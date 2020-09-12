The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also, present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Tim Peters, Assessor; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Don Thompson, Veteran Affairs and Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health via phone. Adam informed the group that there is one positive case today, 8 active cases and 107 total for the county. School started yesterday and they did have a few questions for Burgess Public Health so far things are going well. Discussion followed, no action was needed.
Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director and Josh Schaben were present for authorization to hire a part-time employee. Discussion item was the Peter’s Park Concessionaire lease no action was needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to give Conservation authorization to hire Marlo Howard as a part-time Conservation Aid for eight to twelve week at the rate of $13.00 per hour. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the Iowa DOT temporary easement purchase agreement project number STPN-175-1(76)—2J-67 on Highway 175 and Maple River. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting held in the Courtroom for social distancing were: Tim Peters, Assessor; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Zach Schrader, Assistant to Engineer; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff and Don Thompson, Veteran Affairs. Absent Sandy Bubke, Zoning & Environmental Health Director; Laura Oliver, Treasurer and Ian McConeghey, County Attorney. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
A petition was filed on March 3, 2020 by the City of Onawa requesting a clean out from the outfall of the Onawa Drainage District south to the abandoned railroad tracks. Approximately 800’ long, 20’ each side of ditch.
After discussion with Engineer Mouw and the Supervisors, it was decided that Mike Collison will contact the City of Onawa to determine a resolution to this matter.
Secondary Roads Assistant to Engineer Zach Schrader and Tyler Wessling were present for Secondary Roads business. Discussion items were about the development of a sign program and school bus stop signs for Blencoe. No action was taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of August 18, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
A.M. Cohrn & Sons Inc, Brosswap-C067(87)--Se-67....$126,373.15
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Contract....$229.43
Agriland Fs Inc, Diesel, Gas
....$24,588.82
Agrivision Equipment Group, Tire Repair....$10.00
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Def, Grease, Oil....$2,445.93
Anderson Enterprises Llc, Stump Removal....$250.00
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies....$99.85
Aramark Uniform Service, Mechanic Uniforms....$131.56
At & T, Phone Svc....$272.70
At&T Mobility, Cell Phone Svc
....$693.51
Axon Enterprise Inc, Taser Contract
....$2,240.00
Barry Motor Co Llc, Parts....$225.00
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner Salt....$52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilities
....$209.54
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies....$269.28
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies....$2,031.93
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies....$191.20
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies....$673.21
Brett Johnston, Fema 91589 Repairs E9-2 Culvert....$43,373.84
Briggs Inc. Of Omaha, Slide Mechanics....$201.00
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Preliminary Investigation....$462.21
Burgess Health Center, Public Health Services....$13,060.47
Calhoun-Burns & Assoc. Inc., Bridge Inspection....$7,320.35
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Contract....$115.56
Carrier Container Company, Llc, August Garbage Svc....$122.00
Carroll Distributing, Patching Supplies....$878.38
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Supplies....$555.90
Century Link, Phone Svc....$481.78
Chn Garbage Service, Services
....$193.89
Cmrs-Fp, Postage....$2,197.85
Cnhi Industrial, Capital Productivity Plus Repairs....$2,753.03
Coretech, Phone Line Diagnostic
....$36.12
Counsel, Copier Contract....$38.87
Dale Vitito, Uniform....$122.84
Dennis Mcqueen, Mileage Reimb
....$17.10
Dennis Supply, Air Bear Media
....$124.56
Dixon Construction Co., Bros-8365(602)--8J-67....$48,633.76
