The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Deputy Auditor Sheri Streeter.
Present along with the Supervisors and Deputy Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Tim Peters, Assessor; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director and Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health via phone. Adam informed the group that there have been no new cases since last Wednesday. The County total to 96 with 11 active cases. He stated that Burgess Public Health are working with the schools on their return to learn programs on Thursday, August 13th
Patrick Prorok informed the group that the schools are working with him on PPE. There will be a one- time drop of PPE from the Iowa Homeland Security stockpile for the schools.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Board’s signatures on BRS-SWAP-C067(90)—FF-67 for E16 and Rush Creek. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Board’s signatures on BROS-SWAP-C067(89)—FE-67 for 160th Street and Rush Creek. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion items included the progress of the river barge and the hopes of moving grain this fall.
The Supervisors were given correspondence from Ivan Droessler, Engineer, regarding the
Oliver Lake Lateral No. 1 classification to make them aware of possible flow path changes. Engineer Droessler is planning to investigate the area on Wednesday, August 12th. He will get back to the Supervisors on this matter
Tim Peters, Assessor presented to the Supervisors township aerial maps showing the changes in cropland since the last aerial which was done 3 years ago. Discussion item only. No action taken.
Supervisor Bramley informed the group that there is a state grant that is available for business to cover utilities expenses from March 2020-June 2020. Contact Jessica Carrier with Economic Development for details. Discussion item only. No action taken.
Tim Peters, Assessor and Terri Pratt, Assessor Clerk were present for discussion of the FMLA Handbook Policy Update.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the updated FMLA Policy as 12-month forward policy for the employee handbook. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s report of fees collected for July 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of August 4, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:10 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST:
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP8-27-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.