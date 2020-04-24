The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority and the SIMPCO meetings. She shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve pay voucher #6 Project BROS-SWAP-CO67(80)—SE67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve FY2021 Secondary Road Budget for IDOT. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the FY2021 Secondary Road construction program. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the DOT Drug and Alcohol Policy (CDL). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve one year wage increase for Ralph Harris he will be going from $21.29 per hour to $22.41 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-12
The Board of Supervisors advises and consents to the County Engineer’s recommendation to accept the quote from Ziegler CAT of Sioux City, Iowa , to supply a new 2020 CAT 140 AWD to Monona County as specified. The total cost is $329,850.00.
Date: April 7th, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Tim Peters, Assessor and Fred Huseman, New Coop were present for the bin project in Mapleton. Mr. Huseman presented New Coop’s bin project that they will be putting up in Mapleton he is requesting a tax abatement for the new bin. At this time Monona County does not have a tax abatement program. Tim will be doing research on a County tax abatement programs. He will present it to the Supervisors at a later date. No action was needed.
Present for the Covid-19 discussion were Erin Brekke from Burgess Public Health; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff and via phone Rhonda Murray, Treasurer’s Deputy. Erin informed the group that there are still tests that are pending. She also would like people to stay home, only have one person go out for essentials, if they do not live under your roof they should not be at your house. Please continue to practice social distancing. The parades that have been held the last couple of weeks were discussed, under the Governor’s Proclamation it states that there can be no more parades. The penalty for have a parade can be up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine. Patrick shared with the group that he is still attending meeting and working with the hospitals and nursing homes. He is in need of cloth gowns made of polyester / cotton blend to distribute to the nursing homes. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the INCS recommended administrative leave form and to have every employee sign on. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of March 31, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s report of fees collected for March, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Divide Hill’s liquor license. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of letter from Iowa District Court Third Judicial District-Duane E. Hoffmeyer Chief District Court Judge. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:20 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Sheri Streeter
SHERI STREETER,
DEPUTY AUDITOR
MP4-23-2020
