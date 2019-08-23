The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Monona County Economic Development meeting she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. He informed the Supervisors that the Whiting Bridge is open. No action needed.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to direct Engineer Droessler to prepare maps for the removal of lands from the McNeill Main Drainage District and the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District, that are also within the Onawa Drainage District boundary. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Engineer Ivan Droessler was contacted via telephone to discuss classifying the lands in the Albright South Drainage District that were annexed from Surface Channel 1 of the Onawa Drainage District.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to appoint Ivan D. Droessler, a competent civil engineer; Joel A. Bubke and Irvin D. Thies, both resident freeholders, as Commissioners, each of whom shall qualify and act pursuant to Iowa Code Section 468.38 et seq., to assess benefits and classify the lands in the Albright South (Surface Channel 1) Drainage District, and set the commissioners pay at $150.00 for a full day, $75.00 for one-half day, plus mileage at the rate of $0.475 per mile. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette, Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Engineer Ivan Droessler was contacted via telephone to discuss classifying the lands in the Albright South Drainage District that were annexed from Surface Channel 4 of the Onawa Drainage District.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to appoint Ivan D. Droessler, a competent civil engineer; Joel A. Bubke and Irvin D. Thies, both resident freeholders, as Commissioners, each of whom shall qualify and act pursuant to Iowa Code Section 468.38 et seq., to assess benefits and classify the lands in the Oliver Lake Lateral 1 (Surface Channel 4) Drainage District, and set the commissioners pay at $150.00 for full day, $75.00 for one-half day, plus mileage at the rate of $0.475 per mile. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette, Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of July 30, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison and Brouillette. Abstaining: Bramley. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:35 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP8-22-19
