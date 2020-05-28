The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present were Auditor Peggy A. Rolph and Kelly Seward, Recorder.
Kelly Seward, Recorder and Brad Poole, Custodian were present for the discussion on changing the Recorder’s Office door. Kelly is requesting Dutch or a half door to replace her full door. Since the building is on the National Register of Historical Places we will have to check with the Historical Society to see what can be done. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Federal Aid Agreement BROS-SWAP-CO67(89)-E-67 160th Street Bridge over Rush Creek. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Federal Aid Agreement BRS-SWAP-CO67(90—FF-67 E16 Bridge over Rusty Creek. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve contract for FEMA Project 191056.00 culvert on Poplar Avenue. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve contract for FEMA Project 191057.00 culvert on 280th Street. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Jack Reed, INCS via phone and Kelly Seward, Recorder were present for the proposed changes to the Employee Handbook. There were four areas that Jack felt needed updated before the July 2021 scheduled handbook update. Those areas are the Family & Medical Leave Act; Workers Compensation; Workplace Technically & Restrictions Policy and the FMLA policy. Jack will be emailing the changes to Auditor Rolph and she will get them out to the Supervisors; Elected Officials and Department heads. No action was needed at this time.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; via phone Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health; Sharon Gries, First Deputy Assessor and Kelly Seward, Recorder. Erin updated the group that there have been eleven positive cases of COVID-19 in Monona County. She also said that the State has taken over on the investigations with the people that are testing positive and there are delays in getting results back. Patrick informed the group that he still has ladies working on sewing gowns for the nursing homes. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of April 28, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Vendor...Amount
A.M. Cohrn & Sons Inc, Bros-Swap-C067(87)--Se-67...182,062.38
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease...850.68
Agriland Fs Inc, Diesel, Gas...27,207.37
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Oil...1,369.76
American Resource Consult Jewell West, Ballot Bags...91.93
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies, Tools...2,812.16
Aramark Uniform Service, Mechanic Uniforms...29.91
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Homes, Burial Exp...1,750.00
At & T, Phone Svc...243.27
At&T Mobility, Phone Svc...692.63
Axles And Gears, Parts...312.69
Barry Motor Co Llc, Parts, Labor...340.60
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softener Rent...52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...905.50
Blue Tarp Financial, Tools, Safety Supplies...714.58
Bob Barker Company Inc, Gloves...536.90
Bohlmann Inc, Dropbox...915.00
Bomgaars Inc, Supplies...1,037.87
Bomgaars Inc, Parts, Supplies, Batteries, Tools...1,018.20
Bomgaars Inc., Shop Vac...247.49
Bonine Garage Doors, Garage Door Service...98.00
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Prelim Investigation...678.23
Burgess Health Center, Inmate Svc...407.29
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Contract...57.78
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Supplies...1,170.10
Century Link, Phone Svc...478.06
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc ...103.80
CJ Cooper & Associates Inc., Drug And Alcohol Policy...65.00
Cmrs-Fp, Postage Machine...302.30
Cnhi Industrial Capital Productivity Plus, Battery/Filter...100.87
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts...8,612.01
Counsel, Copier Contract...36.41
Dennis Supply, Ga. Pipe...35.10
Dixon Construction Co., Bros-8365(602)--8J-67...260,712.14
Eakes Office Solutions, Janitorial Supplies...132.18
Ed M Feld Equipment Co., Inspection...40.00
Electronic Engineering, Repeater/Simplex...2,533.25
Electronic Engineering, 2-Way Radio Project...25,117.50
Employee Benefit Systems, Group Health Ins...123,514.84
Equipment Blades Inc, Blades...654.14
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Inmate Svc...819.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Supplements...1,371.01
First Bankcard, Hotel Expenses...299.48
First Bankcard, Shower Bench...320.53
First Bankcard, Postage...407.75
First Bankcard, Parts, Supplies, Brush Cut, Radio...434.41
First Bankcard, Refrigerator...1,801.87
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals...1,212.50
Great America Financial Service Corp, Postage Meter...119.00
Harland Technology Services, Scanner, Ink, Install...1,807.87
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Parts...159.84
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...148.91
Interstate Powder Coatings, Blast/Coat Doors...470.80
Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc., Icaa Dues...378.00
Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources, 3 Qtr Well Fees...100.00
Iowa Dept Of Public Safety, On-Line Warrant Services...1,233.00
Iowa Dept Of Transportation, 591...1,630.00
