Plan, Office Supplies...340.30
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Testing...1600.00
Storm Heating & Cooling, Equipment And Labor...8883.65
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Culvert Replacement 160Th St...1835.00
Teri Autry, Depositions...135.00
Terri L Pratt, Meeting Exp. ...506.87
Thomson Reuters, Library Material...612.00
Tim Trepa, Mileage Reimb...78.73
Timothy C Peters, Meeting Expenses...633.26
Titan Machinery, Parts...1817.98
Tyler Technologies, Conversion Tyler 10 ...3312.50
Unity Point Clinic-Occ Med, Drug Test...42.00
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Lease...97.00
Ute Library, Fy2020 Appropriation...3155.00
Vaughn Foods, Va Food Vouchers...235.31
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service...504.76
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc...326.29
Vicki Kingsbury, Peo-City/School Election...173.39
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities...1480.68
Whiting Library, Fy2020 Appropriation...6464.00
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
William J. Wood, West Central Rent...175.00
Wimactel, Inc., Payphone...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...69.19
Woodward Youth Corporation, Shelter Care...186.60
Ziegler Inc, 2019 Cat Motor Grader 5004...336928.97
Grand Total...970621.98
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 11/2/2019
,,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,213.28,492.23,115.11,775.33, 9,595.95
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.40,303.42,70.97,506.40, 6,245.19
Treasurer,,6,613.21,381.49,89.23,624.29, 7,708.22
County Attorney ,7,858.40,442.71,103.54,741.84, 9,146.49
Sheriff, 33,614.61,2,012.16,470.57 3,249.29, 39,346.63
Recorder,,3,656.16,204.67,47.87,345.14, 4,253.84
Auto/Treasurer,2,764.00,133.42,31.20,260.92, 3,189.54
Drainage,,3,354.33,192.77,45.09,316.65, 3,908.84
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.41, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.63
Sec. Road 68,122.20,3,992.39,933.76 6,430.80, 79,479.15
Veterans Adm, 965.10, 59.84,13.99, 79.78, 1,118.71
Custodial,,2,051.26,127.18,29.75,193.64, 2,401.83
Microfilm,,1,397.62, 86.65,20.27,131.94, 1,636.48
Conservation,6,848.09,408.97,95.65,663.11, 8,015.82
Elections,,1,882.32,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 92.90,21.72,143.59, 1,765.57
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 11/16/2019
,,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,133.28,489.15,114.39,767.78, 9,504.60
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,364.37,304.83,71.29,506.40, 6,246.89
Treasurer,,6,613.24,383.52,89.70,624.29, 7,710.75
County Attorney ,7,858.42,448.27,104.84,741.85, 9,153.38
Sheriff, 36,417.57,2,189.25,512.03 3,519.92, 42,638.77
Recorder,,3,656.18,208.89,48.85,345.14, 4,259.06
Auto/Treasurer,2,764.00,141.86,33.18,260.92, 3,199.96
Drainage,,3,354.33,192.76,45.09,316.64, 3,908.82
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.94,17.53,129.74, 1,596.61
Secondary Roads 69,093.80,4,070.28,951.90 6,522.44, 80,638.42
Veterans Adm, 782.50, 48.52,11.35, 73.87, 916.24
Custodial,,2,039.10,126.43,29.57,192.49, 2,387.59
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Conservation,6,437.75,385.02,90.04,624.36, 7,537.17
Elections,,1,882.32,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt.,1,504.96, 92.75,21.69,143.35, 1,762.75
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 11/30/2019
,,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,117.30,488.83,114.32,766.27, 9,486.72
Supervisors,3,245.60,199.44,46.64,306.39, 3,798.07
Auditor,,5,364.35,327.63,76.63,506.40, 6,275.01
Treasurer,,6,613.23,396.71,92.78,624.29, 7,727.01
County Attorney ,7,858.41,481.25,112.56,741.85, 9,194.07
Sheriff, 35,901.13,2,215.51,518.13 3,470.15, 42,104.92
Recorder,,3,656.17,219.89,51.43,345.14, 4,272.63
Auto/Treasurer,2,764.00,163.86,38.32,260.92, 3,227.10
Drainage,,9,247.31,566.08,132.39,420.14, 10,365.92
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 85.21,19.93,129.74, 1,609.28
Sec. Road 69,789.76,4,303.42,1,006.42,6,585.19, 81,684.79
Veterans Adm, 865.72, 53.67,12.55, 70.40, 1,002.34
Custodial,,1,984.44,123.04,28.78,187.33, 2,323.59
Microfilm,,1,397.61, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.46
Conservation,6,934.40,426.74,99.80,671.24, 8,132.18
Elections,,1,882.32,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 92.90,21.73,143.58, 1,765.57
ADJOURNMENT
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:53 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP12-19-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.