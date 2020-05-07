The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in special session at 8:06 a.m. o’clock on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisor present: Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: Tom Brouillette. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Veteran Affairs interviews were Petrina Merritt and Tom Pierce, Veteran Affairs Commissioners and Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs. The interviews were held, discussion followed. No action was taken.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 9:20 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP5-7-2020