Iowa Division Of Labor Service, Elevator Permit/Inspection Fees...350.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Mmpi Evaluation...300.00
Iowa Negotiation Services, Llc, Consulting Fees...2,100.00
Iowa Prison Industries, Signs...806.40
Isac Group Unemployment, Group Unemployment...139.98
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts, Filters...554.41
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Project #R191090.00...25,508.00
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts, Filters. Supplies...805.02
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Tools...108.94
John Deere Financial, Parts, Labor...2,607.31
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...142,244.86
Labels Direct, Labels...223.80
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies...1,179.28
Leads Online, Investigation System...2,301.00
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Lease...124.43
Lessman Electrical Supply Inc., Light Fixtures...230.10
Loess Hills Alliance, Prairie Seminar Donation ...2,000.00
Long Lines, Phone Svc...3,130.17
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Vehicle Maint...519.32
Mail Services, Llc, Postage...290.95
Mainstay Systems Inc, Computer Maint...354.00
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service...91.72
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications...720.84
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...1,307.86
Martin Marietta Materials, Granular...14,192.91
Mary M Sutton, Paint Reimb...46.00
Masters Touch, Llc, Notices...308.38
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies...30.88
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies...110.54
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...596.06
Metal Culverts Inc., Metal Pipe And Bands...10,199.00
Mid American Energy, Utilities, Lights...861.66
Mid-American Research Chemical, Cleaning Supplies...1,052.79
Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota, Oil...452.50
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Tools...5.18
Monona County Iron, Parts...57.37
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Disposal Fee...30.89
Monona County Secondary Roads, Expenses...292.64
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies...1,846.98
Murphy Heavy Contracting, Bros-C067(84)--8J-67...83,851.65
Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc, Bros-Swap-Co67(80)--Se-67...9,493.38
New Coop Inc., Propane...1,798.96
North American Truck & Trailer, Parts, Filters...2,013.00
Northside Glass, Parts...357.00
Northside Shop Inc., Bridge Materials...204.59
Office Elements, Office Supplies...154.69
Onawa Democrat, Board Proceedings...1,265.48
Onawa Sentinel, Publication ...33.62
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...4,605.78
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Supplies...104.04
Orkin, Pest Control...75.00
Owens King Company, Microfilm Storage...1,065.60
Patera Family Dentistry, Inmate Svc...831.00
Pathology Medical Service, Autopsy...1,475.00
Plymouth County Ema, Hazard Mitigation Grant...1,424.00
Postmaster, Postage...310.00
Power Wash Usa, Car Care...22.00
Presto-X-Company, Pest Control...213.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts, Oil...83.24
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Supplies...34.17
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Supplies...328.57
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts, Filters, Labor...6,090.62
Reporting Services, Llc, Transcripts...187.20
Rheanne M. Haws Csr, Rpr, Services ...1,354.50
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Service...162.27
Ryan Publishing Company, Publication...137.70
SC Supply Company Llc, Signs...490.35
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...22,894.78
Schumacher Elevator Co., Routine Maint...265.06
Seat, Dues...150.00
Secretary Of State, Notary...30.00
Sharon L Gries, Desk...212.21
Simpco, Hazmat Contract...4,265.02
Siouxland Lock & Key, Door Locks...467.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...33.39
Southwest Iowa Mhds Region, Regional Distribution...108,500.00
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Medical...137.12
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Tests...270.00
Stephens-Peck Inc., 1 Year Subscription...100.00
Struble Agronomy, Llc, Weed Eradication...138.72
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Project 12220...7,623.25
Thomson Reuters, Library Material...320.00
Timothy C Peters, Supplies Reimb...81.58
Titan Machinery, Parts...78.00
Town Of Moorhead, Utilities...32.67
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Indigent Defense Fund...1,689.00
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Coper Lease...97.00
Vaughn Foods, Jail Supplements...154.54
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Service...469.30
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc...222.90
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities...627.39
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
William J. Wood, Rent/Utilities...350.00
Wimactel, Inc., Pay Phone Svc...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...570.21
Woodbury Co Juv Detention Center, Housing ...4,650.00
Ziegler Inc, Parts, Labor, Oil, Filters...19,604.38
Grand Total:...1,171,599.14
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing, PPE: 4/4/2020
, , Gross County Share (Match), Total
, , , Fica, Medicare Ipers W/co.
