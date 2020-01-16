The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to award contract on project number 191058.00 / 191089.00 emergency repair: erosion (270th and Sumac Ave & 270th and Walnut Avenue) to Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc. of Onawa, in the amount of $64.850.00. Vote on motion: All Ayes.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning/Environmental Health Administrator was present for discussion on illegal septic discharge on CRP ground. Discussion followed with no action needed at this time.
Sandy updated the Board on nuisance complaint #047 she informed them that she had sent a letter and receive a response from the home owners. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to move to close nuisance complaint #047. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The purpose of this meeting was to contact Ivan Droessler, Engineer with ISG, via phone conference with the Board regarding the State of Iowa DOT Annexation Assessment which took place with the Onawa Drainage District on 6/19/2018.
After discussing the assessments with Ivan on the parcels that had been annexed to the Onawa Drainage District on 6/19/2018, further information is necessary to obtain some clarification.
Action was tabled until next scheduled meeting.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of December 17, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve step wage increase for Jodie Nielsen she will be going from $20.40 per hour to $21.68 per hour plus $0.15 longevity per hour. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve six month step wage increase for Joann Gibler she will be going from $14.00 per hour to $15.00 per hour per hiring agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to change the January 7, 2019 meeting to Monday January 6, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:50 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP1-16-20
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
DECEMBER 31, 2019
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present for the wage discussion for budget purposes were Kelly Seward, Recorder and Gary Taylor, Assistant County Attorney. The percentage increase for departments to use for their budgets were discussed. All departments were advised to use 2.5% for the guideline for wages. No action was taken.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Kelly Seward, Recorder; Tim Trepa, Veteran Affair Director; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Dustin Wallis, Engineer; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Gary Taylor, Assistant County Attorney and Tim Peters, Assessor. Absent: Sandy Bubke, Zoning/Environmental Health Administrator and Jeff Pratt, Sheriff. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Brouillette to approve the annually renewed trapping permits for Tony Bloyer which include Barber Creek, Haitz Lateral 2, Losey Main, Maple River Lateral 1, McNeil Main, Oliver Lake Main & Laterals, Poverty Hollow, and Albright South. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Discussion item was the West Street Bridge in Whiting. No action was needed.
Shari Kastein, Executive Director for Family Crisis Center was present to report to the Board on how the funds that Monona County has given the Family Crisis Center were used. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Compensation Board recommendation consideration were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff; Laura Oliver, Treasurer and Julie Whitney, Compensation Board Member. The minutes of the Compensation Board with their recommendations were reviewed and discussion followed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Compensation Board recommendations. Vote on motion All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison to approve 50% of the Compensation Board’s recommendation for the Elected Officials seconded by Supervisor Brouillette. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Compensation Board’s recommendation for a 2.5% increase for the Supervisors. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison and Brouillette. Nays: Bramley. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of December 24, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Vendor Name, Payable Description
...Total Payments
A.M. Cohrn & Sons Inc, Bros-Swap-Co67(87)--Se-67...8,148.00
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Contract...1,528.89
Agriland Fs Inc, Gas, Diesel, Filter
...34,636.59
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Oil, Def, Grease...2,862.28
Al’s Corner Oil, Gas For Chainsaws
...2.97
American Septic & Portable Svc, Septic Tank Pumping...165.00
Andrea Porter, Supplies ...9.63
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...98.64
Aramark Uniform Service, Mechanic Uniforms...32.89
At & T, Phone Svc...572.02
At&T Mobility, Phone Svc-Sheriff
...693.27
Axles And Gears, Parts 7W...5,500.00
Barry Motor Co Llc, Parts...991.34
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softener Rent/Salt...52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...1,334.21
Blue Tarp Financial, Impact Tool
...548.99
Bob Barker Company Inc, Supplies
...261.94
Bomgaars Inc., Parts, Supplies, Tools, Filters...1,827.24
Bonine Garage Doors, Shop Door
...1,525.00
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Preliminary Investigation...300.00
Burgess Health Center, Grant Disbursement...2,564.88
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Contract...57.78
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Janitorial Supplies...1,195.20
Century Link, Phone Svc...480.88
Charm-Tex Inc, Supplies...156.60
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc
...193.89
Clay County Treasurer, Radon Kits
...150.00
Cnhi Industrial Capital Productivity Plus, Supplies...88.55
Continental Research Corp.,Supplies
...816.00
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts, Labor...747.23
Counsel, Copier Rent...41.07
Craig Hartman, Mileage Reimb...93.10
Cummins Central Power, Parts
...1,086.83
Dennis Mcqueen, Meeting Mileage
...17.10
Des Moines Stamp Manufacturing, Stamps...69.55
Digital-Ally Inc., Batteries...135.00
Douglas Nelsen, Mileage Reimb...23.20
Dustin Wallis, Meeting Dues...10.00
Ed M Feld Equipment Co., Extinguisher Inspection...230.00
Electronic Engineering, Base Station/Castana...16,745.00
Employee Benefit Systems, Health Insurance-Hi ...121,673.50
Equipment Blades Inc, Blades
...8,460.00
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Inmate Svc
...140.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Supplements...1,899.96
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies
...115.35
First Bankcard, Cpr Cards...231.00
First Bankcard, Signs, Meetings, Meals, Parts...858.56
First Bankcard, Supplies...555.74
First Bankcard, Uniform Exp....706.37
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals
...1,656.25
George Pierce, Meeting Mileage...19.95
Gorham, Dawn, Oldham’s Lease...1.00
Great America Financial Service Corp, Postage Meter Rent...119.00
Hall Welding, Parts, Supplies...463.60
Hallett Materials, Road Gravel
...41,826.57
Hamann Trucking Llc, Hauling Gravel
...24,420.90
Harland Technology Services, Cloud Recovery...18,344.30
Henry Adkins & Sons Inc., Maint/License...18,462.28
Husker Chem Sales, Calcium Chloride
...5,958.75
Husker Steel Inc, Guardrail C-19407...5,575.00
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Parts...197.12
Ian A Mcconeghey, Flight Ticket Reimb.
