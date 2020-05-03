The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Deputy Auditor Sheri Streeter.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Siouxland Regional Transit System meeting. The topic of discussion was the approval of the SPA Loan. No action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Zoning / Environmental Health quarterly report of fees collected. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court report of fees collected for March, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Manure Management plan annual update for Dane Lee Facility #63691.
Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Chairman’s signature on 28E agreement for the Mental Health Advocate position. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve pay voucher #5 BRS-SWAP-C067(81)—FF-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve pay estimate #3 BROS-SWAP-C067(87)—SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve pay estimate #2 BROS-C067(84)—8J-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve pay estimate #4 BROS-8365(602)—8J-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried
Per an email letter from Ivan Droessler, Principal, Senior Civil Engineer with ISG, the Monona County Supervisors were notified that a reduction in staff at ISG has taken place due to the current and future impact of the economic downturn since the onset of COVID-19 disruption.
Brian Blomme’s position at ISG was eliminated as part of this staff reduction plan.
Supervisor Collison contacted Brian Kepner with the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District to see if they would assist with the removal of beaver dams on the Oliver Lake Main Drainage District. They were working in the area and agreed to do so.
A motion was made by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve an invoice in the amount of $313.54 payable to the Little Sioux Interco DD for machine time and labor for removal of beaver dams. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Collison mentioned that there is an additional dam since the removal and the Little Sioux Interco DD has agreed to remove it also.
Present for the Covid-19 discussion were Erin Brekke from Burgess Public Health; Fran Tramp Burgess Health Center, CEO, Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Jeff Pratt, Sheriff. Erin spoke about the COVID-19 Outbreak Guidance for Businesses that will be going out to the all businesses in Monona County. The goal is to implement measures for when businesses get to start re-opening. Burgess Public Health will follow up with all businesses that do not respond. Burgess Public Health is recommending wearing homemade masks and to screen employees, stagger shifts and breaks. There are no new cases in the county. Everyone seems to be doing as they are asked to keep this under control. The decision was made not to meet again unless there are new cases and phone updates at this time will be sufficient. No action taken.
Sandy Bubke, Environmental Health/Zoning Administrator presented recommendations from Scott Smith, Senior Loss Control Representative with the Iowa Municipalities Workers’ Compensation Association (IMWCA) site visit. The Safety Committee requested that Scott Smith, IMWCA and Brad Poole, Custodian do a walkthrough of the Courthouse to see if there are any deficiencies. The Safety Committee will address any deficiencies at their next meeting.
Training will be set up for logging-tree removal training this is in addition to chain saw safety. It is intended to ensure staff have the required knowledge to safely take down trees. Due to Covid 19 training has been delayed. The other recommendation was to report incidents to the company nurse in a timely manner. Policies are in place for all staff in regards to this matter. Sandy will submit the County’s response to Scott Smith. No action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of April 7, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:22 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP4-30-2020
