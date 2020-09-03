The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Tim Peters, Assessor and Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health via phone. Adam informed the group that we have 99 total cases with 11 active cases and 1 death he stated that Burgess Public Health is having issues with running the state reports. Adam informed the group that the schools are moving forward to start school on August 24 with social distancing and wearing masks.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve miscellaneous permit for Iowa Communications Network to relocate existing fiber cable for bridge construction along County Road E16 at Rush Creek. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Brian Kepner, Little Sioux Drainage Superintendent was present to speak with the Board about jetting the Maple River Lateral and how it was to be billed. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of August 11, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Loess Hills Alliance meeting. She shared the information presented.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the general ledger journal entry to correct accounts for Elections. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Naturalist’s report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court report of fees collected for July 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:04 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR MP9-3-20
