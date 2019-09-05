The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley and Tom Brouillette arriving at 8:38 a.m. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Jack Staley was present to ask for a letter of support from the Board of Supervisors to send to the State in order to get a Veteran’s commemorative sign on the state bridge outside of Ute. The Supervisor’s informed Mr. Staley that Monona County Veteran Affairs is working on a similar project. Chairman Collison called Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs Director into the boardroom to speak with Mr. Staley. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Supervisor Collison attended the Board of Health meeting; he shared the information presented.
Bob Steiner was present to ask about cleaning out the Maple Lateral One. He also asked about removing trees. He was informed that he would need to get a permit from Secondary Roads in order to remove trees Zach Schrader said he would look into it. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to set September 10, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. for the hearing date for the budget amendment for the HVAC system. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Assistant to the Engineer Zach Schrader was present for Secondary Roads business. Present for the FY20 Motorgader bid openings were Cole Knapp, Murphy Tractor and Brent Trucke from Ziegler Cat. The bids were as follows: from Murphy Tractor for a 772 GP bid price was $315,950 and for a 672 GP bid price was $299,950. Ziegler Cat bid was for a 12M3AWD for $325,958. Zach Schrader will put together a bid tab. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the RISE Grant application. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to authorize the Supervisor’s signatures for bridge replacement BROS-SWAP-CO67(87)—SE-67 (245th street over Soldier River). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve progress voucher #4 for STBG-SWAP-CO67(82)—FG-67 (Hwy L37). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #11 for BRS-8365(601)—60-67 (K45 Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve progress voucher #4 for BROS-SWAP-CO67(80)—SE-67 (Sumac Avenue Culverts). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve one-year wage adjustment for Korey Bothwell to $20.63 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was on a complaint about a level B Road; there was corn growing in the right of way and it was cut down. After further discussion, Secondary Roads will put a notice in the paper about not planting in the right of way. No action was needed.
Present at 10:00 a.m. was John Torbert, Iowa Drainage District Association Executive Director.
Mr. Torbert was present to update the Board on the activities and concerns of the Iowa Drainage District Association. Some of the topics reported on were Waters of the US and EPA, Legislature, and the need for review of the drainage reclassification process.
Judy Ehlers, Monona County Historical Preservation Commission was in to update the Supervisor’s about the Turin Man project; they have had brochures printed and will be distributed. They are also working on getting the South Jordan Cemetery on the National Register. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator was present to inform the Board that the Monona County Zoning & Planning Commission held a public hearing on August 14, 2019 concerning a petition filed by NEW Cooperative Inc. to amend zoning from Agricultural (A-1) to Heavy Industrial (M-2) zoning district in order to be compliant with the zoning regulations. There were no objections during the public hearing concerning the zoning amendment. The Monona County Zoning & Planning Commission motioned to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve the petition to amending zoning district from NEW Cooperative Inc. from Agricultural District (A-1) to Heavy Industrial (M-2) for parcels 8245-18-2-25-001 and 8245-18-2-50-001. The Board of Supervisor will have to hold a public hearing before adopting the amendment the public hearing will be set at the next meeting on August 27, 2019. Discussion followed also present was Jared Ehrp, NEW Cooperative Inc.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge the recommendation from the Monona County Zoning & Planning Commission to re-zone property in Sherman Township. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of August 13, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to appoint Bob Haack as an owner of city property to the Monona County Compensation Commission (for condemnation purposes). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
The Harland/Scantron backup and firewall protection was discussed the Supervisors were requesting more information. They requested that someone from Harland/Scantron to be available either in person on via phone. Auditor Rolph will contact Harland/Scantron to see when they would be available. No action was taken.
The Aramark contract buyout was discussed; the Supervisors wanted the County Attorney to look over the contract and the buyout before a decision is made. Auditor Rolph will have the County Attorney look at the contracts and buyout. No action taken.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:30 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP9-5-19
