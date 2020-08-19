The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: Tom Brouillette. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Tim Peters, Assessor and Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health via phone. Adam informed the group that we have 95 total cases with 12 active cases. Burgess Public Health is still working with the schools on their return to learn programs.
Present for the Courthouse re-opening plan was Tim Peters, Assessor. The re-opening plan was discussed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to move to Phase three. With one change, employees will not be required to take their temperatures before starting work. The public will be strongly encouraged to wear masks. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Siouxland Regional Transit System meeting via zoom and on July 23, 2020 the Monona County Economic Development meeting via zoom. She shared the information presented at both meetings.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve pay estimate #6 BROS-8365(602)—8J-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve pay estimate #6 BROS-SWAP-C067(87)—SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. Pay voucher #4 BRS-CHBP-C067(85)—GB-67 was not ready, no action was taken.
The email from Jack Reed, INCS on FMLA leave was reviewed and with the feedback from the Department Heads, Jack recommends that the Board go with the twelve-month forward FMLA leave. Discussion followed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the twelve month going forward FMLA Leave. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Laura Oliver, Treasurer and Jodie Nielsen, Auto Deputy were present to discuss the appointments at the Auto and Driver License Departments. Laura stated that they would be staying with appointments only but, will start making appointments for all services. Laura will still encourage people to use the drop box, mail and pay online. No action was needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the Treasurer’s Semi-Annual Report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of July 28, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of ICAP’s annual report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of letter from the Secretary of the Interior. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN & PLAN UPDATE FROM LYLE ERNST #57963
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of Manure Management Plan & Plan Update from Lyle Ernst #57963. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:05 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Sheri Streeter
SHERI STREETER, DEPUTY AUDITOR
MP8-20-2020