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies....$27.24
Employee Benefit Systems, Group Health Insurance....$133,714.00
Farm & Home Publishers, Plat Book Publication....$596.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Suppliments....$1,609.70
Fastenal Company, Supplies
....$480.00
Fiesta Foods-Mapleton, Supplies....$43.30
First Bankcard, Expenses....$503.47
First Bankcard, Expenses
....$3,335.88
First Bankcard, Expenses....$61.57
First Bankcard, Expenses....$482.03
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals....$1,406.25
Gabe Cooper, Safety Boots
....$131.87
George Pierce, Mileage Reimb
....$19.95
Government Forms & Supplies...., Birth Record Book....$439.00
Great America Financial Service Corp, Postage Meter Rent....$119.00
Hallett Materials, Road Gravel
....$53,285.75
Hamann Services, Kodiak Repair....$1,410.74
Hoffman Agency, Fy21 Icap Ins Renewal....$272,469.86
Inland Truck Parts, Supplies
....$24.57
Interstate Battery System Inc, Batteries....$339.90
Iowa Dept Of Transportation, Sign Supplies....$5,052.50
Jack’s Ok Tire Service, Tires
....$27,190.00
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Engineering R191090.00....$16,369.00
Jessen Automotive Llc, Supplies/Services....$728.00
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts....$754.48
John Deere Financial, Vehicle Maint
....$428.61
Knife River Midwest Llc, Cold Patch....$1,022.25
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock
....$33,601.40
Lawson Products Inc, Bolts, Supplies....$438.46
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Contract....$111.29
Lessman Electrical Supply Inc., Led Lights....$689.18
Loffler, Copy Overages....$1,694.91
Long Lines, Phone Svc....$3,297.52
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Car Svc....$1,131.86
Mail Services, Llc, Postage Svc
....$316.45
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service....$82.92
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications
....$849.71
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities....$572.54
Marx Distribution, Dust Control
....$1,568.00
Mary M Sutton, Fuel Reimbursement
....$27.00
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies....$30.88
Mccloy Chiropractic Clinic, Random Drug Test....$60.00
Mcnally Operations Llc, Office Supplies ....$1,709.01
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies
....$1,009.16
Metal Culverts Inc., Pipe And Bands....$18,480.70
Mid American Energy, Utilities
....$986.77
Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales, Inc, #4006 Aluma Utility Trailer....$3,300.00
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, Parts....$1,113.97
Midwest Service & Sales Co., Blades....$1,203.13
Midwest Turf & Irrigation, Conservation Mower....$18,326.00
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Parts
....$22.56
Monona County Iron, Supplies
....$353.22
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Landfill Tire Disposal....$478.00
Monona County Secondary Roads, Fuel....$325.22
Monona County Sheriff, Transport Svc....$107.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies
....$2,045.21
New Coop Inc., Erosion Control
....$167.75
Northside Glass, Services....$577.27
Northside Shop Inc., Shop Supplies....$151.20
Nrs Llc....Boom, Lift Rental....$1,400.00
Office Elements, Supplies....$173.26
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc...., Elevator Maint....$642.36
Onawa Democrat, Publications....$1,505.66
Onawa Fire Dept, Training
....$150.00
Onawa Sentinel, Publications/Supplies....$379.00
Onawa, City Of, Utilities....$4,971.83
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies
....$476.87
Orkin, Pest Control....$75.00
Patera Family Dentistry, Inmate Dental....$689.00
Physicians Laboratory P.C., Autopsy Svc....$2,220.00
Pitt Tree Service, Tree Removal & Trim....$975.00
Powerplan, Parts....$1,446.83
Presto-X-Company, Pest Control
....$213.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts
....$425.65
Ralph Harris, Safety Boots
....$160.37
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Supplies....$418.46
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Supplies....$408.62
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Services....$4,282.14
Ron Amunson, Cabinet & Glass Panel....$1,909.55
Rtl Equipment Inc., Parts....$928.91
Ryan Publishing Company, Publication....$88.20
Safety Kleen Systems Inc, Supplies
....$283.78
Sandy Bubke, Mileage Reimb
....$85.98