...791.22
Ian Treasurer, Membership...20.00
Industrial Safety Llc, Tyvek Coveralls
...1,861.97
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...4,415.08
International Association Of Assessing Officers, Membership Dues...200.00
Interstate Battery System Inc, Batteries
...469.85
Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc., Collection Workshop...75.00
Iowa Dept Of Transportation, Equip Maint & Repair...50.00
Iowa Emergency Mgmt Assoc, 2020 Annual Due...150.00
Iowa Water Well Assoc, 2020 Conference Registration...165.00
Iowwa, Septic Folders...50.00
Irvin D Thies, Mileage Reimb...29.00
Issda Financial Administrator, Issda Memberships...450.00
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts, Filters
...261.29
Jared Mohr, Safety Shoes...200.00
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, R191057.00...6,037.11
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts, Oil, Filters, Tools...1,323.03
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts, Oil
...283.19
John Deere Financial, Tires/Service
...1,369.84
Johnston Excavating, Excavation
...1,325.00
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock - Mid America...95,496.26
Land O’lakes/Purina Animal, Salt
...9,811.20
Lands’ End Business Outfitters, Uniform Exp...420.02
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies
...3,221.90
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Contract
...124.43
Lessman Electrical Supply Inc., Supplies
...590.00
Long Lines, Trunk Lines...3,101.03
Lyle Vandenhull, Permit Stickers...45.00
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Batteries
...619.45
Mail Services, Llc, Postage...852.97
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service...87.61
Mapleton Press Inc., Board Proceedings
...1,098.14
Mapleton Rooter Sewer Service, Service
...250.00
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...1,527.38
Marcia L Mahon, Depositions...479.50
Martin Marietta Materials, Granular...4,216.85
Mary Jo Dehn, Mileage Reimb...49.40
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies
...1,033.17
Mcnally Operations Llc, Office Supplies...1,071.87
Mebulbs, Led Lights For Shop Onawa
...709.59
Menards-Sioux City, Plumbing Supplies...1,047.03
Metal Culverts Inc., Pile And Bands
...20,161.65
Mid American Energy, Utilities And Lighting...572.99
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, 100 Gal Sprayer...2,418.00
Midwest Service & Sales Co., Supplies
...1,378.00
Mike Butler, Eye Exam & Glasses Butler
...182.00
Monona Co. Economic Develop., Fy20 Contribution...13,500.00
Monona County Iron, Parts...99.37
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Waste Disposal...23.10
Monona County Secondary Roads, Fuel/Copier Use...439.09
Motorola Solutions Inc, Pre-Selector
...16,720.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies
...2,321.27
Naco, Membership Dues...450.00
Nancy Mcgrain, Mileage Reimb...52.25
Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc, Bridge Repairs...130,250.00
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Signs
...808.94
North American Truck & Trailer, Parts, Filters...309.27
Northside Glass, Parts, Labor
...2,162.03
Northside Shop Inc., Welding Supplies...504.40
Office Elements, Monitor-Recorder
...257.03
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elevator Maint...317.96
Onawa Sentinel, Ballot Publication
...473.99
Onawa, City Of, Utility/Water...4,733.33
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Parts, Tools, Welding Supplies...261.88
Orkin, Pest Control...225.00
Other Policy & Administration, County Truck...100.20
Pathology Medical Service, Autopsy
...7,443.59
Pictometry International Corp., Image Upgrades...4,480.00
Pitney Bowes Inc, Postage Machine...1,017.72
Pottawattamie Co Sheriff Jv Services
...70.00
Powerplan, Parts, Oil, Filters, Supplies...3,153.79
Prairie Fabrication Llc, Parts...128.56
Prairie Meadows Hotel, Isac Meeting
...366.24
Presto-X-Company, Pest Control...213.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts
...1,143.70
Protech, 9027, 9028, 9029 Sanders...19,230.00
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Filters
...504.57
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts, Labor, Filters...3,799.70
Reporting Services, Llc, Depositions
...707.40
Richard Anderson, Mileage Reimb
...15.08
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Svc
...162.27
Russell J. Woodward, Mileage Reimb
...20.88
Ryan Publishing Company, Ballot Publication...619.80
Safety Kleen, Supplies...228.00
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...41,256.60
Schumacher Elevator Co., Routine Svc
...265.06
Secretary Of State, Notary Stamp
...30.00
Secretary Of State-Notary Div, Notary Renewal...30.00
Sharon L Gries, Postage Reimb...8.30
