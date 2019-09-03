The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Mike Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. He informed the Board that he will be getting motor grater bids next week. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Treasurer Oliver was present for a step increase for Whitney Wessling upon being certified to do drives. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve step increase for Whitney Wessling to the rate of $14.89 per hour. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of August 6, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Larry Clark as a Licensed Real Estate Salesman to the Monona County Compensation Commission (for condemnation purposes). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to appoint Patrick Kelley as an owner-operator of agricultural property to the Monona County Compensation Commission (for condemnation purposes). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. ...
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of Sheriff’s report of fees collected for July, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of ICAP annual report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court’s report of fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley informed the Board that Brian Leaders with the Lewis and Clark Trail would like them to write a letter of support for the US Bike Route 55. Discussion followed. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramely, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to draft a letter in support of the US Bike Route 55 for the Lewis and Clark Trail. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:40 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP8-29-19