Department, Payroll, Match, Match , Match, Share
Assessor, , 8,137.27, 487.58, 114.02, 768.14, 9,507.01
Supervisors, 3,245.60, 189.17, 44.24, 306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor, , 5,089.17, 284.46, 66.53, 480.42, 5,920.58
Treasurer, , 5,835.33, 336.72, 78.75, 544.11, 6,794.91
County Attorney , 7,858.41, 442.22, 103.43, 741.85, 9,145.91
Sheriff, 32,827.35, 1,963.33, 459.17 3,171.77, 38,421.62
Recorder, , 3,696.35, 206.92, 48.40, 348.94, 4,300.61
Auto/Treasurer, 2,946.03, 141.64, 33.12, 278.11, 3,398.90
Drainage, , 3,319.13, 190.79, 44.62, 313.32, 3,867.86
Environ.Hlth/Zoning, 1,374.40, 74.94, 17.53, 129.74, 1,596.61
Sec. Road 67,810.38, 3,961.87, 926.55 6,401.28, 79,100.08
Veterans Adm, 626.00, 38.81, 9.08, 59.09, 732.98
Custodial, , 2,087.71, 129.44, 30.27, 197.08, 2,444.50
Microfilm, , 1,607.11, 98.40, 23.01, 151.71, 1,880.23
Twnshp Trustee/Clk, 15.00, 0.93, 0.22, 0.00, 16.15
Conservation, 6,810.23, 409.26, 95.71, 659.52, 7,974.72
Elections, , 1,882.32, 113.37, 26.51, 177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt., 1,507.36, 91.77, 21.46, 143.68, 1,764.27
All Totals, 156,675.15, 9,161.62 2,142.62 14,872.84 182,852.23
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing, PPE: 4/18/2020
, , Gross County Share (Match), Total
, , , Fica, Medicare Ipers W/co.
Department, Payroll, Match, Match , Match, Share
Assessor, , 8,233.26, 495.41, 115.85, 777.21, 9,621.73
Supervisors, 3,245.60, 189.17, 44.24, 306.39, 3,785.40
Auditor, , 5,089.17, 284.21, 66.47, 480.42, 5,920.27
Treasurer, , 5,422.03, 317.36, 74.22, 511.84, 6,325.45
County Attorney , 7,858.41, 447.79, 104.73, 741.85, 9,152.78
Sheriff, 33,178.62, 1,972.52, 461.33 3,205.62, 38,818.09
Recorder, , 3,696.36, 211.15, 49.38, 348.94, 4,305.83
Auto/Treasurer, 2,940.02, 148.38, 34.70, 277.54, 3,400.64
Drainage, , 3,319.13, 192.26, 44.96, 313.32, 3,869.67
Environ.Hlth/Zoning, 1,374.40, 74.95, 17.53, 129.74, 1,596.62
Sec. Road 69,338.94, 4,069.29, 951.70 6,545.60, 80,905.53
Veterans Adm, 626.00, 38.81, 9.08, 59.09, 732.98
Custodial, , 2,087.71, 129.44, 30.27, 197.08, 2,444.50
Microfilm, , 1,607.12, 98.40, 23.01, 151.41, 1,879.94
Dept Of
Human Service, 50.00, 3.10, 0.73, 0.00, 53.83
Conservation, 7,688.41, 465.18, 108.79, 742.43, 9,004.81
Elections, , 1,882.32, 114.85, 26.86, 177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt., 1,584.80, 96.57, 22.59, 151.25, 1,855.21
All Totals, 159,222.30 9,348.84 2,186.44 15,117.42 185,875.00
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the General Ledger Journal entry to correct accounts for Conservation. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve General Ledger Journal entry to correct accounts for the Elections. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of manure management annual update for Jordan Ridge Poultry LLC #71185. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:00 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON,
CHAIRMAN MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP5-21-2020