Shol, Colleen, Cistern Plugging...300.00
Siouxland District Health, Water Tests
...275.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...33.39
Southern Source Industries Inc, Supplies
...359.17
Southwest Iowa Mhds Region, Fy20 1St Contributions...110,000.00
Stan Houston Equipment Co Inc, Blasting Aggregate...530.20
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Scripts
...2,041.18
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Tests
...941.50
Storm Heating & Cooling, Furnace Repairs...132.00
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Culvert Replacement...188.00
Syncb/Amazon, Uniform Exp...95.92
Thibault Suhr & Thibault, Inc, Depositions
...2,189.20
Thomson Reuters, Data Resource
...320.00
Tim Trepa, Mileage Reimb...21.00
Titan Machinery, Parts...1,473.62
Torco-Remfg, Parts...248.00
Town Of Moorhead, Utilities...65.34
Tyler Technologies, Incode Conversion
...25,643.53
Unity Point Clinic-Occ Med, Random Drug Tests...126.00
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Rent-Co. Atty...97.00
Vanguard Appraisals Inc, Service Fees
...1,000.00
Vaughn Foods, Food Voucher...423.37
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service
...469.30
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone Service
...1,068.08
Vision Care Clinic, Safety Glasses Clayton...202.00
Vogel Traffic Services Inc., Pavement Markings...38,325.00
West Monona Elementary School, Blg Rental...200.00
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities
...821.87
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
William J. Wood, Wcd Rent...175.00
Wimactel, Inc., Payphone Svc...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...1,071.23
Ziegler Inc, Fema Equipment Rental
...13,059.51
Grand Total:...969,131.91
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 12/14/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,9,318.30,560.74,131.13,782.88, 10,793.05
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,364.37,303.42,70.96,506.40, 6,245.15
Treasurer,,6,613.23,381.49,89.22,624.29, 7,708.23
County Attorney ,7,721.37,434.20,101.55,728.91, 8,986.03
Sheriff, 34,065.65,2,040.11,477.11 3,204.61, 39,787.48
Recorder,,3,656.17,204.67,47.87,345.14, 4,253.85
Auto/Treasurer,2,764.00,133.42,31.20,260.92, 3,189.54
Drainage,,1,882.33,103.18,24.13,177.69, 2,187.33
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.62
Sec. Road 68,880.61,4,039.40,944.69 6,502.32, 80,367.02
Veterans Adm, 766.85, 47.54,11.12,72.39, 897.90
Custodial,,2,087.71,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.50
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Township ,, 45.00, 2.79,0.66, 0.00, 48.45
Conservation,6,077.45,361.20,84.46,590.35, 7,113.46
Elections,,1,882.32,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.89
Emergency Mgmt,1,922.57,118.64,27.75,184.71, 2,253.67
All Totals, 159,065.53,9,324.38,2,180.67,14,923.44 185,494.02
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 12/28/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,7,653.28,459.39,107.43,722.47, 8,942.57
Supervisors,3,245.60,189.17,44.24,306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor,,5,364.37,304.83,71.29,506.40, 6,246.89
Treasurer,,6,613.24,383.52,89.70,624.29, 7,710.75
County Attorney ,7,721.37,439.77,102.85,728.91, 8,992.90
Sheriff, 36,529.98,2,196.20,513.61 3,532.15, 42,771.94
Recorder,,3,656.16,208.89,48.85,345.14, 4,259.04
Auto/Treasurer,2,764.00,143.32,33.52,260.92, 3,201.76
Drainage,,1,882.33,103.18,24.13,177.69, 2,187.33
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.41, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.63
Sec. Road 69,119.58,4,065.53,950.80 6,524.87, 80,660.78
Veterans Adm, 631.76, 39.17,9.16, 48.31, 728.40
Custodial,,1,796.10,111.36,26.05,169.55, 2,103.06
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Twnshp Trustee, 15.00, 0.93,0.22, 0.00, 16.15
Conservation,6,077.43,362.68,84.81,590.35, 7,115.27
Elections,,1,882.32,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt.,1,378.47, 84.91,19.86,130.81, 1,614.05
All Totals, 159,103.00,9,369.30,2,191.18,15,107.61,1 85,771.09
Motion was made Supervisor Collison seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Auditor to hire Courtney Nagel for the Auditor Clerk position at the rate of $14.00 per hour. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve step wage increase for Abby Riesberg she will be going from $43,159.02 per year to $44,211.68 per year. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the disallowed homestead and military letters. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of manure management plan annual update for Monona Farms-Berrytown Farms LLC #70002. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:15 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP1-16-20
