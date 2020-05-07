The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Assistant to the Engineer I Zach Schrader was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve pay estimate #5 BROS-8365(602) — 8J-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-14
PERMIT TO ENTER RIGHT-OF-WAY TO TRAP BEAVER
This Agreement is made this 21st day of April, 2020, by and between Monona County Secondary Roads, hereinafter called Secondary Roads, by authority of the Monona County Board of Supervisors, and Tony Bloyer, hereinafter called Trapper.
Secondary Roads and Trapper agree as follows:
1. Trapper is hereby granted permission to enter Secondary Roads right-of-way for the purpose of trapping beaver.
2. In consideration of being granted such access to the right-of-way, Trapper agrees to comply with all state and federal laws relating to trapping of beaver and other fur-bearing animals.
3. Trapper shall be allowed to trap beaver in an area of the right-of-way approximately described as follows:
4. Under direction from Secondary Roads, for each beaver legally trapped in the right-of-way by Trapper, Secondary Roads shall pay Trapper a one-time bounty to be set from time to time by Secondary Roads. Before a claim for a beaver may be filed with Secondary Roads, the County Engineer or an Assistant to the Engineer must approve each beaver and mark said beaver in such a way that it cannot be presented for payment again. Payment for an approved claim for a beaver shall be made by Secondary Roads. All claims for payment must be made in the month they are trapped or payment will be denied.
5. Trapper shall be responsible for gaining permission to cross private lands if said private lands must be crossed in order to gain access to Secondary Roads right-of-way.
6. Trapper shall be responsible for all traps and other equipment used in Secondary Roads right-of-way for the purpose of trapping beaver and Secondary Roads shall not be liable for any damages to Trapper’s equipment that may be caused by maintenance, inspection and improvement of right-of-way.
7. Trapper shall be responsible for the acts and omissions of all employees and invitees, their agents and employees, and all other persons performing any trapping of beaver for or on behalf of Trapper.
8. Trapper shall indemnify and hold harmless Secondary Roads, and its agents and employees from and against all claims, damages, losses and expenses, including attorneys’ fees, arising out of or resulting from trapping in Secondary Roads right-of-way, provided that an such claim, damage, loss or expense is attributable to bodily injury, sickness, disease or death, or to injury to, or destruction of, tangible property including the loss of use, and is caused in whole or in part by any negligent act or omission of Trapper, anyone directly or indirectly employed by Trapper or anyone for whose acts Trapper may be liable, regardless of whether or not it is caused in part by an indemnified party. In any and all claims against Secondary Roads or any of its agents or employees by any employee of Trapper, anyone directly or indirectly employed by Trapper or anyone for whose acts Trapper may be liable, the indemnification obligations under this paragraph shall not be limited in any way by any limitation on the amount or type of damages, compensation or benefits payable by or for Trapper under workmen’s compensation acts, disability benefits acts or other employee benefits acts.
9. The permit shall be renewable annually and shall be effective on the day it is signed by both parties and a duly executed copy is delivered to Secondary Roads. This permit may be revoked by either party upon thirty (30) days written notice by ordinary mail to the other party. Upon revocation of this permit, Trapper agrees at its expense to remove its equipment and restore the right-of-way to its original condition within ten (10) days of said revocation. It is understood that the thirty (30) days written notice required for revocation of this permit shall be included in, and be concurrent with, the ten (10) days allowed for removal of equipment and restoration of the right-of-way by Trapper.
Executed in duplicate the day and year first written above.
Zach Schrader Secondary Roads
By: /s/ Mike Collison
Chairman of the Monona County
Board of Supervisors
Tony Bloyer, Trapper
31012 205th Street
Castana, IA 51010
Date: April 21, 2020
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs Director was present to ask the Board how they wanted to handle the interview process for a new Veteran Affairs Director. Discussion followed and it was decided that Tim would call and set up interviews for Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Mr. Trepa also informed the Board that the Veteran’s signs on the bridges has been postponed for the now, no action was needed.
OLIVER LAKE MAIN DRAINAGE DISTRICT, LATERALS 2, 8, 9 AND 9A
Change Order No. 1 was presented to the Board of Supervisors for their consideration on Engineers Project Number 19-22860.11.
A motion was made by Bramley, seconded by Collison, to approve the Change Order No. 1, as presented. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None.
GRAY LATERALS C, D, E AND F DRAINAGE DISTRICTS
Change Order No. 1 was presented to the Board of Supervisors for their consideration on Engineers Project Number 19-22860.05.
A motion was made by Bramley, seconded by Collison, to approve the Change Order No. 1, as presented. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison, Bramley and Brouillette. Nays: None.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Kelly Seward, Recorder; Rhonda Murray, Treasurer’s Deputy and Patrick Prorok, EMA Director. Via phone was Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health and Fran Tramp Burgess Health Care Center CEO. Erin informed the group that there was another positive case of COVID-19 that was tested on April 6, 2020 that person was tested in Nebraska and there was a breakdown in reporting between states. Public Health is still recommending no travel, social distancing and only going out for essentials. She also said that Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health went out to businesses in Monona County giving them some guidance on social distancing and keeping their workers safe. Patrick updated the group about the gowns that people in the community are sewing for the nursing homes since there is a limited supply of paper gowns at this time. He also said that Sandy Bubke, Environmental Health is still doing fit testing of N95 masks in Monona County. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of April 14, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Present for the COVID-19 leave policy was Kelly Parsley, Auditor’s Deputy the leave policy was discussed. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to follow the guidelines from the Department of Labor. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Recorder’s quarterly report of fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Tim Peters, Assessor was present for the discussion on the Commercial and Industrial Tax Abatement. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette for the Board of Supervisors to move forward on the Commercial and Industrial Tax Abatement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve three month step wage increase for Courtney Nagel, Auditor Clerk. Ms. Nagel will be going from $14.00 per hour to $14.50 per hour per hiring agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:52 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR MP5-7-2020