Sc Supply Company Llc, One Lane Road Ahead Signs....$187.69
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock....$158.60
Schumacher Elevator Co., Routine Svc....$273.75
Secretary Of State, I-Voter Maint
....$1,094.98
Sharon L Gries, Wireless Keyboard/Mouse Reimb....$68.60
Siouxland Concrete Company, Concrete Patching....$6,238.48
Siouxland District Health, Water Test....$600.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities....$45.85
Sooland Bobcat, Bobcat Services....$2,115.81
Southdale Garden Center, Trees....$240.00
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Medical....$109.00
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Tests....$630.00
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Engineering....$7,010.75
Syncb/Amazon, Clothing....$71.97
The New Sioux City Iron, Safety Equip....$167.31
Thermo King Christensen, Parts....$390.04
Thomas Forensic, Llc, Legal Services....$4,170.92
Thomson Reuters, Resources....$640.00
Trackhutt, Tracks....$2,406.00
United Bank Of Iowa, Deposit Slips....$117.09
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Contract....$97.00
Van Meter Inc, Led Lights....$933.83
Vaughn Foods, Inmate Supplements....$217.60
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service....$420.94
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc....$326.91
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities....$4,012.39
Wiatel, Phone Svc....$502.15
William J. Wood, Wcd Rent & Utilities....$175.00
William Ouren, Autopsy Svc....$75.00
Williams & Company Communications Inc, Service Call....$382.50
Willson & Pechacek Plc, Legal Fees....$3,428.00
Wimactel, Inc., Payphone....$61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc....$69.19
Wireless World, Parts Signal Booster....$1,499.97
Zach Goslar, Cistern Plugging....$300.00
Ziegler Inc, Parts/Services....$24,776.69
Grand Total: ....$986,874.31
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 8/8/2020
,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,354.96,492.54,115.19,788.70,9,751.39
Supervisors,3,339.49,194.16, 45.41,315.26,3,894.32
Auditor,,5,468.63,307.88, 72.00,516.24,6,364.75
Treasurer,,6,852.39,401.24, 93.84,646.86,7,994.33
County Attorney ,8,097.93,457.79,107.07,764.44,9,427.23
Sheriff, 33,862.41,2,009.23,469.91,3,184.71,39,526.26
Recorder,,3,823.96,230.06, 53.80,360.98,4,468.80
Auto/Treasurer,3,044.00,149.83, 35.04,287.35,3,516.22
Drainage,,3,409.35,196.54, 45.97,321.84,3,973.70
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,408.80, 76.25, 17.83,132.99,1,635.87
Sec. Road 72,943.80,4,275.86,1,000.02,6,706.12,84,925.80
Veterans Adm, 857.03, 53.14, 12.43,80.90,1,003.50
Custodial,,2,127.46,131.91, 30.84,200.83,2,491.04
Microfilm,,1,756.96,107.69, 25.19,165.86,2,055.70
Township Trustees, 150.00, 9.30, 2.20,0.00, 161.50
Conservation,7,664.71,462.52 108.16,729.73,8,965.12
Elections,,1,936.55,117.49, 27.48,182.81,2,264.33
Emerg. Mgt.,1,656.35,101.01, 23.62,156.97,1,937.95
All Totals, 166,754.78 9,774.44 2,286.00 15,542.59 194,357.81
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 8/22/2020
,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,126.96,477.72,111.73,767.18,9,483.59
Supervisors,3,339.49,194.16, 45.41,315.26,3,894.32
Auditor,,5,468.63,306.08, 71.59,516.24,6,362.54
Treasurer,,6,852.39,401.02, 93.78,646.86,7,994.05
County Attorney ,8,097.93,460.48,107.70,764.44,9,430.55
Sheriff, 33,900.74,2,009.77,470.04 3,188.29,39,568.84
Recorder,,3,823.96,230.06, 53.80,360.98,4,468.80
Auto/Treasurer,3,044.00,153.27, 35.85,287.35,3,520.47
Drainage,,3,409.34,197.25, 46.14,321.84,3,974.57
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,408.81, 76.25, 17.83,132.99,1,635.88
Sec. Road 73,781.33,4,332.00,1,013.12,6,798.01,85,924.46
Veterans Adm, 852.50, 52.86, 12.36, 69.15, 986.87
Custodial,,2,127.46,131.91, 30.84,200.83,2,491.04
Microfilm,,1,756.96,107.69, 25.19,165.86,2,055.70
Conservation,7,923.72,478.92,112.00,754.18,9,268.82
Elections,,1,936.55,118.21, 27.65,182.81,2,265.22
Emerg. Mgt.,1,938.59,118.51, 27.72,184.09,2,268.91
All Totals, 167,789.36 9,846.16 2,302.75 15,656.36 195,594.63
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of letter from Ute for a controlled burn, which will take place between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley brought up sharing UTV tags with Crawford County. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of email from Judge Duane Hoffmeyer regarding cost of court services at alternative sites. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP9-10-2020
